10 Things You Didn't Know About Cameron Young
Here are 10 facts on Cameron Young, a player who has had a very start to his professional golf career.
1. Young was born in Scarborough, New York on May 07, 1997.
2. At the moment Young is a Titleist staff player and plays a full bag of clubs from the brand.
3. Young attended Wake Forest University, a school famous for its college golf program. Whilst there he studied Economics and he graduated in 2019.
4. As a freshman, in 2015, he won the U.S. Collegiate Championship and the Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational, becoming the first Demon Deacon to win twice during the fall season since Bill Haas in 2002-03.
5. Young made it to the second round of the 2015 U.S. Amateur, losing to Spain’s Jon Rahm.
6. Young earned his first PGA Tour card with a No. 19 finish on the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List.
7. His father David Young was and still is the head professional at Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Westchester County, New York. He was instrumental along with his mom who played golf and his aunt is a teaching professional.
8. Young was a member of both the 2014 Junior Ryder Cup team and Junior World Cup team. At the former, he helped the USA win 16-8. He played in three matches, winning 1.5 points, including a win alongside fellow PGA Tour professional Davis Riley (pictured above).
9. He defeated some of the best juniors in the country to win the 2014 AJGA Polo Golf Junior Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens
10. Young made his U.S Open debut after earning medalist honors in the Purchase, N.Y., sectional qualifier. He shot 75-76 at Pebble Beach in 2019 to miss the cut.
