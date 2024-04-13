What Golf Shoe Does Bryson Dechambeau Wear?
DeChambeau has worn many pairs of golf shoes throughout his career, with the American currently wearing the FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon
The golf shoe is one of the most important parts of the golf game and, when you generate as much speed and power as Bryson DeChambeau, it's important that you have a model which grips on to the surface whilst in the swing.
Regarded as one of the biggest hitters in the game of golf, DeChambeau previously finished second in the World Long Drive Championships and, throughout his career, he has donned various pairs of golf shoes.
<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624740-15156938?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.footjoy.com/hyperflex/hyperflex-carbon/003HYP.html?" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon Golf Shoe | Available at FootJoy
When we tested the HyperFlex Carbon, we found it to be one of the most well-rounded spiked golf shoes of recent memory. Where it really excelled was in the stability it offers, as well as the class-leading midsole that provides instant and long-lasting comfort.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/footjoy-hyperflex-carbon-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_self">FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon Golf Shoe Review
Currently, the 30-year-old is wearing a pair of FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon golf shoes, which are one of the best golf shoes that money can buy. Having tested the model, we gave them a five stars out of five rating, with the model making it into our Editor's Choice Awards for 2023.
Regarded as one of the best spiked golf shoes on the market, the footwear has six spikes situated on the sole, with our highlight of the shoe being the Ortholite Impression Footbed, which our tester claimed: "Elevated the HyperFlex Carbon from a good golf shoe to a great golf shoe."
In testing, we found the HyperFlex Carbon to be one of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market, with the Footbed providing a memory foam feel that molds to the shape of the foot. An athletic aesthetic, the grip and comfort on offer are superb and it's no surprise that DeChambeau has opted for this model recently.
Previously, DeChambeau worked with Puma and wore their Ignite range of footwear. However, following the split, the American started wearing Cuater The Ringer shoes in February 2023 at LIV Golf Mayakoba.
Not long after, DeChambeau started wearing the Carbon HyperFlex, as well as the standard version of the shoe. Known for switching up his equipment, the former US Open winner has also opted for a Krank Golf driver, which he introduced in August 2023, along with Avoda Golf prototype irons, which were introduced at the 2024 Masters.
