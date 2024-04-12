Krank Golf: The Long Drive Brand Bryson DeChambeau Is Using At The Masters
The American sat at the top of the leaderboard following the first round of the Masters, with DeChambeau using a driver and fairway woods from an unfamiliar name
Bryson DeChambeau is known as 'The Scientist' and, when it comes to golf equipment, there is arguably no player in the game who knows more than the American.
Prior to the Masters, the first Major of the year, it was revealed that Dechambeau had put new irons in his golf bag, but it's his driver and fairway woods which have grabbed the attention, as the 30-year-old uses a manufacturer that perhaps many haven't heard of before - Krank Golf.
Previously, DeChambeau was a Cobra staffer and had been using the LTDx model from the brand. However, following his split from the company, the Major winner had been seen using the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus.
In August 2023 though, DeChambeau changed his driver and put a Krank Formula Fire LD in the bag. Such was the impact of the move, he shot a 58 at LIV Golf Greenbrier with it! Since then, DeChambeau has worked with the company and added a Krank 3 and 5-wood to the golf bag.
When it comes to specs, DeChambeau's Krank driver has six degrees of loft and, having previously used a Project X HZRDUS shaft, we believe he now uses a LA Golf BAD Prototype shaft which measures around the 45-inches mark. Detail-wise, the “LD” designation in the name stands for “long drive,” with the clubhead designed to withstand repeated blows at 175 mph and above.
Speaking about the club, DeChambeau stated: "It’s just hit on the toe, hit on the heel, everything comes back down the middle of the fairway, and I’m like, all right, pick up the tee and let’s go. The driver has been really nice. It’s allowed me to have some time to myself after rounds instead of going and working my butt off all the time.”
Used by those on the long drive circuit, Krank has been in the bags of Long Drive World Champions Maurice Allen and Kyle Berkshire and was founded by long driver himself, Lance Reader. In total, the brand has won over 20 World Long Drive Championships.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Krank Golf also makes fairway woods as well as accessories. DeChambeau is the first player to ever put the brand in play at The Masters.
As mentioned, DeChambeau also changed his irons this week, with the American instrumental in the design of some new prototypes from Avoda Golf. The new irons are reportedly 3D printed in order to create the required bulge shape and were only approved by the USGA earlier in the week.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
What Is Avoda Golf? Check Out Bryson DeChambeau’s New Iron Brand
Introduced at the Masters, the American revealed that he had put prototype irons from Avoda Golf in the bag for the event
By Matt Cradock Published
-
World Golf Village Tornado: Footage Shows Scary Tornado Near World Golf Hall Of Fame In Florida
The home of the World Golf Hall of Fame came under threat from a tornado that formed in the area
By Andrew Wright Published
-
What Is Avoda Golf? Check Out Bryson DeChambeau’s New Iron Brand
Introduced at the Masters, the American revealed that he had put prototype irons from Avoda Golf in the bag for the event
By Matt Cradock Published
-
This Two-Time Major Champion Holds The Record For The Lowest Score On FOUR Different Holes At Augusta National... I Bet You Can't Guess Who It Is!
Holding a record at any golf course is impressive, but having the joint-lowest score on four different holes at Augusta National is ludicrously good...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
'I Get Annoyed When Decent Golfers Say 'I Could Break 80 Around Augusta National'... It's So Naive!'
From a four-birdie round to a nine on the first hole, the Golf Monthly staff members share their experience of playing Augusta National Golf Club
By Barry Plummer Published
-
The 12 Things I’d Change To Make The Masters Even Better
The Masters is a one-of-a-kind golf tournament and Augusta National is universally loved, but could the first Major of the year be improved?
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
How Many Hole-In-Ones Have There Been At The Masters? I Guarantee It's Fewer Than You Think...
One of the iconic par-3s at Augusta National yields far more aces than the others, but how many hole-in-ones have there been in Masters history?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Can Form At Courses Similar To Augusta National Help Point Us To This Year's Green Jacket Winner At The Masters?
Exploring form lines at correlating courses is a method that has proven fruitful in previous years... so who does the data point to this year?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
I’ve Looked Back At Ten Years Of Masters Winners’ Scorecards… Two Things REALLY Stand Out
There are different ways to skin a cat, but the last ten Masters winners all have these two things in common. Here are two keys to winning at Augusta National…
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
I Attended The Masters Par 3 Contest For The First Time...And It's By Far The Best Augusta Tradition
With the world of professional golf in such a fractured state, the Masters Par 3 Contest reminded me why I love golf
By Dan Parker Published