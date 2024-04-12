Krank Golf: The Long Drive Brand Bryson DeChambeau Is Using At The Masters

Bryson DeChambeau is known as 'The Scientist' and, when it comes to golf equipment, there is arguably no player in the game who knows more than the American.

Prior to the Masters, the first Major of the year, it was revealed that Dechambeau had put new irons in his golf bag, but it's his driver and fairway woods which have grabbed the attention, as the 30-year-old uses a manufacturer that perhaps many haven't heard of before - Krank Golf.

Previously, DeChambeau was a Cobra staffer and had been using the LTDx model from the brand. However, following his split from the company, the Major winner had been seen using the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus.

In August 2023 though, DeChambeau changed his driver and put a Krank Formula Fire LD in the bag. Such was the impact of the move, he shot a 58 at LIV Golf Greenbrier with it! Since then, DeChambeau has worked with the company and added a Krank 3 and 5-wood to the golf bag.

When it comes to specs, DeChambeau's Krank driver has six degrees of loft and, having previously used a Project X HZRDUS shaft, we believe he now uses a LA Golf BAD Prototype shaft which measures around the 45-inches mark. Detail-wise, the “LD” designation in the name stands for “long drive,” with the clubhead designed to withstand repeated blows at 175 mph and above.

Speaking about the club, DeChambeau stated: "It’s just hit on the toe, hit on the heel, everything comes back down the middle of the fairway, and I’m like, all right, pick up the tee and let’s go. The driver has been really nice. It’s allowed me to have some time to myself after rounds instead of going and working my butt off all the time.”

Used by those on the long drive circuit, Krank has been in the bags of Long Drive World Champions Maurice Allen and Kyle Berkshire and was founded by long driver himself, Lance Reader. In total, the brand has won over 20 World Long Drive Championships.

Krank Golf also makes fairway woods as well as accessories. DeChambeau is the first player to ever put the brand in play at The Masters.

As mentioned, DeChambeau also changed his irons this week, with the American instrumental in the design of some new prototypes from Avoda Golf. The new irons are reportedly 3D printed in order to create the required bulge shape and were only approved by the USGA earlier in the week.