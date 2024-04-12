What Is Avoda Golf? Check Out Bryson DeChambeau’s New Iron Brand

Introduced at the Masters, the American revealed that he had put prototype irons from Avoda Golf in the bag for the event

Golfers are always looking for ways to lower their scores and improve their game, with Bryson DeChambeau taking a new set of irons to Augusta National and using them to much success as he led the first round of the 2024 Masters.

The irons in question come from the brand, Avoda Golf, with DeChambeau reportedly instrumental in the design of the prototype models. However, the irons were only approved by the USGA the week of the Masters, which meant their first competitive appearance would have been the first round at Augusta National.

For those that haven't heard of Avoda Golf, they currently sell just irons and caps, with their irons coming in both 'Combo' length and 'Same' length. They claim to have made the 'World's First Combo-Length Iron Set'. The name itself, Avoda, is a Hebrew word meaning precision, and the company is owned by Tom Bailey, who has previously worked alongside DeChambeau’s coach, Mike Schy.

Regarding the model that the American has put in the bag, DeChambeau claims that is has a new face curvature design and a specifically added bulge, with the Major winner stating: "It's just a speed thing, when I hit it on the toe or heel a little bit, it just seems to fly a lot straighter. This is what has allowed me to hit some iron shots a lot straighter and be more comfortable over the ball."

Reportedly, the new irons are said to be 3D printed in order to create the required bulge shape, with the main technological aspect being that the lob wedge to 8-iron measure the same length of 36 inches, whilst the 4, 5, 6, and 7 irons each come in variable length but slightly shorter than standard.

According to Avoda Golf: "Both variable and same-length irons offer advantages and drawbacks. We've designed a set that eliminates the downsides while leveraging the strengths of both for superior accuracy into and around the green."

DeChambeau has been known to change his equipment and, in the case of the driver and fairway woods, it's no different, as the multiple-time PGA Tour and LIV Golf winner has been using a Krank Golf driver since August 2023, as well as Krank fairway woods since the start of 2024.

Used by those on the long drive circuit, Krank has been in the bags of Long Drive World Champions Maurice Allen and Kyle Berkshire and was founded by long driver himself, Lance Reader. Specifically, the driver in question is the Krank Formula Fire LD, a model that is designed to withstand repeated blows at 175 mph and above.

