What Is Avoda Golf? Check Out Bryson DeChambeau’s New Iron Brand
Introduced at the Masters, the American revealed that he had put prototype irons from Avoda Golf in the bag for the event
Golfers are always looking for ways to lower their scores and improve their game, with Bryson DeChambeau taking a new set of irons to Augusta National and using them to much success as he led the first round of the 2024 Masters.
The irons in question come from the brand, Avoda Golf, with DeChambeau reportedly instrumental in the design of the prototype models. However, the irons were only approved by the USGA the week of the Masters, which meant their first competitive appearance would have been the first round at Augusta National.
For those that haven't heard of Avoda Golf, they currently sell just irons and caps, with their irons coming in both 'Combo' length and 'Same' length. They claim to have made the 'World's First Combo-Length Iron Set'. The name itself, Avoda, is a Hebrew word meaning precision, and the company is owned by Tom Bailey, who has previously worked alongside DeChambeau’s coach, Mike Schy.
Regarding the model that the American has put in the bag, DeChambeau claims that is has a new face curvature design and a specifically added bulge, with the Major winner stating: "It's just a speed thing, when I hit it on the toe or heel a little bit, it just seems to fly a lot straighter. This is what has allowed me to hit some iron shots a lot straighter and be more comfortable over the ball."
Reportedly, the new irons are said to be 3D printed in order to create the required bulge shape, with the main technological aspect being that the lob wedge to 8-iron measure the same length of 36 inches, whilst the 4, 5, 6, and 7 irons each come in variable length but slightly shorter than standard.
According to Avoda Golf: "Both variable and same-length irons offer advantages and drawbacks. We've designed a set that eliminates the downsides while leveraging the strengths of both for superior accuracy into and around the green."
A post shared by Avoda Golf (@avodagolf)
A photo posted by on
DeChambeau has been known to change his equipment and, in the case of the driver and fairway woods, it's no different, as the multiple-time PGA Tour and LIV Golf winner has been using a Krank Golf driver since August 2023, as well as Krank fairway woods since the start of 2024.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Used by those on the long drive circuit, Krank has been in the bags of Long Drive World Champions Maurice Allen and Kyle Berkshire and was founded by long driver himself, Lance Reader. Specifically, the driver in question is the Krank Formula Fire LD, a model that is designed to withstand repeated blows at 175 mph and above.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
World Golf Village Tornado: Footage Shows Scary Tornado Near World Golf Hall Of Fame In Florida
The home of the World Golf Hall of Fame came under threat from a tornado that formed in the area
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Who Gives The Green Jacket If There's A Back-To-Back Winner Of The Masters?
Traditionally, the previous winner of The Masters hands the new champion the Green Jacket - here's what happens when there's a back-to-back winner
By Mike Hall Published
-
Krank Golf: The Long Drive Brand Bryson DeChambeau Is Using At The Masters
The American sat at the top of the leaderboard following the first round of the Masters, with DeChambeau using a driver and fairway woods from an unfamiliar name
By Matt Cradock Published
-
This Two-Time Major Champion Holds The Record For The Lowest Score On FOUR Different Holes At Augusta National... I Bet You Can't Guess Who It Is!
Holding a record at any golf course is impressive, but having the joint-lowest score on four different holes at Augusta National is ludicrously good...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
'I Get Annoyed When Decent Golfers Say 'I Could Break 80 Around Augusta National'... It's So Naive!'
From a four-birdie round to a nine on the first hole, the Golf Monthly staff members share their experience of playing Augusta National Golf Club
By Barry Plummer Published
-
The 12 Things I’d Change To Make The Masters Even Better
The Masters is a one-of-a-kind golf tournament and Augusta National is universally loved, but could the first Major of the year be improved?
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
How Many Hole-In-Ones Have There Been At The Masters? I Guarantee It's Fewer Than You Think...
One of the iconic par-3s at Augusta National yields far more aces than the others, but how many hole-in-ones have there been in Masters history?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Can Form At Courses Similar To Augusta National Help Point Us To This Year's Green Jacket Winner At The Masters?
Exploring form lines at correlating courses is a method that has proven fruitful in previous years... so who does the data point to this year?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
I’ve Looked Back At Ten Years Of Masters Winners’ Scorecards… Two Things REALLY Stand Out
There are different ways to skin a cat, but the last ten Masters winners all have these two things in common. Here are two keys to winning at Augusta National…
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
I Attended The Masters Par 3 Contest For The First Time...And It's By Far The Best Augusta Tradition
With the world of professional golf in such a fractured state, the Masters Par 3 Contest reminded me why I love golf
By Dan Parker Published