FootJoy HyperFlex 2023 Golf Shoe Review

FootJoy releases plenty of new golf shoe designs each year, including some of the best spikeless golf shoes - the brand has long been the number one seller of golf shoes and gloves in the US and with shoes like HyperFlex, it's not hard to see why.

It comes to market in 2023 as the ultimate shoe for what FootJoy is calling the ‘modern golfer athlete’. With the release of some already impressive shoe offerings this year, the HyperFlex has stiff competition to be considered one of the best shoes of 2023 but it is sure to resonate with a wide range of golfers. It certainly more of a ‘sporty’ looking shoe compared to the classic leather Premiere series, but it is when we look more into the design and technology behind the HyperFlex we understand just why this shoe will be especially popular among those seeking comfort and stability while swinging.

(Image credit: Future)

The integrated thermoplastic side wrap and saddle constrict your foot but in a snug, comfortable way to provide a really secure and stable feeling throughout the swing. As someone who exerts a lot of ground force, having a stable shoe that isn’t going to slip and slide is imperative to my performance on the course and the HyperFlex certainly delivered with its performance when testing on the course, although I could get more support from the HyperFlex Carbon shoe.

(Image credit: Future)

The FootJoy HyperFlex is one of the most comfortable golf shoes I have worn recently, largely thanks to the StratoFoam which sits in between the midsole and sole to provide a cloud-like cushion and left me feeling as though I could walk another 9 holes after playing a full round. I would certainly class the HyperFlex as one of the best golf shoes for walking, an opinion secured by the Ortholite Impressions FitBed, which provides an ‘comfort out the box’ experience that would please any golfer. The HyperFlex was just as comfortable as the Under Armour Charged Phantom SL, a spikeless, running-style golf shoe I tested earlier in the year.

(Image credit: Future)

One of things that I particularly enjoyed about the HyperFlex was the sock-like design around the tongue and heel - being able to pull the tab forward made the shoe easier to get on, with what is a fairly narrow entrance. I did notice that the HyperFlex did come up slightly narrow and so I would recommend ordering the wide fit for people who have had previous struggles with narrow fitting shoes.

(Image credit: Future)

I tested out the white and blue colorway and I was impressed with how well the waterproof upper performed with not only keeping my feet dry and comfortable, but also how easy the material was to wipe clean afterwards. The only part I found particularly difficult to scrub spotless was the sock-like area around the tongue, which will take a bit more effort to get back to looking close to box fresh.

The HyperFlex reminds me of the comfort you would receive from the FootJoy Fuel, with the traction and stability of the Tour Alpha shoe. For those that want a soft yet supportive feel, it's undoubtedly one of the best spiked golf shoes on the market and is currently worn on the PGA Tour by the likes of Sahith Theegala.