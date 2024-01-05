What Does TPC Stand For In Golf?
Some of the most famous locations in the sport hold TPC at the front of their names, but what do those three letters actually stand for?
From TPC Colorado to TPC Scottsdale and TPC Wisconsin, nearly every golf fan in the world has likely heard of at least one of these prestigious places. A TPC course is a location owned and operated by the PGA Tour for its biggest and most important tournaments.
Opened in 1980 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Sawgrass is the original course in the TPC network and is the site of The Players Championship as well as the PGA Tour's headquarters. Each TPC golf course has either already hosted or been designed in such a way that it could potentially host a top-tier event on the men's or women's game in the future.
Despite that, the first year a TPC location held a men's Major championship was not until 2020 - when Harding Park in California played host to PGA Championship, which was won by Collin Morikawa.
WHAT DOES TPC STAND FOR?
TPC stands for 'Tournament Players Club' and is used to signify courses that uphold the PGA Tour's highest standards in terms of being technically challenging but also staggeringly beautiful. As a result, many amateur golfers one day dream of teeing it up on at least one of them.
They are designed by some of the best golf-course architects in the world, with all the properties aiming to have a minimal effect on the natural environment during their construction and operation.
HOW MANY TPC GOLF COURSES ARE THERE?
Across the world, there are 31 different TPC sites - including TPC Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Canada, and TPC Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico. A handful of the locations offer several courses, with TPC Toronto and TPC Sugarloaf in Georgia holding three different layouts each - the most of any individual site.
Of the 31, 17 are totally private courses - such as Boston, River Highlands, and Summerlin - while the other 14 are part of a resort and can be played for a daily fee.
LIST OF TPC LOCATIONS
PRIVATE
- TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts
- TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
- TPC Jasna Polana, Princeton, New Jersey
- TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- TPC Michigan, Dearborn, Michigan
- TPC Piper Glen, Charlotte, North Carolina
- TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Maryland
- TPC Prestancia, Sarasota, Florida - (Stadium Course, Club Course)
- TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
- TPC River's Bend, Cincinnati, Ohio
- TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
- TPC Stonebrae, Hayward, California
- TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Georgia - (Meadows, Stables, Pines)
- TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada
- TPC Treviso Bay, Naples, Florida
- TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
- TPC Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin
RESORT/DAILY FEE
- TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Ontario, Canada - (Heathlands Course, Hoot Course, North Course)
- TPC Colorado at Heron Lakes, Berthoud, Colorado
- TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois
- TPC Danzante Bay, Loreto, Mexico
- TPC Dorado Beach, Dorado, Puerto Rico
- TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas, Irving, Texas
- TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California
- TPC Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada
- TPC Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana
- TPC Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas - (AT&T Canyons Course, AT&T Oaks Course)
- TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida - (The Players Stadium Course, Dye's Valley Course)
- TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona - (Stadium Course, Champions Course)
- TPC Tampa Bay, Lutz, Florida
HOW CAN I PLAY A TPC GOLF COURSE?
If you want to play one of the private courses listed above, you will have to qualify for a PGA Tour event as they are not open to the public. However, all is not lost as the 14 resort locations do offer tee times for a fee - some a lot higher than others.
TPC Sawgrass has the highest fee of the lot - a figure that was recently announced as having increased. The most expensive green fee alone at the Ponte Vedre beach site is now $900, up from $840. And that's without taking into account the tip for your forecaddie.
However, it is possible to play at the home of the richest individual purse anywhere in tournament golf during peak season (September to May) for only $650 - but these are known to be snapped up very quickly.
On the other end of the scale, golfers can let it fly at TPC Louisiana - site of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans - for upwards of $169 for non-residents and just $79 for locals. And it gets better. TPC Harding Park has rates starting as low as $52 while Deere Run's fees begin at $89.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
