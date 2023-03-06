The Players Championship Purse And Prize Money 2023
Another designated event sees the TPC Sawgrass tournament return with a record purse
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The 2022 Players Championship created headlines before it had even begun thanks to its then-record $20 million purse, the largest in PGA Tour history.
Much has changed in the 12 months since the last TPC Sawgrass event, which was won by Cameron Smith, thanks to the emergence of the PGA Tour rival that the Australian now plays on, LIV Golf.
That heralded a new era of unprecedented purse sizes, with $25 million in each of the venture's seven regular tournaments. As it threatened to cherry-pick even more of the top talent from the PGA Tour, the more established circuit responded with some eye-catching purses of its own.
The introduction of designated events for 2023 ensured that several tournaments, including last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, would have purses equal to last year’s Players Championship prize fund. With three purses reaching that level in 2023 so far, at Bay Hill and in the WM Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational before it. However, this week’s event stands apart once again, with a LIV Golf-matching $25m on offer for the top-quality field.
That’s in keeping with an event that, to many, is a Major in all but name. After all, as well as the purse and incredible field, the tournament – like The Masters – has a regular home with iconic holes including the famous island green at the 17th.
Meanwhile, even though the Players Championship doesn’t offer the same number of Official World Golf Ranking points as the Majors (80 rather than 100), it does offer the winner a five-year exemption on Tour and a three-year exemption for all four Majors.
It’s the huge purse that is surely one of the biggest attractions of the tournament, though, and because of the distribution, the winner will claim even more than the $4m awarded to the victors in the individual LIV Golf events. A staggering $4.5m will come the way of the 2023 winner, $900,000 more than Smith earned for his win in 2022.
As for the runner-up, he will at least be able to draw comfort from missing out on the trophy with a bank balance swelled by a further $2.725m. That compares very favourably with the $2.18m earned by Anirban Lahiri for his second-place finish last year – a career-changing sum at the time – and works out at $25,000 more than Justin Thomas claimed for winning the event only two years ago.
The game has undergone some big changes in the 12 months since the last Players Championship. The extraordinary sum on offer in this week's event arguably offers one of the clearest demonstrations of just how much it has.
Below is the full breakdown of the prize money for the 2023 Players Championship.
The Players Championship Prize Money Breakdown
|Prize Money
|Position
|1st
|$4,500,000
|2nd
|$2,725,000
|3rd
|$1,725,000
|4th
|$1,225,000
|5th
|$1,025,000
|6th
|$906,250
|7th
|$843,750
|8th
|$781,250
|9th
|$731,250
|10th
|$681,250
|11th
|$631,250
|12th
|$581,250
|13th
|$531,250
|14th
|$481,250
|15th
|$456,250
|16th
|$431,250
|17th
|$406,250
|18th
|$381,250
|19th
|$356,250
|20th
|$331,250
|21st
|$306,250
|22nd
|$281,250
|23rd
|$261,250
|24th
|$241,250
|25th
|$221,250
|26th
|$201,250
|27th
|$193,750
|28th
|$186,250
|29th
|$178,750
|30th
|$171,250
|31st
|$163,750
|32nd
|$156,250
|33rd
|$148,750
|34th
|$142,500
|35th
|$136,250
|36th
|$130,000
|37th
|$123,750
|38th
|$118,750
|39th
|$113,750
|40th
|$108,750
|41st
|$103,750
|42nd
|$98,750
|43rd
|$93,750
|44th
|$88,750
|45th
|$83,750
|46th
|$78,750
|47th
|$73,750
|48th
|$69,750
|49th
|$66,250
|50th
|$64,250
|51st
|$62,750
|52nd
|$61,250
|53rd
|$60,250
|54th
|$59,250
|55th
|$58,750
|56th
|$58,250
|57th
|$57,750
|58th
|$57,250
|59th
|$56,750
|60th
|$56,250
|61st
|$55,750
|62nd
|$55,250
|63rd
|$54,750
|64th
|$54,250
|65th
|$53,750
What Is The Purse For The 2023 Players Championship?
The 2023 Players Championship has a record purse of $25m. That's an increase of $5m on last year's tournament. The winner will claim $4.5m, while the runner-up will take home $2.725m.
Who Is The Youngest Player To Win The Players Championship?
In 2017, Si Woo Kim became the youngest player to win The Players Championship aged 21. He beat Louis Oosthuizen and Ian Poulter by three shots to win the first prize of $1.89m.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Kurt Kitayama Moves Into Top Ten Of Alternative World Ranking
The American's Arnold Palmer Invitational win saw him jump to World No.10 in Sports Illustrated's alternative ranking
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Cameron Smith Considers Attending Players Championship As Spectator
The LIV Golf player is ineligible to defend his title at TPC Sawgrass, but he could still put in an appearance
By Mike Hall • Published