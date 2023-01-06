Who Owns The PGA Tour?
The PGA Tour is a non-profit organization home to many of the world's best golfers, but who owns it?
The PGA Tour is the premier tournament circuit for touring golf professionals and is essentially owned and run by itself, with a Board of Directors, Executive Leadership team and Player Advisory Council.
The Board of Directors is headed up by Chairman Ed Herlihy, Jimmy Dunne, Mark Flaherty, Mary Meeker and Randall Stephenson.
An Executive Leadership team made up of 11 individuals essentially runs the Tour and its day-to-day decision making, led by Commissioner Jay Monahan.
Monahan has held the role since 2017 after being promoted from Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer. He has been at the PGA Tour since 2008, leaving his role as Executive Vice President at Fenway Sports Group.
There are currently four player directors at the Tour - James Hahn, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Kisner and Rory McIlroy, who work with a 17-man Player Advisory Council that includes the likes of Billy Horschel, Jon Rahm and Will Zalatoris.
The PGA Tour was officially formed in late 1968 when the 'Tournament Players Division' broke off from the PGA of America. A Commissioner was put in place - Joe Dey - who served for five years before Deane Beman took over the reigns from 1974.
Tim Finchem became commissioner in 1994, with current commissioner Jay Monahan becoming the fourth man to hold the role in 2017.
The Tour is now based at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, after moving from Washington, DC in 1979. Sawgrass is home of the Tour's flagship event and golf's 'unofficial' fifth Major - The Players Championship.
The PGA Tour is officially a non-profit organization, with over $3bn raised for charity as of 2020.
It runs the main PGA Tour as well as the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Champions, PGA Tour Latinoamérica and PGA Tour Canada. It also has a strategic alliance with the European-based DP World Tour, with the two organizations working together closer amid the threat of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.
The alliance saw the PGA Tour take a 40% stake in European Tour Productions and 10 tour cards offered to the DP World Tour's 10 best finishers each season.
PGA Tour Board of Directors
- Ed Herlihy, Chairman - Partner, Wachtell Lipton, Rosen & Katz
- Jimmy Dunne - Vice Chairman and Senior Managing Principal, Piper Sandler
- Mark Flaherty - Former Vice Chairman, Wellington Management Company
- Mary Meeker - Partner, Bond Capital
- Randall Stephenson - Executive Chairman, AT&T Inc.
PGA Tour Executive Leadership
- Jay Monahan, Commissioner
- Ron Price, Chief Operating Officer
- Rick Anderson, Chief Media Officer
- Len Brown, Chief Legal Officer & Executive Vice President Licensing
- Tyler Dennis, Executive Vice President & President, PGA Tour
- Allison Keller, Chief Administrative Officer
- Jay Madara, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
- Laura Neal, Executive Vice President Media Content & Communications
- Andy Pazder, Chief Tournaments & Competitions Officer
- Neera Shetty, Executive Vice President - Social Responsibility & Inclusion and Deputy General Counsel
PGA Tour Player Directors
- James Hahn
- Charley Hoffman
- Kevin Kisner
- Rory McIlroy
PGA Tour Player Advisory Council
- Peter Malnati - Co-chairman
- Webb Simpson - Co-chairman
- Patrick Cantlay
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Harry Higgs
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Russell Knox
- Justin Lower
- Maverick McNealy
- Keith Mitchell
- Trey Mullinax
- Brandt Snedeker
- Kevin Streelman
- Will Zalatoris
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
