Fields Ranch East: All You Need To Know About The Major-Hosting Course At PGA Frisco

Fields Ranch East in Texas only opened relatively recently, but it is destined to play a big part in top-level golf in the coming years.

That’s not surprising to anyone who has followed its progress after the PGA of America announced it was relocating its headquarters from Palm Beach Gardens in Florida to the site at Frisco in Texas in December 2018, with ground broken in 2021.

Even before work began, the course was already earmarked for 26 championships through 2034, while it is part of a complex hailed as “the modern home of American golf.”

Here’s all you need to know about Fields Ranch East.

When Did Fields Ranch East Open?

In December 2018, the PGA of America announced it was relocating from Palm Beach Gardens in Florida to Frisco in Texas as part of the Omni PGA Frisco complex, and less than three years later, work began on the $520m development, which includes two championship courses, a hotel, restaurants and bars, ranch houses, pools, a PGA Coaching Center and a PGA Superstore.

Both the East and West courses opened on May 2nd 2023. When it opened, Director of Golf and Operations at Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco told the Omni Hotels website: “Fields Ranch opening will mark the beginning of a new era in championship golf in North America and we are so proud to launch this unprecedented golf and entertainment destination.

“What Gil Hanse and Beau Welling have created here will test the world’s best golfers as well as providing memories of a lifetime for players of all skill levels for decades to come.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Who Designed Fields Ranch East?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The course was designed by the legendary Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner. Hanse has had a hand in the design or renovation of renowned courses including 2026 PGA Championship venue Aronimink, Oakland Hills South Course, Southern Hills, Trump National Doral and Winged Foot.

Hanse favors a hands-on approach to course design, surveying the land in person before taking account of the natural features and terrain and settling on a layout. That approach was no different with Fields Ranch East, where he and Wagner, who Hanse has worked with since 1995, incorporated the existing Panther Creek and gently rolling hills.

The resort is also the home of the Beau Welling-designed West course, along with a 10-hole short course, The Swing, and a two-acre putting course, The Dance Floor.

What Big Tournaments Will It Host?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first event of note held at Fields Ranch East was the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, which came just over three weeks after it opened. It will host the senior Major again in 2029.

It’s also the host of the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with the women’s Major due to return in 2031.

However, the event sure to attract the most interest in its early years will be the 2027 PGA Championship. The men’s Major will then return to Fields Ranch East seven years later.

What Are The Characteristics Of Field Ranch East?

Large bunkers are prominent at Fields Ranch East (Image credit: Getty Images)

The course makes use of the area’s natural terrain, which is gently undulating, while one of its standout landmarks is Panther Creek, which features prominently on the back nine.

Driving accuracy is necessary to avoid the large bunkers found on the way to elevated greens with steep run-off areas. The greens aren't particularly large, but from many angles, they can appear even smaller. Depending on the tees used, the yardage ranges between 5,012 and 7,863.

What Does The Name Mean?

The name is derived from the land’s history. The complex is built on land that had been Bert Field’s Headquarters Ranch, which had been in the ownership of the Fields family for several generations. Hunt Realty Investments and The Karahan Companies bought the 2,544-acre plot land in 2018, with the complex sitting on 660 acres.

Is Fields Ranch East Open To The Public?

The course is open to the public. Discounts are available to resort guests, and for those not staying at the resort, tee times can be booked online, with green fees costing up to $331, depending on the season.

Where is Fields Ranch East located?

The property is located seven miles north of central Frisco in Texas, and around 33 miles north of downtown Dallas.