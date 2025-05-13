Which Courses Have Hosted The Most PGA Championships?

One golf club in Oklahoma has hosted the PGA Championship on five occasions

PGA Championship venue Southern Hills Country Club
This year is the second time that Quail Hollow in North Carolina has hosted the PGA Championship.

This is a Major Championship that has a history of touring the United States, and it has been to some of the most famous venues in the game, including Medinah, Riviera, Pebble Beach, Congressional, and Oakmont.

Future PGA Championship venues have been locked in up until and including 2034.

However, even after the 2034 PGA Championship has been played, no course will have hosted the tournament more than the one directly below.

Southern Hills Country Club, Oklahoma (5)

Justin Thomas en route to winning at Southern Hills in 2022

No golf club has hosted the PGA Championship more than Southern Hills, a private, member-owned country club in Tulsa.

The Championship Course, which was originally designed by Perry Maxwell and opened for play in 1936, first hosted the PGA Championship in 1970.

When Justin Thomas lifted the Wanamaker Trophy in 2022, it was the fifth time the PGA Championship had been played at Southern Hills.

The other players to have tasted glory here are Raymond Floyd (1982), Nick Price (1994), and Tiger Woods (2007).

Valhalla, Kentucky (4)

Rory McIlroy en route to winning the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla

Valhalla has hosted the PGA Championship on four occasions, most recently in 2024, when Xander Schauffele won his first Major Championship.

The Louisville club hosted the tournament for the first time in 1996, which was when Kentucky's own Kenny Perry lost out in a sudden-death playoff against Mark Brooks.

Tiger Woods won here in 2000, which was his third consecutive Major victory, and Rory McIlroy claimed his fourth Major title at the Ryder Cup venue in 2014.

Oak Hill Country Club, New York (4)

Jack Nicklaus wins PGA Championship at Oak Hill

Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York is another four-time PGA Championship host venue.

The East Course has also hosted the Ryder Cup, three US Opens, two US Amateurs, the US Senior Open, and two Senior PGA Championships.

It was here, in 2023, that Brooks Koepka joined Jack Nicklaus and Woods as the only players to win three PGA titles in the strokeplay era.

Previous winners at Oak Hill Country Club also include Jason Dufner (2013), Shaun Micheel (2003), and Nicklaus (1980).

