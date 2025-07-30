Happy Gilmore 2 Creates Netflix History With Record Opening Weekend

In February 1996, the world was introduced to Happy Gilmore and, since the film's release, many wondered when the iconic character would return to our screens.

However, it wasn't until July 2025, a near 30-years on, that golf and movie fans around the world got their wish, with Happy Gilmore 2 released to Netflix, with it producing some extraordinary numbers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First revealed by an article by the streaming service, it has been announced that Happy Gilmore 2 has set a new Netflix record.

Launched on the 25th July, it ranked top in terms of the top 10 English-language movies. In fact, over a three day period, the film generated an incredible 46.7 million views.

That figure, which is defined as total hours watched divided by the total runtime, means it is the biggest US opening weekend of all time for a Netflix film.

Scottie Scheffler made an appearance at the film's Premiere alongside his wife and the Claret Jug (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are a number of reasons for the film's success, aside from the 30-year wait for the sequel.

As can be seen in the 114-minute film, there are a number of cameos from not just the world of golf, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, but also the likes of rapper and songwriter Eminem.

In terms of reviews, it's safe to say that Happy Gilmore 2 has received mixed responses from reviewers and fans.

On IMDb, the current ranking it has been given is a rating of 6.3 out of 10, that's from 48,000 reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has received a similar rating of 61%.