We Created A 10-Course PGA Championship Rota That We Think Would Take It To The Next Level

When it comes to the men's four Major championships, you will often notice a rota is in place for them.

As we know, The Masters is the only Major to be held at the same venue, Augusta National, while both the US Open and Open Championship have a rota that includes several courses.

In the case of the PGA Championship, it used to be held in August, before then moving to a May date, where it has remained ever since 2019.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For 2025, the Championship is being staged at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina and, for the foreseeable future, we will see some new and former courses hosting the Wanamaker Trophy.

In total, Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the course that has held the PGA Championship the most with five, but the State of New York has seen 13 PGA Championships played on its shores, two more than the State of Ohio.

So, with hundreds of courses at its disposal, what could a 10-course rota look like for the PGA Championship?

Southern Hills is set to host the PGA Championship for a sixth time in 2032 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Obviously, when it comes to golf courses, it will always divide opinion but, below, we have put together what we think is the 'ultimate' PGA Championship rota.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The decision, which is in no particular order, is based on courses that have held the championship, as well as some potential newcomers.

Southern Hills Country Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As mentioned, Southern Hills has hosted the PGA Championship the most times, with the event taking place in 2022, 2007, 1994, 1982 and 1970.

You only have to take a look at the list of winners, which includes Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Nick Price, to see that it's a layout where the best rise to the top.

It has a rich history of hosting Major championships and, in its last outing in 2022, it produced one of the closest finishes in the tournament's history, when Thomas defeated Will Zalatoris in a playoff, after Mito Pereira made double bogey at the 72nd hole to miss out by one.

Bethpage Black

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bethpage Black is hosting the Ryder Cup in 2025, and we can't see why you wouldn't have the famous venue on the PGA Championship calendar for years to come.

Firstly, the rowdy New York crowd can create any atmosphere, as shown when they got on the back of Brooks Koepka as he stumbled his way to victory in 2019 during the final round.

Previously, it has staged two US Opens, won by Woods and Lucas Glover, so has the tournament pedigree and, what's more, it's one of the best public golf courses in the US. That's a win-win in our eyes.

Kiawah Island

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2021, Phil Mickelson produced one of the greatest moments in the sport, as the then 50-year-old became the oldest Major winner in history at Kiawah Island.

Like Bethpage Black, the venue is a former Ryder Cup course and, with it also being the longest in PGA Championship history, it's impossible to leave it out of the Major's rota.

Producing a thrilling climax in 2021, the Ocean Course also played host to Rory McIlroy's dominant eight-shot victory in 2012.

Riviera Country Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first course on the West coast is Riviera Country Club and, to begin with, we know that it hosts the Genesis Invitational, but why couldn't it also stage the PGA Championship?

One of the favorite courses among players on the PGA Tour, Riviera always produces great viewing and, previously, has hosted the PGA Championship twice in 1983 and 1995.

It's also staged one US Open and a US Amateur, and will also be the venue of the 2028 Olympic Games. Finally, by hosting the tournament, you could use the excuse of moving the PGA Championship back to August but, condition-wise, Riviera Country Club would play very different to how it does in February.

Whistling Straits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Producing incredible views of the Lake Michigan shoreline, Whistling Straits has been host of several Major championships, including the PGA Championship in 2004, 2010 and 2015.

In its first two editions, both Vijay Singh and Martin Kaymer triumphed in playoffs, showing that the course has the potential to throw up some thrilling finales.

Replicating a links course like you'd see in the UK, it will provide a different test of golf to a more traditional PGA Championship venue, and we think will make a great addition to any rota.

PGA National Resort

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA National last held the PGA Championship in 1987 and is regularly seen on television screens hosting the Cognizant Classic, formerly the Honda Classic.

It's notoriously one of the hardest courses on the PGA Tour circuit and, under Major conditions, would prove to be a tough test with juicy rough, hard and firm greens, as well as lengthened tee boxes.

Player-wise, Florida is home to several of the world's best, which makes it a prime location for them. What's more, many big names have won on its layout, which fits the Major bill.

Torrey Pines (South Course)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Torrey Pines' South Course has staged two US Opens in 2008 and 2021, with both providing incredible finales that involved Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm coming out in victory.

As of writing, it hosts the Farmers Insurance Open and, with a later date in mind, the South Course would play a lot more differently to that of its January date.

It's famously one of the toughest courses on the PGA Tour and, in Major conditions, would provide an exciting watch as players battled wind, firm conditions and tight fairways.

TPC Sawgrass

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The chances of this happening are slim, considering TPC Sawgrass is host of The Players Championship, but the Florida-venue would make for great viewing for the PGA Championship.

As we know, TPC Sawgrass possesses one of the best three hole stretches in golf, with the 16th, 17th and 18th playing a huge part in the outcome of the tournament.

Given the caliber of names that have won there, it tests every facet of the game and would definitely be an interesting watch if it made it onto the PGA Championship rota.

Shadow Creek

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The PGA Championship is yet to visit Las Vegas, so why not now?

Previously, Shadow Creek has staged a few PGA Tour and LPGA Tour tournaments, as well as The Match between Mickelson and Woods.

Obviously, this will divide opinion, but with the Vegas background being broadcast on to our screens, perhaps it makes the case to be part of the Major schedule in the future?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harbour Town Golf Links already stages the RBC Heritage and, in terms of the PGA Championship, would provide a different layout to the parkland courses we often see.

Firstly, a firm and fast Harbour Town would put the importance on positional play and, with hard greens, scoring could well be tough to come by.

Again, it's already hosting a Signature Event on the PGA Tour, so may be unlikely going forward, but it has plenty of eye-catching holes and would make for great viewing on the television.