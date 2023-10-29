LPGA Tour Returns To Boston In 2024 With New $3.5 Million Tournament
The new tournament will offer the biggest purse of any non-Major and non-Tour championship event on the LPGA Tour
On Friday, the LPGA Tour announced a brand new tournament to their schedule for 2024, with TPC Boston becoming the brand new venue for the brand new FM Global Championship.
Featuring a purse of $3.5 million, it is the largest purse outside of the Majors and Tour events, with a reported five-year sponsorship deal seeing the tournament being played in late August/early September.
A large sporting city, Boston has hosted many, many huge events, with TPC Boston staging 17 PGA Tour tournaments throughout its history. The most recent was the 2020 Northern Trust, a tournament won by Dustin Johnson, who shot a colossal 30-under-par.
Although it has hosted the PGA Tour, it will be the first time that the LPGA has had a tournament in Boston since 1997, with LPGA commissioner, Mollie Marcoux Samaan, stating: “With this event, the new National Women’s Soccer League team and the new Professional Women’s Hockey League team, the momentum for women's sports in the Boston area is undeniable."
She went on to add: “We can’t wait to team up with our newest partner, FM Global, to bring the world’s best female golfers to one of America’s great sports regions.”
Along with the FM Global Championship, another new event that will take place in December 2023 is the Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club, a tournament comprised of 16 LPGA Tour and 16 PGA Tour players in a team style format.
The tournament, which has equal prize money of $4m, is made up of 16 sides, both one LPGA and one PGA Tour player, with a number of huge stars featuring like Lexi Thompson, Rickie Fowler, Lydia Ko and Justin Rose, to name a few.
