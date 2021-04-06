We asked our forum members where they would like to sit at golf’s most famous sit-down dinner

Who Would You Want To Sit Next To At The Champions Dinner?

Tuesday night at Augusta National means the previous winners getting together for some fine dining, a chance to swap stories, toast old friends who are no longer with us and just simply enjoy being a Masters champion.

This year, by the way, the menu looks like this..

Here’s what our forum members said…

Bob Jones and Clifford Roberts, were they still alive. I know they never won the tournament but I expect that they would get an invitation. I wonder if it’s like the balls coming out the bag in the weekend roll-up when the champions see the seating plan. ‘Oh no, I’ve got four hours in the company of that….’ fenwayrich

I’d take Phil Mickelson to one side because you just know the mans got so many stories to tell and just seems great. I’d also take Adam Scott, I think he’d be good company! Bdill93

Angel Cabrera, it would get messy. Fast. murphthemog

If I had to pick two it would be Seve, he was charismatic, and Claude Harmon and hope that would be also. Golfnut1957

Jack Nicklaus – I wouldn’t be looking for craic, just to be able to have a chat with the guy who some call the the GOAT, certainly the GOAT of my growing up. Just a pity Ben Hogan isn’t still with us. SwingsitlikeHogan

Tiger and Mickelson. Sats

Tom Watson and Jose Maria Olazabal. Watson is just so chilled and tells a story at just the right pace. Olazabal comes across well, seems relaxed and doesn’t seem to have an ego that would prevent him from talking to you. Lord Tyrion

I’d go with Langer and Mickelson. larmen

There are some legends (Jack, Arnie, Tiger etc) but I’m not sure how much craic it would be – Jack and Arnie together might be nice (more so for them!) but I think I’d plonk for Reed and DJ. rksquire

Ray Floyd so he can talk me through ‘the stare’ and his swing. Tongo

Raymond Floyd comes across as a proper geezer, then maybe Langer the other side because he seems to have a very dry sense of humour. howbow88

Seve and Ian Woosnam. Now if they did one for past Champion Golfers of the Year it would have to be John Daly and Darren Clarke, although I’m not sure my liver could cope. slowhand

Seve and Sergio. Boomy

Definitely Bubba Watson, and maybe Danny Willett as he seems like a laugh whenever I’ve seen him on TV. Orikoru

And those who didn’t get the nod…

I imagine Fuzzy Zoeller may me interesting, in golfing terms. I know those I’d like to keep away from: Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Phil Mickelson top of that list. JamesR

As far away as possible from Tiger Woods or Gary Player. Pathetic Shark

And looking ahead…

Lee Westwood, at next year’s dinner! Wildrover

