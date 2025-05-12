Xander Schauffele Gets To Host His Own Champions Dinner At The PGA Championship… Here’s What He’s Serving (And Gifting)

Xander Schauffele's menu for Tuesday night's dinner has been revealed - and it looks pretty tasty

Xander Schauffele and his champions dinner menu for the PGA Championship
Xander Schauffele with the Wanamaker Trophy after his victory at Valhalla last year
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Weston's avatar
By
published

No one will be thinking about winning the Wanamaker Trophy at the start of PGA Championship week - it's all about the food on the menu.

Actually, that's not strictly true. Winning a Major Championship is something that will be on everyone's mind - only some will also be thinking about their stomachs.

After winning his first Major Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky last year, where he edged out Bryson DeChambeau with a birdie on the very last hole, Xander Schauffele gets to host the Champions Dinner at Quail Hollow in North Carolina this week.

Although it's not exactly up there with winning that huge trophy, selecting the menu is still one of many perks of winning the PGA Championship.

The dinner has been running since 1965 and allows spouses and family, as opposed to Augusta National's 'Masters Club' that is only open to past Masters champions and the club's chairman.

On Sunday night, the PGA Championship posted Schauffele's menu on social media, and, as you'd expect, not everyone is pleased.

In fairness to the two-time Major winner [Schauffele followed up his PGA Championship victory by lifting the Claret Jug at Royal Troon], he's covered off a lot of bases.

For appetizers, the American is serving serving smoked goat cheese dates, pickled watermelon, clams casino shooters and steak and bleu cheese crostini.

So far, so good, right? Plenty of options.

Moving onto the main course, Schauffele has gone for wagyu New York strip with a host of sides, including blackened jumbo shrimp (one has to assume that any vegetarians will also be well catered for).

Then, for desert, the World No.3 has chosen a banana split and strawberry shortcake.

PGA Championship Champions Dinner Menu

(Image credit: PGA Championship)

"I didn’t go do anything unique. I’d say it was sort of middle of the road, a steak option, a fish option," Schauffele said last week. "I wanted everyone to be happy or to be able to eat whatever they’d like."

There's also a gift for those attending, which is a nice touch - cigars.

"I think the gift is pretty fitting for everyone. I think they’ll enjoy it, and if they don’t like it, they can re-gift it pretty easily.

"Pretty on brand, I guess, a humidor and some cigars."

We're not entirely sure what all the beef is about, Xander. Social media trolls... they're just the worst.

Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸