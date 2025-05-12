Xander Schauffele Gets To Host His Own Champions Dinner At The PGA Championship… Here’s What He’s Serving (And Gifting)
Xander Schauffele's menu for Tuesday night's dinner has been revealed - and it looks pretty tasty
No one will be thinking about winning the Wanamaker Trophy at the start of PGA Championship week - it's all about the food on the menu.
Actually, that's not strictly true. Winning a Major Championship is something that will be on everyone's mind - only some will also be thinking about their stomachs.
After winning his first Major Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky last year, where he edged out Bryson DeChambeau with a birdie on the very last hole, Xander Schauffele gets to host the Champions Dinner at Quail Hollow in North Carolina this week.
Although it's not exactly up there with winning that huge trophy, selecting the menu is still one of many perks of winning the PGA Championship.
The dinner has been running since 1965 and allows spouses and family, as opposed to Augusta National's 'Masters Club' that is only open to past Masters champions and the club's chairman.
On Sunday night, the PGA Championship posted Schauffele's menu on social media, and, as you'd expect, not everyone is pleased.
In fairness to the two-time Major winner [Schauffele followed up his PGA Championship victory by lifting the Claret Jug at Royal Troon], he's covered off a lot of bases.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
For appetizers, the American is serving serving smoked goat cheese dates, pickled watermelon, clams casino shooters and steak and bleu cheese crostini.
So far, so good, right? Plenty of options.
Moving onto the main course, Schauffele has gone for wagyu New York strip with a host of sides, including blackened jumbo shrimp (one has to assume that any vegetarians will also be well catered for).
Then, for desert, the World No.3 has chosen a banana split and strawberry shortcake.
"I didn’t go do anything unique. I’d say it was sort of middle of the road, a steak option, a fish option," Schauffele said last week. "I wanted everyone to be happy or to be able to eat whatever they’d like."
There's also a gift for those attending, which is a nice touch - cigars.
"I think the gift is pretty fitting for everyone. I think they’ll enjoy it, and if they don’t like it, they can re-gift it pretty easily.
"Pretty on brand, I guess, a humidor and some cigars."
We're not entirely sure what all the beef is about, Xander. Social media trolls... they're just the worst.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Justin Thomas And Rickie Fowler Back-Up Rory McIlroy's Calls For More PGA Tour Stops In The North East
The Truist Championship was a big hit in Philadelphia, leading to several PGA Tour pros calling for more regular stops in the North East
-
PGA Championship Picks, Odds And Sleepers 2025
Check out the betting odds for the leading hopefuls at the PGA Championship as well as our expert picks for the second men's Major of the year
-
PGA Championship Weather Forecast 2025: A Look At What's In Store For The Week At Quail Hollow
The second Major of the year takes place at Quail Hollow in North Carolina, but how is the weather forecast shaping up?
-
Big Names And Notable Players Missing The 2025 PGA Championship
The PGA Championship will be without a couple of star names as well as a number of LIV Golfers and notable players who just missed out via the world rankings
-
Which LIV Golfers Will Feel Hard Done By After Missing Out On PGA Championship Invites?
David Puig and Tom McKibbin got late PGA Championship invites but players above them in the LIV Golf standings and two event winners this year missed out
-
Defending Champion Xander Schauffele Headlines 2025 PGA Championship Field
The overwhelming majority of the 2025 PGA Championship field has been revealed, with an eclectic group of names set to tee it up at Quail Hollow
-
LIV Golf's David Puig Invited To PGA Championship
The 23-year-old Spaniard has received a special invitation into the PGA Championship for the second successive year
-
Michael Block Books PGA Championship Return In Qualifying Event
The club pro finished T3 in the PGA Professional Championship to qualify for the Major along with 19 others
-
PGA Championship Tickets Still Available: How Much And Where To Buy For Quail Hollow In Two Weeks’ Time
The second Major of the year still has tickets available for every day throughout the week at Quail Hollow
-
How Many LIV Golfers Have Qualified For the PGA Championship?
Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka are just two of 16 players from LIV Golf who will be able to tee it up at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow