Xander Schauffele Gets To Host His Own Champions Dinner At The PGA Championship… Here’s What He’s Serving (And Gifting)

No one will be thinking about winning the Wanamaker Trophy at the start of PGA Championship week - it's all about the food on the menu.

Actually, that's not strictly true. Winning a Major Championship is something that will be on everyone's mind - only some will also be thinking about their stomachs.

After winning his first Major Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky last year, where he edged out Bryson DeChambeau with a birdie on the very last hole, Xander Schauffele gets to host the Champions Dinner at Quail Hollow in North Carolina this week.

Although it's not exactly up there with winning that huge trophy, selecting the menu is still one of many perks of winning the PGA Championship.

The dinner has been running since 1965 and allows spouses and family, as opposed to Augusta National's 'Masters Club' that is only open to past Masters champions and the club's chairman.

On Sunday night, the PGA Championship posted Schauffele's menu on social media, and, as you'd expect, not everyone is pleased.

In fairness to the two-time Major winner [Schauffele followed up his PGA Championship victory by lifting the Claret Jug at Royal Troon], he's covered off a lot of bases.

For appetizers, the American is serving serving smoked goat cheese dates, pickled watermelon, clams casino shooters and steak and bleu cheese crostini.

So far, so good, right? Plenty of options.

Moving onto the main course, Schauffele has gone for wagyu New York strip with a host of sides, including blackened jumbo shrimp (one has to assume that any vegetarians will also be well catered for).

Then, for desert, the World No.3 has chosen a banana split and strawberry shortcake.

"I didn’t go do anything unique. I’d say it was sort of middle of the road, a steak option, a fish option," Schauffele said last week. "I wanted everyone to be happy or to be able to eat whatever they’d like."

There's also a gift for those attending, which is a nice touch - cigars.

"I think the gift is pretty fitting for everyone. I think they’ll enjoy it, and if they don’t like it, they can re-gift it pretty easily.

"Pretty on brand, I guess, a humidor and some cigars."

We're not entirely sure what all the beef is about, Xander. Social media trolls... they're just the worst.