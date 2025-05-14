Is It Rude To Ignore Your Playing Partners In Competition? Rory Didn’t Talk To Bryson At The Masters... But What’s Right At Amateur Level?

As Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau went into the final round at The Masters battling against each other for the second time in the last three Major Championships, it felt as though this could be the start of a rivalry for the ages.

With Rory emerging victorious at Augusta National and completing the Career Grand Slam, it was obvious and understandable that all post-round attention was focused on the newly crowned Masters Champion.

But, in the aftermath, a comment from Bryson DeChambeau would add a little fuel to the fire.

The two-time US Open Champion said that McIlroy "didn't talk to me once all day", giving a sneak peek into the dynamic on the golf course and a window into Rory's mindset during that final round at Augusta.

Interestingly, as attention shifts to the PGA Championship, this topic was once again raised in Rory McIlroy's press conference - to which the Northern Irishman gave a very clear response.

"I don't know what he (DeChambeau) was expecting. Like, I mean, we are trying to win The Masters. I'm not going to try and be his best mate out there.

"Everyone approaches the game in different ways, and I was focused on myself and what I needed to do. That's really all that it was, it wasn't anything against him, I felt that's what I needed to do to get the best out of myself that day".

With all that being said, I can't help but feel a little torn.

Is it rude not to talk to your playing partners when playing golf? Does the fact it's the final round of a Major Championship, and such a moment of significance for Rory make a difference?

I think it does, in a way, but I will get onto that in a moment. I'd love to know what you think about this issue, so drop me a comment in the box at the bottom of this article and let's get to the bottom of this conundrum...

The distance between the two competitors at The Masters is obvious to see, but was it right that Rory didn't talk to Bryson during the final round? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Is It Rude To Ignore Your Playing Partners In Competition?

I suppose my opinion on this matter is... it depends.

If I turned up at my golf club to play with my regular playing partners or in a match against another member, I wouldn't dream of going the whole round without talking to them.

The crippling awkwardness would kill me, and quite frankly I do believe it's rude. Part of playing golf is being social, and enjoying the ride with another person or group of people.

Taking the game that seriously at the amateur level is ludicrous, so I can't imagine anyone taking Rory's stance on the issue in their club medal or midweek stableford.

It's important not to take things too seriously at the amateur level... I couldn't imagine not talking to my playing partners during a round of golf (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

That being said, I can totally understand Rory's standpoint in the scenario of Sunday at The Masters. McIlroy hadn't won a Major in 11 years, and was on course to complete the Career Grand Slam in arguably the most important round of his career.

There are stories of Tiger doing the same, focusing internally and blocking out external distractions. I believe at the elite level there are times for being sociable and times to get down to business, and I can't blame Rory for doing the latter.

You wouldn't have expected to see Djokovic and Federer having a conflab at the net mid-match at Wimbledon, or Kylian Mbappe stopping to catch up with Lionel Messi as the World Cup final moves on around them... so why would we expect it at The Masters?

I think this a is contentious issue. I love Bryson and his energy, and I see him as golf's new poster boy, but I'd need some convincing that Rory is in the wrong here. Want to try? Let me know what you think in the comments box below...