The 8 Best 'Other' Groups To Watch At The PGA Championship

It's widely known as the strongest field in golf, so there are some star-studded groups to watch out for during the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

All the headlines have gone to the stellar trio of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, the top three in the world, playing together in the opening two rounds.

But a glance down the full tee times and pairings list for the PGA Championship shows there are a number of other groups and storylines to watch out for.

So let's mark your card of who to watch and when as the PGA Championship unfolds.

The best pairings to watch at the PGA Championship

7.38am: Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry

A group of three fine players all with a point to prove. Crowd favorite Rickie Fowler is looking to show he's still got Major potential, while three-time winner Brooks Koepka needs to find some of his old Alpha male play on the golf course.

Shane Lowry was fuming after his late slip at the Truist Championship and has been knocking on the Major door for a while.

7.49am: Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day

Mickelson's PGA Championship victory four years ago still beggars belief, and he can swap Wanamaker Trophy stories with 2015 winner Jason Day - without who Jordan Spieth would be a Grand Slam winner by now.

Tommy Fleetwood remains one of those 'best players not to win a Major' types desperate to shake off that tag.

8am: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

Has his LIV Golf move ruined Jon Rahm in the Majors? The Spaniard is out to prove the doubters wrong, while Matt Fitzpatrick has been quiet since hoisting the US Open trophy.

Patrick Cantlay is the American thorn between two European roses, so don't expect too much banter in this group.

8.44am: Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

Luke Donald is first out with Martin Kaymer and Padraig Harrington where there'll be some Ryder Cup chat, but Keegan Bradley could be on a scouting mission playing alongside two Team USA possibles.

Andrew Novak and Maverick McNealy are both only just outside the current top six in the USA Ryder Cup rankings, so a good couple of rounds in front of the skipper will do them no harm.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

1.14pm: Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa

Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship the last time Quail Hollow hosted it, and he's been back in form of late and well fancied to go well here again.

Collin Morikawa seems to have the bit between his teeth to land another big one, and who knows what you'll get from Dustin Johnson, apart from a decent following as a native of neighboring South Carolina.

1.25pm: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Aberg

I'd buy a ticket just to watch Jordan Spieth, as it's never boring, especially as he goes in search of Grand Slam history. His big frenemy Patrick Reed was just a missed short putt away from a playoff at The Masters so he's one to watch here.

Ludvig Aberg continues to amaze for one so young, and with his mastery of the driver then he could be involved at the sharp end once again.

1.47pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland

Like Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau is box office viewing as well, and pairing him with Viktor Hovland just doubles the entertainment value.

Gary Woodland always gets great backing due to what he's been through, and he's still a fine golfer to watch with prestigious power himself.

2.09pm: Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman

Second at the last two Majors while doing absolutely nothing wrong, if Justin Rose is over his illness of last week he should go close as he's got a sneaky good PGA Championship record.

Rose is joined by a pair of Open champions, with Australian Cameron Smith due a big Major showing and Brian Harman has also been quiet of late. His relentless club waggles may not be great viewing but there's talent there that's worth watching.