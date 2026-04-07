Mateo Pulcini Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Amateur Golfer
Argentina’s Mateo Pulcini will make his Masters debut in 2026. Here’s what we know about the amateur
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Mateo Pulcini has made a big impact in his amateur career, not least with victory in one of its most high-profile events. Here are 10 things to know about him.
Mateo Pulcini Facts
1. Mateo Pulcini is from Rio Cuarto, Argentina.
2. His college career began at Oklahoma Christian University, where he was a three-time NCAA Division II All-American.
3. He played his final year of college golf for Arkansas Razorbacks.
4. Pulcini won the 2025 Latin America Amateur, beating Missouri senior Virgilio Paz in the second playoff hole.
5. At 25, Pulcini became the oldest winner of the tournament since its inception in 2015.
6. He shot even par or lower in each of his eight rounds at the tournament.
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7. He also became the third winner from Argentina, following Abel Gallegos in 2020 and Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira in 2023.
8. The victory gave him spots at the 2026 Masters, US Open and The Open.
9. He represented his country at the 2025 Eisenhower Trophy in Singapore.
10. Pulcini has eight World Amateur Golf Ranking wins, three of which came consecutively in 2024.
From
Rio Cuarto, Argentina
Formercolleges
Oklahoma Christian University, University of Arkansas
WAGR wins
8
Highest WAGR
113th
Mateo Pulcini Wins
- 2024 Gran Premio Rio Cuarto Golf Club
- 2024 Torneo Ranking FGSL Menores y Juveniles
- 2024 Aberto Masculino de San Fernando
- 2024 Campeonato Abierto del Oeste
- 2025 El Federal
- 2025 Gran Premio Tortugas
- 2025 Aberto Masculino de San Fernando
- 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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