Mateo Pulcini Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Amateur Golfer

Mateo Pulcini has made a big impact in his amateur career, not least with victory in one of its most high-profile events. Here are 10 things to know about him.

Mateo Pulcini Facts

1. Mateo Pulcini is from Rio Cuarto, Argentina.

2. His college career began at Oklahoma Christian University, where he was a three-time NCAA Division II All-American.

3. He played his final year of college golf for Arkansas Razorbacks.

4. Pulcini won the 2025 Latin America Amateur, beating Missouri senior Virgilio Paz in the second playoff hole.

Pulcini won the 2025 Latin America Amateur, handing him exemptions to three Majors (Image credit: LAAC)

5. At 25, Pulcini became the oldest winner of the tournament since its inception in 2015.

6. He shot even par or lower in each of his eight rounds at the tournament.

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7. He also became the third winner from Argentina, following Abel Gallegos in 2020 and Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira in 2023.

8. The victory gave him spots at the 2026 Masters, US Open and The Open.

9. He represented his country at the 2025 Eisenhower Trophy in Singapore.

10. Pulcini has eight World Amateur Golf Ranking wins, three of which came consecutively in 2024.

Swipe to scroll horizontally From Rio Cuarto, Argentina Formercolleges Oklahoma Christian University, University of Arkansas WAGR wins 8 Highest WAGR 113th

Mateo Pulcini Wins