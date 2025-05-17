Who Is Ryo Hisatsune’s Girlfriend?
PGA Tour pro Ryo Hisatsune’s girlfriend is Rirua Furukawa – here is what we know about her
Japanese star Ryo Hisatsune has made the most of the opening years of his professional career, with three Japan Challenge Tour wins coming before his maiden DP World Tour title at the 2023 Open de France.
That helped him become its Rookie of the Year, while he also secured one of 10 PGA Tour cards at the end of that year thanks to his performances on the Europe-based circuit.
As he has made his way in the professional game, he has been able to share his success with girlfriend Rirua Furukawa. She’s an accomplished golfer too, with one of her standout achievements being a finish of ninth at the 2021 Japan Women's Amateur Golf Championship, a placing she shared with future LPGA Tour star Rio Takeda.
She has also shown ambitions of joining the professional ranks, including competing in multiple editions of the JLPGA Pro Test Final Stage.
Her skills on the course were also in evidence during the 2024 Masters Par 3 Contest, the family-friendly event before the Augusta National Major. She was there caddying for Hisatsune ahead of his maiden appearance in the tournament, but she also grabbed the opportunity to impress patrons off the tee, with a brilliant shot to within just a few feet of the hole.
A post shared by Rirua Furukawa・🌞・古川莉月愛 (@lily.rirua.f)
A photo posted by on
Her love for the game is also clear to see on her Instagram page, which features several images and videos of her playing, while she is obviously a keen supporter of her partner’s career, too, traveling with him for events including the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic. Another presumably golf-related reference comes in the name of her pet dog, Shank!
While Ryo’s career goes from strength to strength, with Rirua alongside him for the journey, he appears to have a partner who is not only a devoted fan of his career, but is immersed in the game every bit as much.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
What You Get For Finishing Second At The PGA Championship
Finishing runner-up at the PGA Championship needn’t be all doom and gloom, with the guarantee of some eye-catching and hugely beneficial perks
-
'Me Going To LIV And Playing Worse In Majors Had Nothing To Do With Where I Was Playing Golf' - Jon Rahm Sends Out Major Form Message
The two-time Major winner remained adamant that a move to the LIV Golf League in 2023 isn't the reason for his poor run of results in recent Major championships
-
Who Is Marco Penge's Wife? Meet Sophie Penge
Marco Penge's wife, Sophie is a former professional golfer who has won a prestigious title alongside her husband growing up
-
Who Is Jhonattan Vegas’ Wife?
The Venezuelan has built a long and successful professional career, and for much of it, wife Hildegard has been one of his biggest supporters
-
Who Is Andrew Novak's Wife?
Andrew Novak has been married to wife Maddie since 2020 - here's what we know about her
-
Who Is Aaron Rai’s Partner?
PGA Tour pro Aaron Rai's partner made a big impression in the 2025 Masters Par-3 Contest, but who is she?
-
Who Is Jacob Bridgeman's Fiancée?
Jacob Bridgeman is one of the rising stars of the PGA Tour, but who is his partner?
-
Who Is Bud Cauley's Wife?
PGA Tour star Bud Cauley has been married to wife Kristi since 2021 - get to know her better here
-
Who Is Danny Walker's Partner?
PGA Tour rookie Danny Walker was thrust into the limelight for a brilliant performance at the 2025 Players Championship, but who is his partner?
-
Who Is J.J. Spaun's Wife?
J.J Spaun has been married to wife Melody since 2019 - here's what we know about her