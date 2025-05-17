Who Is Ryo Hisatsune’s Girlfriend?

Japanese star Ryo Hisatsune has made the most of the opening years of his professional career, with three Japan Challenge Tour wins coming before his maiden DP World Tour title at the 2023 Open de France.

That helped him become its Rookie of the Year, while he also secured one of 10 PGA Tour cards at the end of that year thanks to his performances on the Europe-based circuit.

As he has made his way in the professional game, he has been able to share his success with girlfriend Rirua Furukawa. She’s an accomplished golfer too, with one of her standout achievements being a finish of ninth at the 2021 Japan Women's Amateur Golf Championship, a placing she shared with future LPGA Tour star Rio Takeda.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She has also shown ambitions of joining the professional ranks, including competing in multiple editions of the JLPGA Pro Test Final Stage.

Her skills on the course were also in evidence during the 2024 Masters Par 3 Contest, the family-friendly event before the Augusta National Major. She was there caddying for Hisatsune ahead of his maiden appearance in the tournament, but she also grabbed the opportunity to impress patrons off the tee, with a brilliant shot to within just a few feet of the hole.

A post shared by Rirua Furukawa・🌞・古川莉月愛 (@lily.rirua.f) A photo posted by on

Her love for the game is also clear to see on her Instagram page, which features several images and videos of her playing, while she is obviously a keen supporter of her partner’s career, too, traveling with him for events including the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic. Another presumably golf-related reference comes in the name of her pet dog, Shank!

While Ryo’s career goes from strength to strength, with Rirua alongside him for the journey, he appears to have a partner who is not only a devoted fan of his career, but is immersed in the game every bit as much.