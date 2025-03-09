Japanese Star Ties Course Record To Secure Blue Bay LPGA Title
Rio Takeda carded a closing eight-under 64 at the difficult Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course on Hainan Island, China to clinch her second LPGA Tour title
Japan's Rio Takeda tied the course record at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course to help set up victory at the Blue Bay LPGA in China.
Takeda recorded three rounds of 69 between Thursday and Saturday to remain in contention and ultimately triumphed on 17-under - six strokes clear of runner-up, Minjee Lee - following an outstanding bogey-free eight-under 64 on the final day.
The 21-year-old's closing score was three strokes better than any other player had managed all week at the testing layout on Hainan Island, China and helped her wrap up a second career title on the LPGA Tour following success at the Tota Japan Classic in November 2024.
Takeda - who is an eight-time winner on the JLPGA Tour - admitted afterwards that winning again on the top US circuit was especially meaningful to her as the courses are set up to be more difficult.
She said: "I'm really happy with this. Really happy to win this tournament because the course layout, it's really, really different. Like compared to Japanese course. I had so many wins on the JLPGA, but this win is so meaningful."
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
The young Japanese pro collected prize money of $375,000 and said she will now be turning her attention to using her significant power for further success in America.
She said: "I could win this tournament because my strongest point is driving distance, so it worked well this tournament. Now, I have a tournament in US, so I will try my best [to win] in the US too."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Takeda's incredible performance helped her dominant the field and leave Australia's Lee a long way behind, despite the sister of PGA Tour star, Min Woo chipping in multiple times throughout the week.
The Blue Bay LPGA runner-up admitted she could not have done much more in China, calling it "a nice week" overall.
Lee said: "I chipped in four times, so that's obviously going to help. I think I made three eagles and a birdie chip-in, so, yeah, no, that's always nice to see it go in.
One final birdie for Rio Takeda to tie the course record and take home the trophy in style 🏆🔥 pic.twitter.com/QstJVGhXkvMarch 9, 2025
"You know, I think for most of the week I was hitting it pretty solid. Just try to capitalize on the shots that I hit close. It's quite hard if you're not on the right sections of the greens here, so I did have a few putts over hills. Other than that, nice week this week."
Japan's Ayaka Furue was solo third on 10-under while Australia's Cassie Porter wrapped up fourth on her own via a seven-under total for the week.
Mao Saigo of Japan, Sarah Schmelzel of the USA, and Shuying Li of China all shared fifth place on six-under-par for the tournament.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Sergio Garcia Secures Double Victory At LIV Golf Hong Kong As Phil Mickelson Declares His World-Class Short Game 'Is Back' After Best LIV Finish
Sergio Garcia triumphed by one stroke at Hong Kong Golf Club while helping his Fireballs GC to a narrow win in the team competition
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round Four
In a stacked leaderboard, it's two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa who has his nose in front ahead of the fourth round at Bay Hill
By Mike Hall Published
-
Australian WPGA Championship Cancelled Ahead Of Gold Coast Cyclone
The Australian WPGA Championship has been cancelled due to the threat posed by Cyclone Alfred
By Mike Hall Published
-
Blue Bay LPGA Prize Money Payout 2025
The LPGA Tour heads to China, where Bailey Tardy defends her title as players compete for the largest purse of the season so far
By Mike Hall Published
-
Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Format, Which Teams Are Playing And How To Watch
The 13th Darius Rucker Intercollegiate takes place in South Carolina - here are some of the key details about the prestigious college golf tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Are The Best Golfers Under The Age Of 25?
It's no secret that the talent pool of golf is getting younger and younger. So, in this piece, we take you through the best players under the age of 25
By Matt Cradock Published
-
HSBC Women’s World Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
The largest purse of the LPGA Tour season so far is on offer as some of the world’s best players compete at Singapore’s Sentosa Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Anna Nordqvist Announced As 2026 European Solheim Cup Captain
After two stints as vice-captain, Nordqvist is set to step up the captaincy role for 2026, with the team event taking place at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Angel Yin Hangs On For Second LPGA Tour Title Despite Sponsor Invite's Closing 61
The American narrowly claimed the Honda LPGA Thailand prize ahead of Japan's Akie Iwai - who almost snatched victory away via an outstanding 11-under 61
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'It Is Very Frustrating How Far Behind The PGA Tour We Are' - LPGA Unveils Own Version Of PGA Tour U As College Coach Reveals Frustration Among NCAA Ranks Over Lack Of Opportunities
Justin Silverstein, the women's golf team head coach at the University of Southern California, says coaches throughout the NCAA system have long been frustrated at a lack of LPGA Tour and Epson Tour opportunities for their athletes
By Jonny Leighfield Published