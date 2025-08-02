Who Is Rio Takeda’s Caddie?
The Japanese star is enjoying a successful career, including some big Major performances, but who is her caddie?
Rio Takeda has not wasted any time making a big impression on the LPGA Tour.
The star, who had been competing on the LPGA of Japan Tour, earned her card on November 2024 after winning the Toto Japan Classic in her homeland.
Her rookie season on the circuit soon brought a second win, on that occasion at the Blue Bay LPGA in China, where her caddie was Dean Herden.
However, that proved to be the pair’s last event working together, with Herden linking up with Jin Young Ko and Takeda turning to Ken Herring.
He is vastly experienced and has enjoyed his fair share of success on the bag for some big stars, too, so it’s little wonder Takeda has continued to shine with him alongside her.
Herring’s caddying career goes back decades, including a spell alongside Peter Lonard in the early part of the century.
In more recent years, he has worked alongside players including Thomas Bjorn in several spells and Thorbjorn Olesen, while he was the long-time caddie of Scottish DP World Tour pro Marc Warren.
There was a particularly successful spell during that period, when he helped Warren win the 2014 Made In Denmark.
A week later, he temporarily stepped in for Jamie Donaldson while Warren was on holiday, and he worked his magic again, with the Welshman winning the D+D Real Czech Masters.
Two years later, he took up another temporary position, this time alongside Lee Westwood at the DP World Tour Championship when Westwood's regular caddie, Billy Foster, was sidelined with a knee injury.
On the way to guiding the Englishman to a T13 finish, Westwood said of Herring: “Billy normally thinks for me, which is probably a good thing.
“A different caddie doesn’t know my game. He’s only had one round on the bag in the pro-am on Tuesday and I wasn’t particularly sharp then. He’s sort of making it up as he goes along but I have full confidence in him.”
By 2022, Herring was working with Jenny Shin, while he also linked up with Bronte Law for a spell before answering the call from Takeda.
Since then, her performances have continued to impress, notably with a runner-up finish at the US Women’s Open.
She was proving her ability to compete in a Major again at the AIG Women’s Open, where she moved to second behind Miyu Yamashita at the halfway stage as she threatened to take her career to the next level – and all with the help of her caddie.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
