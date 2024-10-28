Toto Japan Classic Prize Money Payout 2024

After a stop in Malaysia for the Maybank Championship, the LPGA Tour remains in the Far East for the final leg of the Asian swing, the Toto Japan Classic at Seta Golf Club.

The Toto Japan Classic is a limited-field, no-cut event, with just 78 players competing for a share of a $2m purse. That’s an identical sum to the 2023 tournament, where local star Mone Inami took the title to claim a first prize of $300,000.

This week’s winner will claim an identical sum while the runner-up is set for a payout of $188,651. The purse is also double the amount available at this week's other big women's golf tournament - the Aramco Team Series Riyadh.

As well as the money on offer, players are trying to claim as many Race to CME Globe points as they can to qualify for the season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship.

That event will only be open to those who finish in the top 60 of the Race to CME Globe standings, and with just two regular events after this week, players in and around the position need to ensure they get points on the board to give themselves the best possible chance. Whoever wins the event will earn 500 points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Toto Japan Classic.

Toto Japan Classic Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $300,000 2nd $188,651 3rd $136,853 4th $105,866 5th $85,211 6th $69,718 7th $58,356 8th $51,127 9th $45,962 10th $41,831 11th $38,731 12th $36,149 13th $33,877 14th $31,812 15th $29,952 16th $28,300 17th $26,855 18th $25,615 19th $24,582 20th $23,755 21st $22,930 22nd $22,103 23rd $21,278 24th $20,450 25th $19,728 26th $19,005 27th $18,281 28th $17,558 29th $16,836 30th $16,216 31st $15,596 32nd $14,976 33rd $14,356 34th $13,736 35th $13,221 36th $12,704 37th $12,189 38th $11,671 39th $11,154 40th $10,741 41st $10,329 42nd $9,916 43rd $9,502 44th $9,089 45th $8,779 46th $8,469 47th $8,159 48th $7,849 49th $7,539 50th $7,229 51st $7,024 52nd $6,817 53rd $6,609 54th $6,404 55th $6,197 56th $5,990 57th $5,784 58th $5,577 59th $5,372 60th $5,164 61st $5,062 62nd $4,957 63rd $4,854 64th $4,752 65th $4,647

Who Are The Star Names In The Toto Japan Classic?

Two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson is one of the big names in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Each of the last five winners of the tournament are in the field – Mone Inami, Gemma Dryburgh, Ayaka Furue, Jiyai Shin and Ai Suzuki.

Even though several world-class players are competing in this week’s Aramco Team Series Riyadh event, including Alison Lee, Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, there are still plenty of top-quality players teeing it up in Japan.

Among them are two-time Major winners Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso and Minjee Lee. Swedish star Linn Grant plays too, as does 2023 US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz.

Two-time LPGA Tour winner Leona Maguire is also in the field, along with Jennifer Kupcho, who has three titles on the circuit.

