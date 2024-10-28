Toto Japan Classic Prize Money Payout 2024
Mone Inami defends her title as the Asian Swing section of the LPGA Tour season concludes
After a stop in Malaysia for the Maybank Championship, the LPGA Tour remains in the Far East for the final leg of the Asian swing, the Toto Japan Classic at Seta Golf Club.
The Toto Japan Classic is a limited-field, no-cut event, with just 78 players competing for a share of a $2m purse. That’s an identical sum to the 2023 tournament, where local star Mone Inami took the title to claim a first prize of $300,000.
This week’s winner will claim an identical sum while the runner-up is set for a payout of $188,651. The purse is also double the amount available at this week's other big women's golf tournament - the Aramco Team Series Riyadh.
As well as the money on offer, players are trying to claim as many Race to CME Globe points as they can to qualify for the season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship.
That event will only be open to those who finish in the top 60 of the Race to CME Globe standings, and with just two regular events after this week, players in and around the position need to ensure they get points on the board to give themselves the best possible chance. Whoever wins the event will earn 500 points.
Below is the prize money payout for the Toto Japan Classic.
Toto Japan Classic Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$300,000
|2nd
|$188,651
|3rd
|$136,853
|4th
|$105,866
|5th
|$85,211
|6th
|$69,718
|7th
|$58,356
|8th
|$51,127
|9th
|$45,962
|10th
|$41,831
|11th
|$38,731
|12th
|$36,149
|13th
|$33,877
|14th
|$31,812
|15th
|$29,952
|16th
|$28,300
|17th
|$26,855
|18th
|$25,615
|19th
|$24,582
|20th
|$23,755
|21st
|$22,930
|22nd
|$22,103
|23rd
|$21,278
|24th
|$20,450
|25th
|$19,728
|26th
|$19,005
|27th
|$18,281
|28th
|$17,558
|29th
|$16,836
|30th
|$16,216
|31st
|$15,596
|32nd
|$14,976
|33rd
|$14,356
|34th
|$13,736
|35th
|$13,221
|36th
|$12,704
|37th
|$12,189
|38th
|$11,671
|39th
|$11,154
|40th
|$10,741
|41st
|$10,329
|42nd
|$9,916
|43rd
|$9,502
|44th
|$9,089
|45th
|$8,779
|46th
|$8,469
|47th
|$8,159
|48th
|$7,849
|49th
|$7,539
|50th
|$7,229
|51st
|$7,024
|52nd
|$6,817
|53rd
|$6,609
|54th
|$6,404
|55th
|$6,197
|56th
|$5,990
|57th
|$5,784
|58th
|$5,577
|59th
|$5,372
|60th
|$5,164
|61st
|$5,062
|62nd
|$4,957
|63rd
|$4,854
|64th
|$4,752
|65th
|$4,647
Who Are The Star Names In The Toto Japan Classic?
Each of the last five winners of the tournament are in the field – Mone Inami, Gemma Dryburgh, Ayaka Furue, Jiyai Shin and Ai Suzuki.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Even though several world-class players are competing in this week’s Aramco Team Series Riyadh event, including Alison Lee, Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, there are still plenty of top-quality players teeing it up in Japan.
Among them are two-time Major winners Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso and Minjee Lee. Swedish star Linn Grant plays too, as does 2023 US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz.
Two-time LPGA Tour winner Leona Maguire is also in the field, along with Jennifer Kupcho, who has three titles on the circuit.
Who Is Playing In The Toto Japan Classic?
Many of the world’s best players in the field including defending champion Mone Inami and others who have taken the title including Ayaka Furue and Gemma Dryburgh. The big names in the field include Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee and Yuka Saso.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Toto Japan Classic?
The prize money payout for the Toto Japan Classic is $2m. The winner will receive of $300,000 while the runner-up is set for a payout of $188,651. There are also world ranking points and Race to CME Globe up for grabs.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Vanderbilt Unveils $11m Renovations To College Golf Training Facility
Vanderbilt Golf House training facility at Tennessee's Vanderbilt Legends Club has undergone extensive renovations, and video footage shows the finished work
By Mike Hall Published
-
Greg Norman Gives Update On LIV Golf Contract
In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, the Australian has revealed when his LIV Golf contract expires, and addressed speculation he could be replaced
By Mike Hall Published
-
Aramco Team Series Riyadh Prize Money Payout 2024
Alison Lee defends her title in Riyadh
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ruoning Yin Lands Second LPGA Tour Title In Three Starts
China's Yin won the Maybank Championship in fine style after carding a final round 65 to triumph by one over Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
College Stars Make Big Decisions On Turning Pro After Reaching Final Stage Of LPGA Tour Q-Series
Adela Cernousek and Zoe Campos both progressed to the final stage of LPGA Tour’s Q-Series, but only one will be taking the chance to earn a card for the 2025 season
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: Transgender Golfer Faces Potential Ban Amid LPGA Tour Policy Review
Hailey Davidson may be banned from competing on next season's Epson Tour despite earning status on the developmental circuit via the second stage of LPGA Q-Series
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Much Did Ruoning Yin Win At The Maybank Championship?
A world-class field competes in the second edition of the no-cut event with the chance to claim a sizeable first prize and crucial Race to CME Globe points
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
Mississippi State Golfer Ties NCAA Record In Extraordinary Style At Home Event
Sophomore Avery Weed carded a remarkable 11-under 61 during the first round of The Ally - an NCAA tournament held at at Old Waverly Golf Club, site of the 1999 US Women's Open
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
New Junior Golf Tour Set To Be Launched By PING
The golf brand will launch a new junior golf tour in 2025 which is set to feature a rookie level and a masters level
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Hannah Green Holds Off Celine Boutier To Clinch BMW Ladies Championship
The Australian claimed her third LPGA Tour title of 2024 and the sixth of her career via a one-stroke victory at Seowon Hills Golf Club
By David Facey Published