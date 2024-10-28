Toto Japan Classic Prize Money Payout 2024

Mone Inami defends her title as the Asian Swing section of the LPGA Tour season concludes

Mone Inami with the Toto Japan Classic trophy
Mone Inami won the 2023 event in her homeland
After a stop in Malaysia for the Maybank Championship, the LPGA Tour remains in the Far East for the final leg of the Asian swing, the Toto Japan Classic at Seta Golf Club.

The Toto Japan Classic is a limited-field, no-cut event, with just 78 players competing for a share of a $2m purse. That’s an identical sum to the 2023 tournament, where local star Mone Inami took the title to claim a first prize of $300,000. 

This week’s winner will claim an identical sum while the runner-up is set for a payout of $188,651. The purse is also double the amount available at this week's other big women's golf tournament - the Aramco Team Series Riyadh.

As well as the money on offer, players are trying to claim as many Race to CME Globe points as they can to qualify for the season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship. 

That event will only be open to those who finish in the top 60 of the Race to CME Globe standings, and with just two regular events after this week, players in and around the position need to ensure they get points on the board to give themselves the best possible chance. Whoever wins the event will earn 500 points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Toto Japan Classic.

Toto Japan Classic Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$300,000
2nd$188,651
3rd$136,853
4th$105,866
5th$85,211
6th$69,718
7th$58,356
8th$51,127
9th$45,962
10th$41,831
11th$38,731
12th$36,149
13th$33,877
14th$31,812
15th$29,952
16th$28,300
17th$26,855
18th$25,615
19th$24,582
20th$23,755
21st$22,930
22nd$22,103
23rd$21,278
24th$20,450
25th$19,728
26th$19,005
27th$18,281
28th$17,558
29th$16,836
30th$16,216
31st$15,596
32nd$14,976
33rd$14,356
34th$13,736
35th$13,221
36th$12,704
37th$12,189
38th$11,671
39th$11,154
40th$10,741
41st$10,329
42nd$9,916
43rd$9,502
44th$9,089
45th$8,779
46th$8,469
47th$8,159
48th$7,849
49th$7,539
50th$7,229
51st$7,024
52nd$6,817
53rd$6,609
54th$6,404
55th$6,197
56th$5,990
57th$5,784
58th$5,577
59th$5,372
60th$5,164
61st$5,062
62nd$4,957
63rd$4,854
64th$4,752
65th$4,647

Who Are The Star Names In The Toto Japan Classic?

Brooke Henderson takes a shot at the Maybank Championship

Two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson is one of the big names in the field

Each of the last five winners of the tournament are in the field – Mone Inami, Gemma Dryburgh, Ayaka Furue, Jiyai Shin and Ai Suzuki.

Even though several world-class players are competing in this week’s Aramco Team Series Riyadh event, including Alison Lee, Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, there are still plenty of top-quality players teeing it up in Japan.

Among them are two-time Major winners Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso and Minjee Lee. Swedish star Linn Grant plays too, as does 2023 US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz.

Two-time LPGA Tour winner Leona Maguire is also in the field, along with Jennifer Kupcho, who has three titles on the circuit.

Who Is Playing In The Toto Japan Classic?

