Julia Lopez Ramirez Facts: 14 Things To Know About The Spanish Amateur Golfer

Julia Lopez Ramirez looks to be one of the brightest talents emerging from Spain and a future Solheim Cup star, with the Mississippi State University golfer already an eight-time college winner and past World No.1 amateur.

Get to know her better with these facts...

Julia Lopez Ramirez facts:

1. Lopez Ramirez is from the golf-rich area of Malaga, Spain and was born in the nearby town of Benahavis.

2. Away from the course, she enjoys riding motorbikes with her father.

3. She enrolled at Mississippi State University in 2021.

4. She was Southeastern Conference (SEC) Golfer of the Year in 2022 after playing in all 12 tournaments for the Mississippi Bulldogs.

5. She helped Spain win the 2023 Women's World Amateur Team Championship in Finland. She finished T2nd in the individual leaderboard.

6. She won the 2023 European Ladies Amateur in Sweden, where she shot eight-under-par to beat compatriot Carla Bernat by two and join a list of past champions including Emily Pedersen, Celine Boutier and Carlota Ciganda.

7. Thanks to her European Ladies Amateur win, she qualified for her first ever Major at the 2023 AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath. She went on to make the cut and finished 79th.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8. She qualified for the AIG Women's Open again in 2024 at St Andrews and finished an impressive T29th, just missing out to Lottie Woad on the low amateur honors.

9. She was SEC Golfer of the Year and Individual Champion in both 2023 and 2024.

10. She played in two Ladies European Tour events in 2023, finishing 79th at La Sella Open and 18th at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana.

11. She reached the No.1 spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking in 2024.

12. In 2024, she beat Ally Ewing's record of most par or better rounds in Mississippi State University history.

13. She ranks first in Mississippi State University history for rounds in the 60s and rounds of par or better.

14. She played in the Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2023 and 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Julia Lopez Ramirez bio Born Benahavis, Malaga, Spain, February 11, 2003 College Mississippi State University College wins 8 Career-high WAGR 1st

Julia Lopez Ramirez wins