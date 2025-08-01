Who Is Miyu Yamashita's Caddie?

Japanese star Miyu Yamashita is enjoying a rapid rise in the women’s game.

She turned pro in 2020 and, by the end of 2024, she had racked up a staggering 13 wins of the LPGA of Japan Tour.

Soon after the most recent of those victories, the Daio Paper Elleair Ladies Open, she took her career to a new level, earning her LPGA Tour card via Q-Series.

At that point, she opted to enlist the services of John Bennett as her caddie, but who is he?

Bennett is a New Zealander with vast caddying experience, having turned it into a career after initially being asked to step into the role by long-standing friend David Smail soon after the turn of the century.

Bennett, who had been Smail’s best man, stayed in the job for eight years, and the pair enjoyed plenty of success along the way, with all seven of Smail’s career titles coming alongside him, including victory at the 2001 New Zealand Open.

Bennett caddied for David Smail for eight years (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, in 2008, Smail took some breaks from his Japan Golf Tour schedule, giving Bennett the chance to work alongside Sakura Yokomine, who, at the time, was a rising star of the LPGA of Japan Tour.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In early 2009, Bennett chose to make that a permanent switch, with Smail telling NZPA Today: "It was mostly his decision. I'd have been keen to keep him on.

"It's been a tough decision for him. We've had eight years together and we've done pretty well as a team. But things change and I hope he goes well."

That hope was fulfilled, as Bennett worked with Yokomine for six more years, helping her win several LPGA of Japan Tour titles.

In 2015, Yokomine made the switch to the LPGA Tour, but Bennett remained on the Japan circuit, this time linking up with Ayaka Matsumori. Once again, success followed, including victory at the 2016 Fujitsu Ladies.

Bennett began caddying for Ayaka Matsumori in 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Considering his vast experience, it’s perhaps no surprise that Yamashita has turned to Bennett as she navigates her rookie LPGA Tour season, and it's a move that looks like a masterstroke.

Yamashita achieved several top-10 finishes in the opening months of her maiden season, and she was in pole position to go even better at the final Major of the year, the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl.

After her second round, she headed back to the clubhouse with a three-shot lead, achieved with Bennett alongside her.

Following that seven-under 65, she said: "I’m also managing my caddie well, so I often rely on him rather than playing alone, and I feel reassured that I can take on the challenge with a relationship of trust."