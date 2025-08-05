Ian Woosnam Shares Bold Idea To Make The Open More Like The Masters

Weeks after Royal Portrush did a fantastic job of solidifying its status among the limited number of courses on The Open rota, Welsh golfing legend Ian Woosnam has suggested an idea which would ensure the Northern Irish layout joined iconic places like Carnoustie and Royal St George's in never hosting the world's oldest Major again.

Concerned about historic locations such as St Andrews Old Course being overpowered by modern technology and athleticism, the 1991 Masters champion suggested a new purpose-built links course should be built in Scotland.

Said layout would then protect the history of St Andrews, according to Woosnam, and serve as the annual home of the world's oldest Major championship - just like Augusta National serves The Masters.

Speaking to Top 100 Golf Courses, the 52-time pro winner said: "I've had a few arguments about this at The Open at St Andrews Old [Course]. You could get someone like DeChambeau drive nine greens. It can make it look stupid. It takes six-and-a-half hours to play a round there."

Some of the criticism directed at St Andrews Old Course, specifically, is that it's arguably too short for the most of the current tour professionals and leads to one of the lowest winning scores among its Open rota peers, which is a potential turn-off for fans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since Seve Ballesteros' 12-under winning total there in 1984, the Champion Golfer of the Year has triumphed with a score of between 14 and 20-under in six of the seven stagings - with the exception being John Daly's six-under victory in 1995.

In contrast, there has only been six winning totals of 14-under or better at all other courses combined throughout Open Championship history. Two of those occurred at Royal Portrush in 2019 and 2025.

Woosnam continued: "Why don't you keep St Andrews Old as a souvenir, as history, and build another golf course on the side of it - on the old and the new - and make a golf course specifically for The Open and play it there every year like The Masters?"

Opponents to Woosnam's suggestion might argue that a lower winning score is a worthwhile trade-off to see modern players compete at one of the world's most famous and historic golf courses.

Another variable factor which often dictates scoring is the weather. If there is a lack of wind and rain involved, more birdies generally occur and more players end up in the red.

Regardless of the five-time Ryder Cup winner's thoughts on the bucket-list destination for many, St Andrews is one of two confirmed sites on the list of future Open venues, with the Scottish course hosting in 2027 after Royal Birkdale next year.

Woosnam is certainly not the only World Golf Hall of Famer to have expressed concerns over the old course’s Open-hosting capabilities, with Gary Player sharing his thoughts on the subject several years ago.

Following a low-scoring Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2017, where Tyrrell Hatton triumphed on 24-under, Player tweeted: "It’s quite sad to see The Old Course of St Andrews brought to her knees by today’s ball & equipment."

Tyrrell Hatton poses with the 2017 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2019, the nine-time Major winner expanded on his thoughts in an interview with Golf Monthly.

He said: "I think we got a problem... I am very worried about golf because we’ve got people coming out now who are going to be able to hit the ball 450 yards. I once mentioned it on television... told him they are going to hit the ball 450 yards, he said I am talking nonsense, well it’s a common occurrence now.

"If you take [Brooks] Koepka. If Koepka went to St Andrews on a calm day with the ball running, he can drive the first green, he can drive the second green, he can drive probably seven or eight greens."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If altering golf courses is impossible, the only solution in Player's eyes is bifurcation.

He said: "Cut the ball back 50 yards, only for the pros. Not for members, let the members play with anything, let them keep the long putter against their chest, don’t stop them playing, they are two different games.

"They don’t want to acknowledge that but they are. Just go and watch Koepka if you think you are playing the same game."