Where Is The 2026 Open Championship?

The 154th edition of the Open Championship will be held at the English links course Royal Birkdale in 2026.

It has hosted the Major 10 times, with it last having the honor of doing so back in 2017.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There, Jordan Spieth claimed victory, winning by three-strokes at 12-under-par over fellow American, Matt Kuchar.

The Texan's win is famous for when he visited the driving range while playing the 13th hole in a long ruling that eventually saw him take a drop next to the Titleist tour truck.

He bogeyed the 13th before finishing birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie-par.

That was Spieth's third Major title, however, he hasn't claimed one of the lucrative trophies since.

He joins a host of American icons who have won the Open around Royal Birkdale, with Arnold Palmer, Johnny Miller and Tom Watson all becoming Champion Golfer of the Year there.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watson won the last of his five Opens around the Southport course in 1983. He is tied-second for the Major's most ever wins.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This was his only victory in England, with his other four coming in Scotland, and he won by one-stroke at nine-under-par to win the Claret Jug and $53,000.

The only European to win the Open around Royal Birkdale is Padraig Harrington. This was the latter of his back-to-wins, where he succeeded with the course's highest winning score of three-over-par.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal Birkdale is a classic links course, and is regarded as the best in England, ranking sixth in our UK&I Top 100 courses.

Avoiding the thick rough is incredibly important, although finding the tight fairways can also be tricky.

The first-hole is a prime example of this, widely regarded as one of the toughest opening holes for a Major Championship.

ROYAL BIRKDALE PREVIOUS OPEN WINNERS