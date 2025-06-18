'I'm Grateful Now, But My Coaches Banned Me From The Range If I Hadn't Done Two Hours Of Putting Practice' - 2025 Three-Time Winner Mimi Rhodes

At first glance, Mimi Rhodes’ back-to-back wins on the Ladies European Tour, followed by a third title just weeks later, might seem like the start of a meteoric rise in her rookie season. But behind the headlines lies a story of quiet discipline, relentless practice, and a close-knit family who introduced her to the game and made sure it always stayed fun.

Beyond Par: Watch the full interview with Mimi Rhodes

It was Mimi’s grandmother, “mad for golf,” as Mimi puts it, who first introduced her and her sister Patience to the sport. “She was crazy for golf, as was my grandpa,” Mimi recalls. “It was all about just showing us the fun part of it.” Judging by Mimi’s humour and down-to-earth nature, that sense of fun still runs through everything she does.

Although Mimi grew up in Spain, golf remained the family glue even after she was sent to boarding school at Millfield in the UK. “Burnham & Berrow Golf Club was just 20 to 30 minutes away, so we’d come here every Wednesday and Saturday,” she says. “It was a nice escape from boarding school, and my grandparents would come to watch or have lunch with us.”

That early exposure led to countless hours of practice, often alongside her younger sister Patience, a talented golfer in her own right who plans to turn professional after graduating from Arizona State University. The sibling rivalry? Fierce. “Oh my God, someone always ended up in tears,” Mimi laughs, thinking back to their competitive sessions.

Mimi Rhodes with her third 2025 LET trophy after winning the Dutch Ladies Open (Image credit: Ladies European Tour)

But the bond between them is unmistakable. “It’s just nice having someone else to practice with,” she adds. Inspired by the likes of Jessica and Nelly Korda, the sisters have long dreamed of teeing it up together at the Solheim Cup. “It’s definitely one of our goals,” Mimi says. “We’re still young, so we can try and make that happen.”

Before stepping onto a professional fairway, Mimi had already developed the mindset of a champion. “I actually did rhythmic gymnastics for quite a while,” she explains. “That really disciplined me, they were hardcore.” She also studied piano to Grade 7, a routine that taught her focus and precision. “It kind of passed into golf,” she says. “Just, you know, having to grind out there in bad weather for hours doing a putting drill.”

Her time at Wake Forest University marked a pivotal stage in her development. “What an experience, best four years of my life,” she says. But it wasn’t all smooth sailing. “The first two years were pretty tough. I wasn’t getting the results I wanted.” A frank conversation with her coaches changed everything.

Mimi with her sister Patience at the 2024 Curtis Cup match (Image credit: Getty Images)

“They pulled me into a meeting and told me that if I wanted to be the best, I needed to work on my short game and putting. They actually banned me from the range unless I’d done two hours of putting first. At first, I was like, ‘What?’ I was so angry,” she laughs. “But honestly, they made me love putting. And putting is what helps you win.”

Now sitting at the top of the Ladies European Tour’s Order of Merit, Mimi is focused but grounded. The 2026 Solheim Cup is a clear ambition. “It’s definitely a goal,” she says, but she’s careful not to get ahead of herself. “My coach, Lawrence Farmer, is always reminding me to stay in the present. Just focus on your next tournament.”

As a youngster, Mimi looked up to English stars like Charley Hull and Georgia Hall. Now, she’s fast becoming that same kind of role model for the next generation. “That’s always been a goal of mine,” she says. “To be someone young girls can watch and say, ‘I want to be like her.’”

She’s also encouraged by how the women’s game is growing. “In Australia and South Africa, I was really surprised how well the events were televised and how big the crowds were,” she notes. “It’s inspiring young girls and that’s the main goal. But there’s still a long road ahead, especially with prize money.”

With her head firmly on her shoulders, Mimi Rhodes is proving that success doesn’t come from shortcuts. It comes from structure, support, and hard work. Her triple LET victories may be just the beginning, but they are, without doubt, well-earned.