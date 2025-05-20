'I'm Yet To Wake Up From This Dream' - Curtis Cup Star Joins Rory McIlroy As Three-Time Winner In 2025
Mimi Rhodes has begun the 2025 Ladies European Tour season in scintillating style, winning the Dutch Ladies Open for her third title as a rookie
Former Curtis Cup star, Mimi Rhodes continued her extraordinary start to the 2025 Ladies European Tour season after claiming the third win in her past four starts at the Dutch Ladies Open on Sunday.
Rhodes has only made seven individual appearances in her rookie campaign so far but is able to boast a sublime strike rate, joining men's World No.2 Rory McIlroy on a hat-trick of victories this year.
Following wins at the Ford Women's NSW Open and Joburg Ladies Open during consecutive weeks earlier this campaign, the 23-year-old carded three consecutive rounds of 69 to reach nine-under and come out on top at Goyer Golf & Country Club this week - two strokes clear of fellow rookie, Brianna Navarrosa and home favourite, Anne van Dam.
Rhodes entered the final round tied at the top alongside Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz and Italy’s Alessia Nobilio, but produced a bogey-free scorecard on Sunday to wrap up her latest success.
Speaking to the LET, Rhodes said: “It’s unbelievable. It’s really hard to put into words how happy I am right now. It’s very exciting for the future and for my career.
Mimi's moment 🏆🇳🇱Mimi Rhodes wins her third LET title in her last four events. A phenomenal achievement 👏#DutchLadiesOpen pic.twitter.com/yA900LL4e7May 18, 2025
“It was less windy than the other two days, so I thought that a lot of people would be making birdies, which they were. Brianna [Navarrosa] had a really good round. I kept checking the leaderboard on my phone. It was a tightly-packed leaderboard, so I knew if I slipped up, it could have easily gone the other way.
“On the 18th green, I was actually thinking about what I was going have for dinner, so I wasn’t overly stressed about it. I knew I was two shots ahead, so just knew I needed to hold par. It’s all a bit of a dream still."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Having enjoyed some time to let her latest achievement sink in, Rhodes posted a message on X thanking her family and sponsors for their support. Her brother and fiancée were in attendance in the Netherlands to greet her after the final putt dropped.
Rhodes wrote: "I’m yet to wake up from this dream… my third win on the LET this year! Extra special to share with family. Thanks for everyone who came out to watch. I can’t thank my sponsors, family and friends enough for always believing in me!"
Dutch Ladies Open Champion 2025 I’m yet to wake up from this dream… my third win on the LET this year! Extra special to share with family💛✨Thanks for everyone who came out to watch🫶🏼😁I can’t thank my sponsors, family and friends enough for always believing in me! pic.twitter.com/DbCapTkihhMay 19, 2025
Meanwhile, a quartet of players finished T4th on six-under - including Japan's Ayako Uehara, New Zealand's Momoka Kobori, Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes, and Nobilio - while Ireland's Lauren Walsh ended the week on her own in fifth, a shot further back still.
Rhodes' stunning streak of form has extended her advantage at the top of both the LET Order of Merit and the Rookie of the Year standings. The Bath, England-born pro is approximately 600 points clear of England's Cara Gainer in second on the Order of Merit and over 1,000 points ahead of Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjall in the Rookie table.
The LET season continues this week at Evian Resort Golf Club - home of the Evian Championship - when the Jabra Ladies Open takes place between May 22-24.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Luke Clanton Wins Ben Hogan Award
The World No.1 amateur's year just keeps getting better after edging out David Ford and Jackson Koivun for the prestigious Ben Hogan Award
-
Why The Blue Tees Series 4 Ultra Rangefinder Should Be The Next Addition To Your Bag
If you’re looking for the latest in rangefinder technology at a competitive price, the Blue Tees Series 4 Ultra Rangefinder is what you’re looking for
-
Mexico Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba Prize Money Payout 2025
The LPGA Tour heads to Mexico for a new tournament, where an attractive prize money payout is available
-
LET Winner Among Nine Players Penalized For Slow Play During US Women's Open Qualifier
Aline Krauter was among nine players hit with a one-stroke penalty for slow play at a US Women's Open qualifier at Grey Oaks Country Club on Wednesday
-
Jeeno Thitikul Cruises To Fifth LPGA Tour Win At Mizuho Americas Open
The Thai star carded a bogey-free final round of 69 at Liberty National to ease to the title by four
-
Saudi PIF Pumps More Cash Into Women's Golf As Title Sponsor Of Revamped LET Series
The Saudi Public Investment Fund has strengthened its standing in women's golf by sponsoring the LET's newly formed Global Series of events
-
Former World No.1 Yani Tseng Books US Women's Open Return After Switching To Left-Handed Putting
The five-time Major winner emerged the winner of a playoff at the Arizona Country Club qualifier
-
Mizuho Americas Open Prize Money Payout 2025
Nelly Korda defends her title at the Liberty National tournament in New Jersey, where an identical sum to 2024 is on offer
-
Haeran Ryu Seals Wire-To-Wire Win In Black Desert Championship For Third LPGA Tour Title
The South Korean produced a dominant display in the final round to win by five over Esther Henseleit and Ruoning Yin
-
Tour Pro Self-Reports Two-Stroke Penalty At Black Desert Championship
Perrine Delacour self-reported her mistake, which took place on the 18th of her third round of the Black Desert Championship