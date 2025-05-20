Former Curtis Cup star, Mimi Rhodes continued her extraordinary start to the 2025 Ladies European Tour season after claiming the third win in her past four starts at the Dutch Ladies Open on Sunday.

Rhodes has only made seven individual appearances in her rookie campaign so far but is able to boast a sublime strike rate, joining men's World No.2 Rory McIlroy on a hat-trick of victories this year.

Following wins at the Ford Women's NSW Open and Joburg Ladies Open during consecutive weeks earlier this campaign, the 23-year-old carded three consecutive rounds of 69 to reach nine-under and come out on top at Goyer Golf & Country Club this week - two strokes clear of fellow rookie, Brianna Navarrosa and home favourite, Anne van Dam.

Rhodes entered the final round tied at the top alongside Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz and Italy’s Alessia Nobilio, but produced a bogey-free scorecard on Sunday to wrap up her latest success.

Speaking to the LET, Rhodes said: “It’s unbelievable. It’s really hard to put into words how happy I am right now. It’s very exciting for the future and for my career.

Mimi's moment 🏆🇳🇱Mimi Rhodes wins her third LET title in her last four events. A phenomenal achievement 👏#DutchLadiesOpen pic.twitter.com/yA900LL4e7May 18, 2025

“It was less windy than the other two days, so I thought that a lot of people would be making birdies, which they were. Brianna [Navarrosa] had a really good round. I kept checking the leaderboard on my phone. It was a tightly-packed leaderboard, so I knew if I slipped up, it could have easily gone the other way.

“On the 18th green, I was actually thinking about what I was going have for dinner, so I wasn’t overly stressed about it. I knew I was two shots ahead, so just knew I needed to hold par. It’s all a bit of a dream still."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Having enjoyed some time to let her latest achievement sink in, Rhodes posted a message on X thanking her family and sponsors for their support. Her brother and fiancée were in attendance in the Netherlands to greet her after the final putt dropped.

Rhodes wrote: "I’m yet to wake up from this dream… my third win on the LET this year! Extra special to share with family. Thanks for everyone who came out to watch. I can’t thank my sponsors, family and friends enough for always believing in me!"

Dutch Ladies Open Champion 2025 I’m yet to wake up from this dream… my third win on the LET this year! Extra special to share with family💛✨Thanks for everyone who came out to watch🫶🏼😁I can’t thank my sponsors, family and friends enough for always believing in me! pic.twitter.com/DbCapTkihhMay 19, 2025

Meanwhile, a quartet of players finished T4th on six-under - including Japan's Ayako Uehara, New Zealand's Momoka Kobori, Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes, and Nobilio - while Ireland's Lauren Walsh ended the week on her own in fifth, a shot further back still.

Rhodes' stunning streak of form has extended her advantage at the top of both the LET Order of Merit and the Rookie of the Year standings. The Bath, England-born pro is approximately 600 points clear of England's Cara Gainer in second on the Order of Merit and over 1,000 points ahead of Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjall in the Rookie table.

The LET season continues this week at Evian Resort Golf Club - home of the Evian Championship - when the Jabra Ladies Open takes place between May 22-24.