Great Britain And Ireland Curtis Cup Star Sara Byrne Turns Professional

Days after helping Great Britain & Ireland win the Curtis Cup for the first time in eight years, one of its standout players, Sara Byrne, has announced she has turned professional.

The Cork player went unbeaten at the Sunningdale match against the US, and picked up a crucial singles win on the final day against Catherine Park as the hosts claimed a thrilling 10.5-9.5 victory.

In an Instagram post three days after the match, Byrne confirmed that would mark the end of her amateur career.

The 22 year old, who spent four years at the University of Miami on a golf scholarship, wrote: “Well I guess this is really the end of my amateur golf era as I am so excited to announce that I have officially turned professional.

"It feels surreal to know that 9 year old Sara’s wildest dreams of being a professional golfer have just become a reality. I am so excited for this next part of my golfing journey.”

A post shared by Sara B💋 (@sarabyrne01) A photo posted by on

Byrne leaves her amateur career ranked 48th in the world following three individual victories, at the 2023 Irish Women’s Close Championship, and at this year’s Pat Bradley Invitational and Hurricane Invitational.

She completed her collegiate career with her eighth top-10 finish of the 2024 season in May's Auburn Regional of the NCAA Championship. Her achievements through the season also saw her named a Women’s Golf Coaches Association Second Team All-American.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After graduating, Byrne also played for Team International at the Arnold Palmer Cup in July, although on that occasion the US claimed victory at the match, which was held at Lahinch Golf Club in her homeland.

At the Curtis Cup, Bryne began by halving her Friday morning foursomes match alongside Lottie Woad as they took on Park and Asterisk Talley, with the pair then securing a 2&1 win in the afternoon fourball session against Park and Zoe Campos.

Bryne teamed up with Woad for four matches at the Curtis Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The duo then halved their Saturday foursomes match against Melanie Green and Rachel Kuehn, before halving their afternoon four-ball match against Kuehn and Megan Schofill. The following day, Byrne helped get her team over the line with a 3&2 victory over Park in the second Sunday singles match.