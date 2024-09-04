Great Britain And Ireland Curtis Cup Star Sara Byrne Turns Professional
The Irish player, who went unbeaten at the Sunningdale match, has announced on Instagram she has left her amateur career behind
Days after helping Great Britain & Ireland win the Curtis Cup for the first time in eight years, one of its standout players, Sara Byrne, has announced she has turned professional.
The Cork player went unbeaten at the Sunningdale match against the US, and picked up a crucial singles win on the final day against Catherine Park as the hosts claimed a thrilling 10.5-9.5 victory.
In an Instagram post three days after the match, Byrne confirmed that would mark the end of her amateur career.
The 22 year old, who spent four years at the University of Miami on a golf scholarship, wrote: “Well I guess this is really the end of my amateur golf era as I am so excited to announce that I have officially turned professional.
"It feels surreal to know that 9 year old Sara’s wildest dreams of being a professional golfer have just become a reality. I am so excited for this next part of my golfing journey.”
A post shared by Sara B💋 (@sarabyrne01)
A photo posted by on
Byrne leaves her amateur career ranked 48th in the world following three individual victories, at the 2023 Irish Women’s Close Championship, and at this year’s Pat Bradley Invitational and Hurricane Invitational.
She completed her collegiate career with her eighth top-10 finish of the 2024 season in May's Auburn Regional of the NCAA Championship. Her achievements through the season also saw her named a Women’s Golf Coaches Association Second Team All-American.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
After graduating, Byrne also played for Team International at the Arnold Palmer Cup in July, although on that occasion the US claimed victory at the match, which was held at Lahinch Golf Club in her homeland.
At the Curtis Cup, Bryne began by halving her Friday morning foursomes match alongside Lottie Woad as they took on Park and Asterisk Talley, with the pair then securing a 2&1 win in the afternoon fourball session against Park and Zoe Campos.
The duo then halved their Saturday foursomes match against Melanie Green and Rachel Kuehn, before halving their afternoon four-ball match against Kuehn and Megan Schofill. The following day, Byrne helped get her team over the line with a 3&2 victory over Park in the second Sunday singles match.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Former PGA Tour Pro Opens Up On Battles With Alcoholism
Steve Wheatcroft has opened up on his issues, which came to the surface in 2019, three years after he retired from the game
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: PGA Tour's McIlroy And Scheffler To Face LIV Golf's DeChambeau And Koepka In TV Match
A report from Eamon Lynch at Golfweek states that the four stars are set to appear in a made-for-TV contest to be held in Las Vegas in mid-December
By Mike Hall Published
-
Junior Solheim Cup Teams 2024: USA And Europe Line-Ups
The 13th edition of the Junior Solheim Cup takes place at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Virginia - here are the teams
By Mike Hall Published
-
Solheim Cup Tee Times And Full Schedule 2024
Discover when each session of the 2024 Solheim Cup is taking place at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
GB & I Win Curtis Cup For First Time Since 2016 In Thrilling Climax: As It Happened
GB & I defeated Team USA 10.5 - 9.5 at Sunningdale in a fascinating Sunday finish that swung both ways before the hosts finally sealed the deal
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Curtis Cup Tee Times: Sunday Singles
A thrilling finish is in prospect at Sunningdale with the Sunday singles as Great Britain and the US compete for the Curtis Cup
By Mike Hall Published
-
Big Names Spotted Supporting Great Britain & Ireland Curtis Cup Team At Sunningdale
Charley Hull and Justin Rose are among the high-profile players who have been offering their support to the hosts as it takes on the US in the biennial match
By Mike Hall Published
-
Dunning Golf Reveals Team USA's Solheim Cup Uniforms
Dunning Golf has brought patriotism to life through the uniforms of the US Solheim Cup team
By Alison Root Published
-
9 Notable Players To Miss The Solheim Cup
Some of the world’s best-known players will compete on the US and European teams at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club match, but several other notable names have missed out
By Mike Hall Published
-
Curtis Cup Teams And Players: GB&I vs USA Line-Ups For Sunningdale 2024
The biennial match featuring top Great Britain & Ireland and US women's amateur players takes place at Sunningdale Golf Club in England - here are the teams
By Mike Hall Published