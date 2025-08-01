Charlie Woods In Position To Make US Junior Ryder Cup Team
The 16-year-old needs to finish in the top two spots at the Junior PGA Championship to make the Junior Ryder Cup, with Woods T2nd heading into the final round
Charlie Woods has put himself in prime position to make the US Junior Ryder Cup side after a second successive 66 at the Junior PGA Championship.
Tiger Woods' son sits in T2nd-place heading into the final round in Indiana, where the top two finishers will earn a spot on the team for New York next month.
Woods is at 12-under-par and seven back of Lunden Esterline, who he plays with in the final group at 10.06am ET. His other playing partner Pennson Badgett is also at 12-under, with three players just one stroke back at 11-under and another competitor 10-under-par.
Charlie carded nine birdies for the second consecutive day to vault from seven-under to 12-under.
The competition courses alternate each day at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex in West Lafayette, Indiana, with the final round taking place over the Kampen-Cosler course.
While victory may seem out of reach, anything can happen on the golf course as the juniors look to emulate past champions that include Miles Russell, Caleb Surratt, Akshay Bhatia, Sam Burns and Trevor Immelman.
It's an impressive turnaround from last week's US Junior Amateur Championship where Charlie shot 14-over-par in the stroke play portion to miss out on the match play stages for the second consecutive year.
That followed his biggest ever win in May where he won the Team TaylorMade AJGA Invitational to vault up the AJGA rankings. He currently sits 20th in the list.
In the girls division, AJGA no.1 and Curtis Cup star Asterisk Talley takes a two-stroke lead into the final round. Big names to have won the girls event through the years include Yuka Saso, Rose Zhang, Lexi Thompson and Inbee Park.
