'Shocked' Mimi Rhodes Claims First LET Victory In Fourth Start After Helpful Swing Change

England's Mimi Rhodes continued the blistering start to life as a pro by winning her maiden Ladies European Tour title in just her fourth start as a full member.

Rhodes only turned professional after helping Team GB&I lift the Curtis Cup in September last year but quickly went on to land the LET Access Series' Lavaux Ladies Open in one of her first appearances in the paid ranks.

A few months later, the rookie progressed on to the Ladies European Tour through Q-School after finishing 19th and began finding her feet on the historic circuit.

It did not take Rhodes very long at all, though, with the 23-year-old scooping the Ford Women's NSW Open title by two strokes at Wollongong Golf Club on Sunday.

The victory was far from straightforward, however, despite Rhodes resetting the course record with a nine-under 62 on Friday and posting a bogey-free two-under 69 to finish the week on 17-under-par.

The English talent led by a stroke after round three but began to come under immense pressure from Italy’s Alessandra Fanali heading down the stretch having carded 14 consecutive pars after gains at the second and fourth. The Italian moved to within one following a birdie on the 17th and was set to have a good chance of tying Rhodes at the scoreable par-5 18th.

However, Fanali pulled her drive on the closing hole and was forced to take a drop, all but ensuring she would not be able to reach Rhodes' total. The Wake Forest alumna - who helped her college win the 2023 NCAA Division One Women's Golf Championship - was subsequently able to two-putt for a memorable win.

“I’m honestly still in shock,” Rhodes said. “But I’m so happy. I’ve worked really hard for this. I had a difficult week last week [missing the cut in Coffs Harbour], I went through a swing change and it obviously worked! I’m just really happy.

“I was fine on the front nine but when it started to get tight I got a bit stressed. I kept breathing and tried to remain focused. It’s difficult in those situations but I’m just really glad I got it done.”

“To celebrate, I’m spending the night with family and friends in Sydney. Maybe we’ll have some champagne! They don’t really drink but I’ll definitely be drinking. Then I have my flight home tomorrow.”

In the end, Fanali was forced to make do with second spot alongside Australia's Kirsten Rudgley on 15-under while Czechia's Sara Kouskova was solo fourth a stroke further back.

Switzerland's Kim Metraux finished in a tie for fifth after making a hole-in-one on the par-3 10th on her way to carding a closing two-under 69. Metraux was joined by Sweden’s Moa Folke as well as Spanish duo Nuria Iturrioz and Blanca Fernandez on 11-under for the week.

The LET will take a break for one week before returning to action with the Joburg Ladies Open and then the Investec SA Women’s Open in early April.