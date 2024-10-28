Aramco Team Series Riyadh Prize Money Payout 2024
The final Aramco Team Series event of the season comes from Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia, where Alison Lee defends her title
The final Aramco Team Series event of the year comes from Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia.
There, some of the best players in the world will compete in simultaneous team and individual competitions.
The action takes place over three days, with 84 professionals in the field. They contest an individual strokeplay event, with a cut after the second round leaving only the top-60 and ties in the running on the final day.
At the same time, there is a team event featuring 28 teams of four. Each team has a captain, who chooses one professional for their line-up. Another professional is selected via a draw, with the fourth player on each team being an amateur. The best two scores on each team count towards the overall score.
The prize money is $1m shared equally between the team competition and individual competition. The individual event also offers world ranking points and LET Order of Merit points.
The winner of the individual event receives $75,000, while $105,000 is awarded to the winning team. Below are the prize money breakdowns for the individual and team events.
Aramco Team Series Riyadh Prize Money Payouts
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$75,000
|2nd
|$45,000
|3rd
|$30,000
|4th
|$22,500
|5th
|$18,000
|6th
|$15,550
|7th
|$14,000
|8th
|$12,500
|9th
|$12,000
|10th
|$11,500
|11th
|$11,000
|12th
|$10,500
|13th
|$10,000
|14th
|$9,500
|15th
|$9,000
|16th
|$8,750
|17th
|$8,500
|18th
|$8,250
|19th
|$8,000
|20th
|$7,750
|21st
|$7,500
|22nd
|$7,250
|23rd
|$7,000
|24th
|$6,750
|25th
|$6,500
|26th
|$6,250
|27th
|$6,000
|28th
|$5,750
|29th
|$5,500
|30th
|$5,250
|31st
|$5,050
|32nd
|$4,800
|33rd
|$4,600
|34th
|$4,450
|35th
|$4,300
|36th
|$4,150
|37th
|$4,000
|38th
|$3,850
|39th
|$3,700
|40th
|$3,550
|41st
|$3,400
|42nd
|$3,250
|43rd
|$3,100
|44th
|$2,950
|45th
|$2,850
|46th
|$2,750
|47th
|$2,650
|48th
|$2,550
|49th
|$2,450
|50th
|$2,350
|51st
|$2,250
|52nd
|$2,150
|53rd
|$2,050
|54th
|$1,950
|55th
|$1,850
|56th
|$1,700
|57th
|$1,650
|58th
|$1,600
|59th
|$1,550
|60th
|$1,500
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$105,000
|2nd
|$60,000
|3rd
|$30,000
|4th
|$26,520
|5th
|$23,808
|6th
|$21,000
|7th
|$18,600
|8th
|$17,400
|9th
|$16,799
|10th
|$16,340
|11th
|$15,896
|12th
|$15,332
|13th
|$14,426
|14th
|$13,376
|15th
|$13,136
|16th
|$12,899
|17th
|$12,725
|18th
|$12,482
|19th
|$12,266
|20th
|$12,000
|21st
|$3,750
|22nd
|$3,750
|23rd
|$3,750
|24th
|$3,750
|25th
|$3,750
|26th
|$3,750
|27th
|$3,750
|28th
|$3,750
Who Are The Star Names In The Aramco Team Series Riyadh?
In 2023, Alison Lee won the individual event when she eased to an eight-shot victory over Carlota Ciganda for her second Aramco Team Series title, setting a new 54-hole scoring record on the Ladies European Tour of 29-under along the way. She returns this year hoping for a similar outcome.
She's far from the only top-class player in the field, though. Ciganda also plays, along with World No.15 Charley Hull and fellow English star, 2018 Women's Open champion Georgia Hall.
Thai player Patty Tavatanakit is also in the field, along with Great Britain & Ireland Curtis Cup player Mimi Rhodes, who turned professional in September.
Other big names in the field include three-time LET winner Bronte Law and Anne van Dam, who has five wins on the circuit.
How Does The Aramco Team Series Work?
The Aramco Team Series sees professional players compete alongside amateurs in a team competition over the first two days. At the same time, an individual strokeplay event is also held, which lasts for all 54 holes over the three days.
What Is The Prize Money For The Aramco Team Series?
As with the previous four tournaments in the season, there is a prize purse of $1m at the Riyadh Golf Club, which is split equally between the team and individual events.
