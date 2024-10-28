Aramco Team Series Riyadh Prize Money Payout 2024

The final Aramco Team Series event of the season comes from Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia, where Alison Lee defends her title

Aramco Team Series
Alison Lee defends her title in Riyadh
(Image credit: Alison Lee with the trophy after winning the Aramco Team Series Riyadh event)
Mike Hall
By
published

The final Aramco Team Series event of the year comes from Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia.

There, some of the best players in the world will compete in simultaneous team and individual competitions.

The action takes place over three days, with 84 professionals in the field. They contest an individual strokeplay event, with a cut after the second round leaving only the top-60 and ties in the running on the final day.

At the same time, there is a team event featuring 28 teams of four. Each team has a captain, who chooses one professional for their line-up. Another professional is selected via a draw, with the fourth player on each team being an amateur. The best two scores on each team count towards the overall score.

The prize money is $1m shared equally between the team competition and individual competition. The individual event also offers world ranking points and LET Order of Merit points.

The winner of the individual event receives $75,000, while $105,000 is awarded to the winning team. Below are the prize money breakdowns for the individual and team events.

Aramco Team Series Riyadh Prize Money Payouts

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Individual Event
PositionPrize Money
1st$75,000
2nd$45,000
3rd$30,000
4th$22,500
5th$18,000
6th$15,550
7th$14,000
8th$12,500
9th$12,000
10th$11,500
11th$11,000
12th$10,500
13th$10,000
14th$9,500
15th$9,000
16th$8,750
17th$8,500
18th$8,250
19th$8,000
20th$7,750
21st$7,500
22nd$7,250
23rd$7,000
24th$6,750
25th$6,500
26th$6,250
27th$6,000
28th$5,750
29th$5,500
30th$5,250
31st$5,050
32nd$4,800
33rd$4,600
34th$4,450
35th$4,300
36th$4,150
37th$4,000
38th$3,850
39th$3,700
40th$3,550
41st$3,400
42nd$3,250
43rd$3,100
44th$2,950
45th$2,850
46th$2,750
47th$2,650
48th$2,550
49th$2,450
50th$2,350
51st$2,250
52nd$2,150
53rd$2,050
54th$1,950
55th$1,850
56th$1,700
57th$1,650
58th$1,600
59th$1,550
60th$1,500
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Team Event
PositionPrize Money
1st$105,000
2nd$60,000
3rd$30,000
4th$26,520
5th$23,808
6th$21,000
7th$18,600
8th$17,400
9th$16,799
10th$16,340
11th$15,896
12th$15,332
13th$14,426
14th$13,376
15th$13,136
16th$12,899
17th$12,725
18th$12,482
19th$12,266
20th$12,000
21st$3,750
22nd$3,750
23rd$3,750
24th$3,750
25th$3,750
26th$3,750
27th$3,750
28th$3,750

Who Are The Star Names In The Aramco Team Series Riyadh?

Charley Hull takes a shot during the Aramco Team Series

Charley Hull is one of the highest-profile players in the Aramco Team Series field

(Image credit: Aramco Team Series)

In 2023, Alison Lee won the individual event when she eased to an eight-shot victory over Carlota Ciganda for her second Aramco Team Series title, setting a new 54-hole scoring record on the Ladies European Tour of 29-under along the way. She returns this year hoping for a similar outcome.

She's far from the only top-class player in the field, though. Ciganda also plays, along with World No.15 Charley Hull and fellow English star, 2018 Women's Open champion Georgia Hall.

Thai player Patty Tavatanakit is also in the field, along with Great Britain & Ireland Curtis Cup player Mimi Rhodes, who turned professional in September.

Other big names in the field include three-time LET winner Bronte Law and Anne van Dam, who has five wins on the circuit.

How Does The Aramco Team Series Work?

The Aramco Team Series sees professional players compete alongside amateurs in a team competition over the first two days. At the same time, an individual strokeplay event is also held, which lasts for all 54 holes over the three days.

What Is The Prize Money For The Aramco Team Series?

As with the previous four tournaments in the season, there is a prize purse of $1m at the Riyadh Golf Club, which is split equally between the team and individual events.

TOPICS
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸