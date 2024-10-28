Aramco Team Series Riyadh Prize Money Payout 2024

The final Aramco Team Series event of the year comes from Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia.

There, some of the best players in the world will compete in simultaneous team and individual competitions.

The action takes place over three days, with 84 professionals in the field. They contest an individual strokeplay event, with a cut after the second round leaving only the top-60 and ties in the running on the final day.

At the same time, there is a team event featuring 28 teams of four. Each team has a captain, who chooses one professional for their line-up. Another professional is selected via a draw, with the fourth player on each team being an amateur. The best two scores on each team count towards the overall score.

The prize money is $1m shared equally between the team competition and individual competition. The individual event also offers world ranking points and LET Order of Merit points.

The winner of the individual event receives $75,000, while $105,000 is awarded to the winning team. Below are the prize money breakdowns for the individual and team events.

Aramco Team Series Riyadh Prize Money Payouts

Swipe to scroll horizontally Individual Event Position Prize Money 1st $75,000 2nd $45,000 3rd $30,000 4th $22,500 5th $18,000 6th $15,550 7th $14,000 8th $12,500 9th $12,000 10th $11,500 11th $11,000 12th $10,500 13th $10,000 14th $9,500 15th $9,000 16th $8,750 17th $8,500 18th $8,250 19th $8,000 20th $7,750 21st $7,500 22nd $7,250 23rd $7,000 24th $6,750 25th $6,500 26th $6,250 27th $6,000 28th $5,750 29th $5,500 30th $5,250 31st $5,050 32nd $4,800 33rd $4,600 34th $4,450 35th $4,300 36th $4,150 37th $4,000 38th $3,850 39th $3,700 40th $3,550 41st $3,400 42nd $3,250 43rd $3,100 44th $2,950 45th $2,850 46th $2,750 47th $2,650 48th $2,550 49th $2,450 50th $2,350 51st $2,250 52nd $2,150 53rd $2,050 54th $1,950 55th $1,850 56th $1,700 57th $1,650 58th $1,600 59th $1,550 60th $1,500

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team Event Position Prize Money 1st $105,000 2nd $60,000 3rd $30,000 4th $26,520 5th $23,808 6th $21,000 7th $18,600 8th $17,400 9th $16,799 10th $16,340 11th $15,896 12th $15,332 13th $14,426 14th $13,376 15th $13,136 16th $12,899 17th $12,725 18th $12,482 19th $12,266 20th $12,000 21st $3,750 22nd $3,750 23rd $3,750 24th $3,750 25th $3,750 26th $3,750 27th $3,750 28th $3,750

Who Are The Star Names In The Aramco Team Series Riyadh?

Charley Hull is one of the highest-profile players in the Aramco Team Series field (Image credit: Aramco Team Series)

In 2023, Alison Lee won the individual event when she eased to an eight-shot victory over Carlota Ciganda for her second Aramco Team Series title, setting a new 54-hole scoring record on the Ladies European Tour of 29-under along the way. She returns this year hoping for a similar outcome.

She's far from the only top-class player in the field, though. Ciganda also plays, along with World No.15 Charley Hull and fellow English star, 2018 Women's Open champion Georgia Hall.

Thai player Patty Tavatanakit is also in the field, along with Great Britain & Ireland Curtis Cup player Mimi Rhodes, who turned professional in September.

Other big names in the field include three-time LET winner Bronte Law and Anne van Dam, who has five wins on the circuit.

