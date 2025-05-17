Who Is Marco Penge's Wife? Meet Sophie Penge
Marco Penge's wife, Sophie is a former professional golfer who has won a prestigious title alongside her husband growing up
DP World Tour pro, Marco Penge has enjoyed a steady rise throughout his entire amateur and professional career, with much of his journey also experienced by wife, Sophie.
The pair have been together romantically since February 2015, when they were both teenagers and aspiring pro golfers, and have gone on to get married in July 2023 before welcoming their first son, Enzo, in June 2024.
A decade before that magic moment, and months before they started dating, the Penges became the first two Boys’ and Girls’ Fairhaven Trophy Champions to successfully defend their titles in the same years (2013 and 2014).
Just a year after they became an item, Penge and Sophie Lamb - as she was called at the time - clinched the Sunningdale Foursomes title. Their success arrived in their first attempt at competing together and featured a close call in the first round as well as a battle with food poisoning for Penge on the final day.
But in the end, they thumped Lewis Atkinson and Scott Marshall 5&4 to secure the prestigious title.
Speaking to Sussex World about the victory with the woman he would go on to marry, Penge said: “I have played in the Sunningdale foursomes twice before with different playing partners each time. I reached the semi-finals both times so this year I was determined to make it third time lucky.
“They [Atkinson and Marshall] had hit a great shot into the green and Sophie had hit our ball to the rough just off the green. I then chipped in and it was game over, we were the champions.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"I was still feeling ill and didn’t really show any emotion as I just wanted to get back to the clubhouse. Now I am feeling better I am so pleased that Sophie and I have won this tournament together.
“We really enjoyed the experience and can’t wait to see our names on the champions board at Sunningdale. We may possibly be the youngest pairing to have won it. To win an event like this at the age of 17 and 18 is a great achievement for both of us and something we will remember.”
That same year, Lamb also won the British Women's Stroke Play Championship as she continued her sparkling amateur career which later took in an appearance at the 2017 Women's Open and the 2018 Curtis Cup.
Among Lamb's other achievements included winning the low amateur at the 2017 AIG Women's Open and taking second place at the 2018 English Amateur.
She went on to earn starts on the LET Access Series in 2019 and harboured aspirations of making the Ladies European Tour, according to an interview conducted midway through 2020.
However, the woman from Clitheroe in England saw her life take a different path and - in June 2022 - Lamb announced she was retiring from pro golf.
In a statement on Instagram, she said: "I’ve been thinking for a while how to write this and it’s hard to put it into words. I have decided I will no longer play golf professionally.
"Being a professional golfer was my dream as a little girl & I'm so blessed to have been able to give it a go. The highs & lows are unexplainable. The highs are incredible, you feel so confident, everything feels easy & it seems like the best place in the world to be. The hundreds of messages popping through your phone after a good score/tournament would make anyone feel on top of the world & full of confidence.
"The lows are incredibly difficult, sitting in hotel rooms dwelling on your finish or performance, missing the cut to realise you won’t make any money that week. The feeling of being defined by a score. The feeling of only being known as a ‘golfer.’ The feeling that you’ve let people down. The extremes are insane."
According to her LinkedIn, Penge has recently worked as an operations and marketing coordinator at Per4m Health before taking maternity leave to care for the pair's son.
Although not on the professional scene, Sophie Penge is often seen either publicly supporting Marco at tournaments or posting congratulatory messages to her husband after he achieves something in his own career.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
PGA Of America Issues Statement After Rory McIlroy's Non-Conforming Driver Report
The PGA of America has released a statement confirming some players' drivers were tested by the USGA before the PGA Championship
-
The Former College Prospect Who's Contending At The PGA Championship With Tiger Woods' Former Caddie
Michael Thorbjornsen is in contention going into the weekend at Quail Hollow, with his veteran caddie, Lance Bennett, playing a big part in the strong showing
-
Who Is Jhonattan Vegas’ Wife?
The Venezuelan has built a long and successful professional career, and for much of it, wife Hildegard has been one of his biggest supporters
-
Who Is Andrew Novak's Wife?
Andrew Novak has been married to wife Maddie since 2020 - here's what we know about her
-
Who Is Aaron Rai’s Partner?
PGA Tour pro Aaron Rai's partner made a big impression in the 2025 Masters Par-3 Contest, but who is she?
-
Who Is Jacob Bridgeman's Fiancée?
Jacob Bridgeman is one of the rising stars of the PGA Tour, but who is his partner?
-
Who Is Bud Cauley's Wife?
PGA Tour star Bud Cauley has been married to wife Kristi since 2021 - get to know her better here
-
Who Is Danny Walker's Partner?
PGA Tour rookie Danny Walker was thrust into the limelight for a brilliant performance at the 2025 Players Championship, but who is his partner?
-
Who Is J.J. Spaun's Wife?
J.J Spaun has been married to wife Melody since 2019 - here's what we know about her
-
Who Is Maverick McNealy's Wife?
Maverick McNealy is making a big name for himself both on and off the course, but who is he sharing his adventures with?