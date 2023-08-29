Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Madelene Sagstrom is a professional golfer from Sweden who plays golf on the LPGA tour. She made her debut in professional golf in 2015 on the Ladies' European tour in her home country. She then moved over to America to compete in the Symetra tour, a feeder tour for the LPGA, which she subsequently topped the money list to get passage on to the LPGA in 2017.

As well as this she was also able to win the European tour Q-school to qualify for the European tour, which was a requirement to be eligible for the Solheim Cup team. With three wins on the Symetra tour, one LPGA victory and two Solheim Cup apps, Madalene has a great golfing CV. But what clubs does she put in the bag? Well she is currently a Callaway staffer so has all Callaway clubs and apparel.

Madelene Sagstrom What's In the Bag?

Madelene Sagstrom WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond 10.5°

Fairway Woods: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

Hybrids: Callaway Apex UW 19° and Callaway Apex 23°

Irons: Callaway X-Forged CB (5-PW)

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 5 Jaws 50°, 54°, and 58° with KBS shafts

Putter: Odyssey O-Works Marxman Black Stroke Lab Putter

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Driver

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

The Paradym Triple Diamond that Sagstrom has in the bag is the more compact and low spinning of the Paradym driver range. In comparison to last years Rogue ST TD the Paradym is longer off the tee and does what it says by coming out with lower spin. It also in testing came out longer in distance than the two other Paradym drivers in the range, hence why it is popular amongst the Callaway players on tour for men and women. With the low spin rate and low launch you get with the Triple Diamond driver it works well in windy conditions and runs out more which is great but this does mean it is less forgiving than some other drivers.

Last year Madelene was quoted saying "There is a little bit of hit and hope with the driver. I do better when I swing as free as possible." Hopefully, with the Paradym Triple Diamond she can find some consistency and longer distances.

Read our full Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond review

Fairway Woods

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

When it comes to fairway woods the Paradym Triple Diamond comes out on top in the new range of 3 woods for this year. It is one of the fastest and low-spinning fairway woods making it a great option off the tee for the tighter holes, where the driver is just too much. It also makes it a great option in higher winds and drier courses where the run-out is greater.

Like the driver, it has a more compact and classic shape making it look great behind the ball, but more suited to better players as it does not add confidence at address. One downside to this fairway wood is it is not too forgiving for off-centre strikes. Madalene only has the 3 wood in the bag as far as we can tell but on occasion has been known to use 5 wood as well.

Read out full Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Fairway Wood review

Hybrids

Callaway Apex UW, Callaway Apex

Moving to the hybrids, Sagstrom uses two different Callaway models at the moment. He lower lofted model, around 19 degrees, is a Callaway Apex UW model, whereas the 23 degree hybrid is a Callaway Apex design.

Irons

Callaway X Forged CB

The X Forged CB irons from Callaway are out there for the better golfers, from tour pros to low single digits, these are the clubs for you. They are cavity backed and forged to offer more forgiveness where needed, without losing any of the control and feel you gain from a ball striker's iron.

Madelene has these irons in 5-PW and when talking about her irons last year she said "I like my full 8 iron that goes 150 yards. That’s my solid shot. I like when the shots are on the numbers, and you can just take a free swing. I tend to go to the harder shot more often. With the long irons, I am trying to get more height because I try to be a little steep on the ball." Sagstrom used to use the Apex Pro irons but we are yet to confirm when she switched to her current gamers.

Wedges

Callaway Jaws MD5

The Callaway Jaws MD5 wedges come in many different lofts up to 64° giving you plenty of options when it comes to choosing. Madelene only has the two lofts that we can see a Gap wedge and 58°. Speaking last year she said "I have never really been a strong wedge player and that’s what I am working on. On my 58 degrees I have a celebration of Pride Month to be supportive, and then I have the yin and yang on the gap wedge because I only have two. I am guessing I am a little bit yin and yang too."

When we tested the MD5 wedges we found them to have plenty of options to choose from including grind so a fitting is a must to come away with the proper wedges for you. We found them to have a nice soft feel on contact with the ball and creating plenty of spin where needed.

Read our full Callaway Jaws MD5 Wedge Review

Putter

Odyssey O-Works Marxman Black Stroke Lab

Sticking with her sponsor she has the Odyssey O-Works Marxman Black putter in the bag. A popular choice amongst golfers Odyssey has some of the best putters in the game. The Stroke Lab range has many options from blade to mallet putters, offering a soft put powerful stroke from the centre of the face.

Madelene relies on the putter as she said last year "It is the best club in the bag. It is the club I rely on. If nothing works, the putter usually works. When I won in 2020 (at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio), I made a really good putt for an up-and-down for par on the last hole. Once again, the putter saved me there."

Ball

Callaway Chrome Soft X

With a medium feel and a mid to low spin rate this ball is great for the better players and tour pros. The control that you can get over the Callaway Chrome Soft X is why Madelene makes this her ball of choice. Not only is the spin control great on this ball from close range but the speed off the driver face is right up there with the best balls on the market.