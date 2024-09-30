Maria Jose Marin Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Colombian Amateur Golfer

The Colombian has a string of amateur wins and has already made her LPGA Tour debut - here are 10 things to know about the University of Arkansas player

Maria Jose Marin takes a shot in the Augusta National Women&#039;s Amateur
Maria Jose Marin in one of the brighest talents in the women's amateur game
Colombian Maria Jose Marin has won a string of events in her amateur career, while she also excelled in her first experience of an LPGA Tour event. 

The Arkansas Razorbacks player is undoubtedly one to watch in the coming years and seems set for a glittering career. 

Get to know her a little better with these 10 facts about her. 

1. Maria Jose Marin was born in Santiago De Cali in Colombia.

2. She attended the renowned Gimnasio La Khumbre school in the city.

3. In 2022, she won 11 World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) events, including the South American Women's Amateur and the Mexican Women's Amateur.

4. She began attending the University of Arkansas in 2023, where she is studying accounting.

5. Marin played in both the 2023 and 2024 editions of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. In her maiden appearance at the age of 16, she became the first South American to reach the final round and finished T14 after the final round at Augusta National. She finished T30 in 2024.

Maria Jose Marin takes a shot in the Augusta National Women's Amateur


(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. She claimed her first collegiate victory at the 2023 Blessings Collegiate Invitational when she was named women’s individual champion.

7. In March 2024, she her career-best low round of 66 during the Mountain View Collegiate.

8. She was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2024. The same year, she was also named a WGCA First Team All-American and was one of five in the country named to the WGCA All-Freshman Team.

9. She played for the International Team at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup.

10. She made her LPGA Tour debut at the 2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, where she finished T17. In the final round, she was grouped with Lexi Thompson. The following day, she was back representing Arkansas Razorbacks in the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.

Maria Jose Marin bio
BornSantiago De Cali, Colombia
CollegeUniversity of Arkansas
College Wins3
Career-high WAGR10th

Maria Jose Marin Wins

  • 2023 Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Collegiate)
  • 2024 Abierto Sudamericano Amateur (Collegiate)
  • 2024 Abierto de Colombia (Collegiate)
