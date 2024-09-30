Maria Jose Marin Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Colombian Amateur Golfer
The Colombian has a string of amateur wins and has already made her LPGA Tour debut - here are 10 things to know about the University of Arkansas player
Colombian Maria Jose Marin has won a string of events in her amateur career, while she also excelled in her first experience of an LPGA Tour event.
The Arkansas Razorbacks player is undoubtedly one to watch in the coming years and seems set for a glittering career.
Get to know her a little better with these 10 facts about her.
1. Maria Jose Marin was born in Santiago De Cali in Colombia.
2. She attended the renowned Gimnasio La Khumbre school in the city.
3. In 2022, she won 11 World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) events, including the South American Women's Amateur and the Mexican Women's Amateur.
4. She began attending the University of Arkansas in 2023, where she is studying accounting.
5. Marin played in both the 2023 and 2024 editions of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. In her maiden appearance at the age of 16, she became the first South American to reach the final round and finished T14 after the final round at Augusta National. She finished T30 in 2024.
6. She claimed her first collegiate victory at the 2023 Blessings Collegiate Invitational when she was named women’s individual champion.
7. In March 2024, she her career-best low round of 66 during the Mountain View Collegiate.
8. She was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2024. The same year, she was also named a WGCA First Team All-American and was one of five in the country named to the WGCA All-Freshman Team.
9. She played for the International Team at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup.
10. She made her LPGA Tour debut at the 2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, where she finished T17. In the final round, she was grouped with Lexi Thompson. The following day, she was back representing Arkansas Razorbacks in the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.
|Born
|Santiago De Cali, Colombia
|College
|University of Arkansas
|College Wins
|3
|Career-high WAGR
|10th
Maria Jose Marin Wins
- 2023 Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Collegiate)
- 2024 Abierto Sudamericano Amateur (Collegiate)
- 2024 Abierto de Colombia (Collegiate)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
