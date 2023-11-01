LIV Golf Pros 'Super Curious' To Find Out Who Plays Promotions Event

Graeme McDowell and Andy Ogletree say they are "super curious" to discover the LIV Golf Promotions field ahead of December's pathway event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

The three-day four-round tournament will offer a trio of players the opportunity to secure a full-time spot in the LIV Golf League for 2024, as well as fighting for a large slice of the $1.5 million prize fund on offer between December 8-10.

With the event still more than a month away, LIV has yet to reveal the number of players set to tee it up nor most of the actual entry list - leading to plenty of intrigue from those who could still be involved or just watching on with a vested interest.

Ahead of this week's Volvo China Open - co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and LIV Golf League's International Series - Asian Games golf medallist Taichi Kho revealed he will play in next month's LIV Golf event and admitted there is plenty of excitement from other guys like him who see it as a life-changing opportunity to further their careers.

Meanwhile, 2010 U.S Open champion McDowell suggested the chatter amongst the existing LIV players about who might play at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in December carries a slightly more nervous tone.

McDowell said: "Yeah, I think it is a little different in the LIV locker room, as we don’t want to be there because if you are there then you have a problem! But I think it is an exciting opportunity, it is a unique format and it is going to be an exciting weekend’s golf. It’s a very lucrative opportunity for the young players like Taichi.

We’re excited to announce LIV Golf Promotions 🤝The tournament will be staged December 8-10 at the iconic Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates, with four rounds of golf played over three days.Full event details 👇October 26, 2023 See more

"I’ll be super curious to see the field, when it gets announced, to see what kind of international players are making themselves available for the LIV Golf Promotions event.

"The format is very creative and very unique, a lot like LIV itself, going back to the blank canvas and being able to create fun and innovative formats to play this game. I think they’ve done a great job with the Promotions Event. So curiosity for sure, hoping not to be there, but curious about the field and definitely excited to see that."

Meanwhile, Ogletree - who is the pace-setter in the International Series Order of Merit - insisted the opportunity to play the LIV Golf Promotions event should be viewed as a positive as the rewards for reaching the top table are significant.

Ogletree in action during the first-ever LIV Golf event in London (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ogletree admitted he was "kind of given the boot" from the first ever LIV Golf event back in 2022 but has filled in three times for different sides since and looks odds on to earn his way back to a full-time spot next year as a result of his stellar recent play.

The American said: "Tagging along on what these guys have said, I’m also super curious to see who will show up and play the events. Obviously we have all seen the exemption categories, but we don’t know what players will show up – some players might be worried about losing their current status so it will be really interesting to see.

"One thing I can say for sure is that three guys (the qualifiers) will have a life-changing experience that week and will be able to play golf against great competition for the next year and play what I think is the best tour in golf (LIV Golf League)."