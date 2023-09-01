The Pro Who ‘Got The Boot’ Set For Full-Time LIV Golf League Return

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After being dropped following just one appearance at a LIV Golf event, Andy Ogletree is looking to "earn his way back" as he opened up a big lead on the Asian Tour's International Series standings.

The 2019 US Amateur champion finished last at the inaugural LIV Golf event at London's Centurion last year, and was dropped from the field for the rest of the season.

He hoped to play more, but Ogletree says he "kind of got the boot" due to that one bad performance - which then left him without a place to play his golf.

Being banned from the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour left the American with nowhere to play, but he got a place on the Asian Tour and is now leading the way in the International Series standings - which lead to a full place back on LIV Golf.

It was a profitable UK swing for Ogletree who claimed victory at the International Series England event at Close House before also impressing at the following St Andrews Bay Championship.

A final round 65 gave the 25-year-old a top 10 finish at Fairmont St Andrews and means Ogletree now has a huge lead with double the prize money of his nearest competitor, Japan’s Takumi Kanaya.

Finishing top of the International Series standings would mean Ogletree gets an automatic spot in next year's LIV Golf League, while those finishing in the top 32 will battle it out in a qualifier for three further spots.

After also having hip surgery, Ogletree has been through the ringer somewhat after the first attempt at playing LIV Golf, but he's battling back and now has a lucrative spot back on the tour within his grasp.

And as a result of his performances on the Asian Tour, he has played in three LIV Golf events since finishing last at Centurion, with Ogletree stepping in as an injury replacement.

Andy Ogletree on earning his way back onto LIV for the 2024 season via the Asian Tour:“I can’t wait, you know, getting a taste of it early on in the first tournament, I kind of thought going into LIV London that it wouldn’t be my only event last year and I would play at least… pic.twitter.com/7py9ORs4faAugust 30, 2023 See more

Ogletree replaced Crushers GC’s Anirban Lahiri for the LIV Golf Orlando event, where he finished tied for 41st. Then played the final round of LIV Golf Tulsa for Majesticks GC following Lee Westwood’s withdrawal, impressing with a round of eight-under.

He also replaced Paul Casey LIV Golf DC at Trump National Golf Club so has had more experience of LIV Golf, but has his sights firmly set on a full-time spot.

“I kind of thought going into LIV London that it wouldn’t be my only event last year and I would play at least the first half of the season, and then once all the PGA Tour guys came I might get kicked out," Ogletree told @FlushingItgolf.

"But, yeah, I played so bad that that wasn’t the case. So, to earn my way back is super rewarding and I’m hoping to just take care of business the rest of the year and be over there full time next year.”

With just three International Series events left to play Ogletree is determined not to let the chance slip in his bid for LIV Golf redemption.