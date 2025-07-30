An 18-Inch Putter And A Hole-In-One... How A 10-Second Video Made This Teaching Pro Go Viral
Philippe Gariepy went viral after he was spotted using an 18-inch putter in a PGA of Canada event, where he shot a one-under-par round, including a hole-in-one
Putting is usually personal preference and, in terms of scoring, it's the easiest way of saving strokes when out on the golf course.
There's no real correct method of doing it and, during the 103rd PGA Championship of Canada event on the PGA of Canada circuit, Philippe Gariepy showed just that, with the use of an 18-inch putter.
Based out of Boucherville, Quebec, the Class "A" Head Teaching Professional's putting method has gone viral on social media, with the video of Gariepy being viewed by millions worldwide.
It's not like it's a gimmick either, especially as Gariepy can be seen holing a 10-footer from right-to-left at Pinegrove Country Club, a moment that helped him get to one-under-par for the championship, six shots back of Chris Vandette, who leads by two strokes.
The putter wasn't the only talking point of Gariepy's round as, during his opening day, he made a hole-in-one at the par 3 second, a hole that measures around 200-yards.
Although it's unclear as to why Gariepy was using an 18-inch putter, which is the minimum legal length, there are a number of advantages to using a flatstick that is shorter than average.
Obviously, there are numerous aspects when it comes to which putter length you should use but, by using a shorter putter, it promotes the arms to hang, as well as getting your eye over the ball more, creating a more natural stroke.
However, on the opposite side there's also the fact that by having a shorter putter it promotes a more crouched and hunched posture, which can affect feel.
An example of a player who has used a shorter than average length putter is Robert Garrigus, whose putter is around 28.5-inches, around six-to-eight inches shorter than the average of 34-to-36 inches.
Throughout his career using this putter, Garrigus claimed a PGA Tour win at the 2010 Children's Miracle Network Classic, as well as a T3 at the 2011 US Open.
In terms of Gariepy, he finds himself in a share of 16th after round one of the PGA Championship of Canada, a three-round event that features a first prize of $12,035.
Sitting six behind Vandette, Gariepy went out in a two-under 34, but struggled on the back nine, with a birdie at the 11th being followed by bogeys at the 14th and 15th.
Moving from three-under to one-under over his final five holes, Gariepy will hope that his putter continues to fire on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
