Three LIV Golf Spots To Be Confirmed At Upcoming Promotions Event

LIV Golf has confirmed that it will host a promotion event in December to fill three spots for its 2024 rosters.

The 54-hole circuit has faced criticism since its inception that it was a closed shop with players unable to earn their way onto the lucrative tour. Such a problem was one of the reasons why LIV was denied Official World Golf Ranking status in October 2023.

However, the league has moved to remedy some of these concerns via the introduction of a relegation and promotion system, with the Tour now announcing the setup for their promotion event, due to take place between December 8-10 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

The event will see LIV move away from its traditional 54-hole format to a 72-hole event, although the event will still be hosted across three days.

The top 20 from round one will advance to Saturday's second round, where the scores will reset. Stage two will see the introduction of more players who automatically qualified for that stage, including the four relegated LIV players from the 2023 season - Chase Koepka, Jed Morgan, James Piot and Sihwan Kim.

Following another 18 holes, the top 20 will advance to the final day of competition, where the scores once again reset for a 36-hole shootout.

The top three finishers will earn LIV cards as well as prize money of $200,000, $150,000 and $100,000 respectively. The final spot on the 2024 roster will go to the winner of The International Series 2023 Rankings, which currently looks set to be America's Andy Ogletree.

Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC won this year's team event (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those who finish between fourth and tenth will earn exemptions for all 2024 events on the Asian Tour's International Series.

“This is what our season has been driving towards and is a great showcase of the open player opportunities that LIV Golf is committed to," Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series said.

"The innovative format of LIV Golf Promotions will offer drama and excitement and I have no doubt that we will crown some very deserving recipients of their rights in the LIV Golf League 2024.”

While few names have been confirmed for the promotion event, LIV's qualifying system lists several intriguing categories of players that would automatically qualify for the second round of the event should they choose to compete.

They include PGA Tour and DP World Tour winners from the last two years as well as Ryder Cup participants, Presidents Cup participants and Major Championship winners between 2019-2023.

LIV Golf Promotions event - who is eligible

Round One qualifiers

Members of the 2023 Walker and Palmer Cup Teams

Winner and runner-up of the following most recent amateur events:U.S. Amateur Championship The Amateur Championship Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (October 29) Latin America Amateur Championship European Amateur Championship NCAA Championship (Individual) Eisenhower Trophy (Individual)

Leading 15 available players from within the top 40 WAGR rankings as of November 20, 2023 (excluding players exempt into round 2)

Leading 25 available players from within the top 40 on the final International Series 2023 Rankings, (excluding those exempt into round two)

Leading 3 available players from inside the top 5 from each of the following professional Tours as of November 20, 2023 Japan Golf Tour (Money Ranking inc. Majors) KPGA Korean Tour (Genesis Point Ranking) Sunshine Tour PGA Tour of Australasia

Tournament winners from the Asian Tour in 2023 and Korn Ferry Tour in 2023

Leading 30 available players from within the top 300 in The Universal Golf Rankings (TUGR) as of November 20, 2023 (excluding those who are exempt into Round 2)

Event invitations as determined by LIV Golf League

Byes into Round Two