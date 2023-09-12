Volvo China Open Returns To Asian Tour Schedule As International Series Event

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The International Series schedule for the remainder of 2023 has been confirmed with the eighth of its 10 events, the Volvo China Open, which returns to the Asian Tour after a four-year absence.

The event at Hidden Grace Golf Club will have a $1.5m purse and will take place between 2 and 5 November before the International Series concludes with the Hong Kong Open and the Indonesian Masters over the following two weeks.

The return of the Volvo China Open to the Asian Tour schedule marks the first time the Tour has visited the country since the 2019 tournament. Commissioner & CEO of the Asian Tour Cho Minn Thant welcomed the move, saying: “We are thrilled to have the Volvo China Open back on our schedule.

"It will be our first visit to China since before the pandemic and I know our members are excited to be able to return there after such a long lay-off. Our thanks go to the China Golf Association (CGA), Volvo and the staff and management at Hidden Grace Golf Club.”

President of the China Golf Association Zhang Xiaoning added: “The Volvo China Open has consistently set the benchmark for tournament golf in China. It is a pioneering event that has made outstanding contributions to the development of golf in our country.

“This year will be no exception as the tournament has been upgraded to a stop on The International Series, and it will play a key role in preparations for the Paris Olympics after the Hangzhou Asian Games which we are now focusing on.”

The International Series is in its second year thanks to a $300m investment over 10 years from the Saudi Public Investment Fund backing LIV Golf. That close affiliation with the circuit also means the winner of the International Series Order of Merit will earn a starting place in the 2024 LIV Golf League.

Andy Ogletree, who admitted he initially "got the boot" from LIV Golf, is set to secure that spot thanks to a big lead following two International Series wins in 2023, most recently in August in the sixth event of the year at Close House in England.

The seventh International Series tournament takes place in Singapore between 5 and 8 October, before heading to China the following month.

Former winners of the Volvo China Open have included LIV Golf player Paul Casey and Swede Alexander Bjork.