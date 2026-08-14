Scottie Scheffler Makes Driver Change At FedEx St Jude Championship

Scottie Scheffler has switched into the TaylorMade Qi4D driver at this week's FedEx St Jude Championship.

The World No.1 has previously put the 2026 club in the bag this year but he has overall remained loyal to his trusty Qi10 model that was released in 2024.

Scheffler found just 4/14 fairways in his opening round of 68 (-2), ranking 66th out of 69 players for driving accuracy. He did manage an average of more than 317 yards and ranked 10th in Strokes Gained: Off the tee to gain 1.057 shots.

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It's the third time he has put the Qi4D into play during competition, having first used it at the Hero World Challenge in December and then again at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

After going back to the Qi10, which he has used for the entire season since, he explained the new model was not fading in the way his Qi10 would.

"I've seen some improvements in the new driver; like my spin is much more consistent. It's actually a touch faster than my driver," Scheffler said in March.

"But the way I play, I always hit so many different types of shots and the one last week felt like it was going a little left on me, and when I want to hit my peeler a lot of times I would hit it out of the middle of the face it would start drawing on me."

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Scheffler ranks 3rd in Strokes Gained: Tee to green on the PGA Tour this year, averaging 0.661 per round. He has averaged 311 yards, which ranks him 46th.

In a move that marks a significant shift in the modern golf equipment landscape, TaylorMade will not be releasing a new driver until 2027, having switched from a 12-month product cycle in its metalwood franchise to a two-year launch cycle.

It means Scheffler has plenty of time to dial in his new driver and we may well see him use it throughout the entire 2027 campaign.

The Qi4D range has had big success on tour this year, with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Nelly Korda, Tommy Fleetwood, Charley Hull and Collin Morikawa all using it.

McIlroy won The Masters with the driver in the bag and it has had five PGA Tour wins this year, three with the Qi4D Core and two with the Qi4D LS.