'Just Trying To Come Out Here And Have Fun' - Jackson Koivun Relishing Professional Debut As He Starts Dream PGA Tour Career

College superstar Jackson Koivun insists he feels "comfortable" making his first start in what many believe will be a stellar professional career - as he achieves his dream of joining the PGA Tour.

It's only natural for amateurs to be nervous on their professional debuts - but despite being just 21 Koivun is no ordinary amateur as one of the best college players of all time, who has already mixed it successully with the big boys.

Koivun broke records at college with Auburn and also made history as an amateur playing on the PGA Tour - and says he just felt the time was right to go pro, which naturally enough he does after a successful final amateur appearance.

Koivun was the joint-best amateur at the US Open at Shinnecock Hills in his final outing as an amateur, with the John Deere Classic his first professional event.

Koivun could've stayed in college a further year, but after already deferring the PGA Tour card he won to help Auburn to a second National Championship, he says he just "felt like I was ready" to take on the big boys.

"At the end of the day my dream growing up was to play on the PGA Tour," said Koivun ahead of the John Deere Classic. "I had that opportunity after my sophomore year and wasn't quite ready.

"After last summer it was kind of like it was just time. It was just a feeling. Just had the opportunity and took it, because like I said it's been my dream my entire life. Now I can go do it."

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He does say he'll feel the nerves come his first tee shot, but even the fact that he's "always told myself if I'm not feeling nerves it means I don't care" shows what an old head he has on such young shoulders.

Jackson Koivun was asked today ahead of the John Deere Classic how he handles the pressure of being considered the next can't-miss prospect coming out on the PGA Tour:"Just try not to think about it. Obviously, I'm thankful for people that think of me like that, but it's a new… pic.twitter.com/ltElJevsIUJuly 1, 2026

Koivun is coming off that second NCAA title plus a record six-win season during an unparalleled college career - where he also became the only player ever to win the three top awards (Fred Haskins, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus) on multiple occasions.

And last year Koivun became the first amateur to record four straight top-11 finishes on the PGA Tour - including one at the John Deere Classic - which adds to a comfort level on his debut which stems from his game being in good shape.

"Just trying to come out here and have fun," he said of his debut. "I'm comfortable and happy where I'm at in my golf game and what I've done so far, and just trying to keep the ball rolling."

PGA Tour pros already impressed by Koivun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Koivun's most impressive result last season was T4 at the Procore Championship playing against most of the USA Ryder Cup team - where he impressed everyone who saw him.

Justin Thomas said: "This kid is really, really good." And he wasn't the only one impressed with Koivun playing in the final group in that tournament as an amateur.

"He’s one of the most confident golfers in the world, whether it’s amateur or professional, and one of the most talented,” said Ben Griffin, who will play alongside Koivun at TPC Deere Run in his pro debut - with Jordan Spieth completing the trio.

And that's another reason why so much is expected from Koivun, as he's obviously got the talent but also seems to have the confidence and character to make a big splash on the PGA Tour.

Griffin even joked: “There’s not anything I can say that’s going to help a kid that’s probably better than me.”

Koivun tees off alongside Spieth and Griffin at 8:35am Eastern Time (1:35pm BST) from the 10th at TPC Deere Run in the first round on Thursday - and will have plenty of eyes on his performance right from the start.