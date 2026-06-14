Jackson Suber WITB 2026: A 2-Wood And Tour-Only Golf Ball Feature Among Titleist Set-Up

Following a successful amateur career, Jackson Suber turned professional in 2022, earning his PGA Tour card just a few years later.

A long-time Titleist staffer, the American uses a full bag of the brand's clubs, models that have yielded some excellent success throughout his career.

In terms of the driver, Suber uses the Titleist GTS3, which was first put in the bag following its release in 2026. Set at 10°, it possesses a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 65 TX shaft.

Along with the driver, the 26-year-old also has a Titleist TSR 2-wood, which acts like a mini driver and is set at 13.5°. It features a Mitsubishi Diamana WB 83 TX shaft.

Rounding out the wood section of the bag is a Titleist GT1, one of the best fairway woods money can buy. This particular model has an 18° head and Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 85 TX shaft.

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Iron-wise, the Titleist theme continues, with a T250 in a 2-iron and 4-iron configuration found at the top-end of the bag.

From there, T100 irons are present from 5-iron to 9-iron, while Titleist Vokey SM11 wedges feature in pitching wedge, gap wedge, sand wedge and lob wedge.

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The lofts aren't stamped on his wedges, but we believe the gapping is traditional, with the pitching wedge set at 46°, the gap wedge at 50°, the sand wedge at 55° and lob wedge at 60°.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally, we have the putter and golf ball, with Suber making changes when it comes to the flatstick, opting for a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5, having also used a T model.

Most recently, he was using the X 5.5, which he pairs with a Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot golf ball, a Tour-only model that has lower long game spin and a lower flight to the standard Pro V1.

Jackson Suber WITB: Full Specs