Jackson Suber WITB 2026: A 2-Wood And Tour-Only Golf Ball Feature Among Titleist Set-Up
Check out what clubs Titleist staffer, Jackson Suber, is using for the 2026 season
Following a successful amateur career, Jackson Suber turned professional in 2022, earning his PGA Tour card just a few years later.
A long-time Titleist staffer, the American uses a full bag of the brand's clubs, models that have yielded some excellent success throughout his career.
In terms of the driver, Suber uses the Titleist GTS3, which was first put in the bag following its release in 2026. Set at 10°, it possesses a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 65 TX shaft.
Along with the driver, the 26-year-old also has a Titleist TSR 2-wood, which acts like a mini driver and is set at 13.5°. It features a Mitsubishi Diamana WB 83 TX shaft.
Rounding out the wood section of the bag is a Titleist GT1, one of the best fairway woods money can buy. This particular model has an 18° head and Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 85 TX shaft.
Iron-wise, the Titleist theme continues, with a T250 in a 2-iron and 4-iron configuration found at the top-end of the bag.
From there, T100 irons are present from 5-iron to 9-iron, while Titleist Vokey SM11 wedges feature in pitching wedge, gap wedge, sand wedge and lob wedge.
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The lofts aren't stamped on his wedges, but we believe the gapping is traditional, with the pitching wedge set at 46°, the gap wedge at 50°, the sand wedge at 55° and lob wedge at 60°.
Finally, we have the putter and golf ball, with Suber making changes when it comes to the flatstick, opting for a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5, having also used a T model.
Most recently, he was using the X 5.5, which he pairs with a Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot golf ball, a Tour-only model that has lower long game spin and a lower flight to the standard Pro V1.
Jackson Suber WITB: Full Specs
Club
Head
Shaft
Driver
Titleist GTS3 (10°)
Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 65 TX
Mini Driver
Titleist TSR (13.5°)
Mitsubishi Diamana WB 83 TX
Fairway Wood
Titleist GT1 (18°)
Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 85 TX
Utility Iron
Titleist T250 (21°)
Graphite Design AD DI-95 Hybrid X
Irons
Titleist T250 (4)
Titleist T100 (5-9)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges
Titleist SM11 (46°, 50°, 55°, 60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter
Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Ball
Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Apparel
Johnnie-O
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Glove
FootJoy
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Shoes
FootJoy
|Row 11 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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