2024 Masters Gear Round Up - all the equipment news from Augusta National

The 2024 Masters is finally here and given how big the event is in the world of sport, we often see manufacturers bring out special edition models of their products. As you would expect the green, yellow and white colors feature heavily, as do flower designs (I am looking at you J Lindeberg). Additionally we sometimes notice a few equipment tweaks from players too so we decided to collate everything we have been sent, and everything we have seen, into one huge Masters gear round-up post. If you are a golf gear nerd like me, this is the post to get stuck into! Without further ado let's get into it, starting with some Tiger Woods news.

New Sun Day Red Shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger Woods turned up to Augusta National with some new blacked-out golf shoes from his Sun Day Red brand. Previously we have seen red accents on the heel and sole of the shoe but this new black finish really looks cool. I have no idea if they will come to retail or how much they will be though!

Nike 2024 Masters Shoes

We have 4 Nike golf shoes to talk about first up. We have the Jordan 1 Low finished in a stunning Pine Green/Gray color which I got sent recently and the shoe really looks cool. Then we have a couple of the NRG shoes that players like Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy will wear during the event itself.

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624740-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/air-jordan-1-low-g-golf-shoes-ZR2b5R/DD9315-112" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"">Nike Air Jordan 1 Low G Golf Shoes

Buy for $150/£135 This is a new color adding to the line and the green shouts Masters that's for sure. In the US you can buy them at Nike, <a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?source=pepperjam&publisherId=101987&clickId=4696429050&utm_source=pepperjam&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=101987&sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Fnike-air-jordan-1-low-g-golf-shoes-white-pine-green-smoke-grey%3Fsource%3Dpepperjam%26publisherId%3D101987%26clickId%3D4696429050%26utm_source%3Dpepperjam%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_campaign%3D101987" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"">Carl's Golfland and in the UK at retailers like <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=813&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.scottsdalegolf.co.uk%2Fshop%2Fnike-air-jordan-1-low-golf-shoes-white-pine-green-light-smoke-grey" data-link-merchant="scottsdalegolf.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"">Scottsdale Golf. Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/nike-air-jordan-low-1-g-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="scottsdalegolf.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G Golf Shoe Review

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624740-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/air-zoom-infinity-tour-nrg-golf-shoes-gBPrzk/FN6844-100" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% 2 NRG Golf Shoes | Available at Nike

Now $190 Worn by Brooks Koepka, the NEXT% 2 is engineered with performance in mind. Featuring a number of changes from its predecessor, this stylish model is now available to purchase.

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624740-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/air-zoom-victory-tour-3-nrg-golf-shoes-hhlBrg/FV5287-100" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG Golf Shoes | Available at Nike

Now $210 As well as Koepka's golf shoe, Rory McIlroy's is also now available in a limited edition colorway. We were such big fans of the Victory Tour 3 shoes that we actually gave them five stars out of five in testing. Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/nike-air-zoom-victory-tour-3-golf-shoes-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoes Review

Koepka With New Putter In The Bag

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

My eagle eyed colleague Elliott Heath spotted Brooks Koepka using a Scotty Cameron mallet putter during the 1st practice day this week. Koepka had a lot of success with his Scotty Cameron Teryllium Newport 2 but he appears to be trying out a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 mallet. Well, at least that's what we thought, on the second practice day he had his old trusty blade back in his hands. Watch this space!

Rory Using BRNR Mini Driver?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another good spot from the Golf Monthly team, it appears Rory McIlroy might have a TaylorMade BRNR Mini driver in the bag this week, at least according to a couple of images on Getty. Now obviously we see a lot of clubs in the bags of Tour players in the days leading up to the start of events, but still, it is interesting to see the club going into more players minds at the moment. For those of you who don't have hawk-like eyes, the headcover and club in question is just behind his Ryder Cup headcover in the image above.

Under Armour Collection

Under Armour released a very cool Masters-themed collection recently with the pimento cheese sandwich featuring heavily in the apparel. When I attended the tournament in 2022 I wasn't a huge fan of that particular sandwich, the chicken sandwich was my go-to, but regardless the apparel is very cool. They also released some Master-themed shoes which Spieth will wear during the week.

<a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Funder-armour-ua-drive-pro-patrons-golf-shoes-white-silt-classic-green" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" target="_blank">Under Armour Drive Pro Golf Shoes | Available at Carl's GolfLand

Now $169.99 Decked out in the white, gold and green colors that are famously associated with The Masters, not only are these shoes extremely stylish, but their performance is exceptional. Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/under-armour-drive-pro-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" target="_blank">Under Armour Drive Pro Golf Shoe Review

<a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Funder-armour-ua-playoff-3-0-patrons-golf-polo" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" target="_blank">Under Armour Playoff 3.0 LE Golf Polo | Available at Carl's GolfLand

Now $69.95 Featuring an embroidered pimento cheese sandwich, the UA Playoff 3.0 has all the aspects of their excellent performing polo shirt, with green, yellow and white tipping details on the collar and sleeves providing a minimalist and simple look.

<a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Funder-armour-ua-essential-fleece-patrons-golf-hoodie" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" target="_blank">Under Armour Essential Fleece LE Golf Hoodie | Available at Carl's GolfLand

Now $64.95 Personally, we think this is the most stylish garment out of the limited edition range, with the Essential Fleece Hoodie made up of an ultra-soft, midweight cotton-blend and a brushed interior for added warmth.

Rickie Fowler/Cobra/Puma News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay lots to talk about here. To start it looks like Fowler has switched from the Darkspeed driver back into the Cobra Aerojet which is an interesting development. Speaking of the Darkspeed, Cobra have released a special limited edition version of it called the 'Season Opener'. It combines a bright colorway with Azaleas on the sole and Augusta green highlights for a striking look.

And finally Puma unveiled the Masters collection recently as well and yes green features heavily throughout.

<a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Fcobra-darkspeed-x-driver-season-opener-driver" data-link-merchant="carlsgolfland.com"">Cobra Darkspeed Limited Edition Season Opener Drivers | Available at Carl's Golfland.

Now $649 We love the whole Darkspeed driver range and now, ahead of the 2024 Masters, two of the range has been given an Augusta National themed facelift! Featuring all the same tech, this is one for the collectors out there.

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/100624740/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.pumagolf.com/products/phantomcat-nitro-garden-spiked-golf-shoes" data-link-merchant="pumagolf.com"" target="_blank">Puma Phantomcat Nitro Garden Golf Shoes | Available at Puma

Now $200 We adored the Phantomcat Nitro shoes and, ahead of The Masters, it has been given a white, green and yellow re-design. Featuring all the technology of the standard Nitro, its minimalist look will appeal to a wide range of golfers. Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/puma-phantomcat-nitro-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pumagolf.com"" target="_blank">Puma Phantomcat Nitro Golf Shoe Review

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/100624740/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.pumagolf.com/products/pique-garden-golf-polo?variant=41053940973641" data-link-merchant="pumagolf.com"" target="_blank">Puma Pique Garden Golf Polo | Available at Puma

Now $85 Available in three different colorways, the Pique Garden Polo pays homage to The Masters with an eye-catching print. Featuring four-way stretch, it has great breathability and moisture wicking capabilities.

Stunning Mizuno 'Azalea' Irons

(Image credit: Mizuno)

Mizuno also got in on the act too with arguably the best-looking irons I've ever seen? The specific iron in question is the Azalea Edition of the 241 blade which features a striking PVD finish that shimmers in pink and green, colors synonymous with the Azalea flower that we see on the 13th hole at Augusta National.

<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fpro-241-limited-edition-azalea-irons%2F2000000042823.html%3Fj%3D290630%26sfmc_sub%3D7801646%26l%3D64_HTML%26u%3D9251975%26mid%3D526003662%26jb%3D30009%26utm_source%3Dsfmc%26utm_medium%3Demail%26utm_campaign%3D040824_Promotion_MizunoAzaleaIrons_CobraDarkspeedLE_MastersStyles_Footwear%26utm_term%3DGolf%2BClubs%2BIrons%2BMizuno%2BPro241%2BAzalea%26utm_id%3D290630%26sfmc_id%3D7801646%26et_rid%3D7801646" data-link-merchant="pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io"">Mizuno Pro 241 Azalea Irons | Buy from PGA TOUR Superstore

Buy for $2409.99 At PGA TOUR Superstore you can get a set of the irons with the limited edition True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 shaft as well as limited edition Golf Pride grips. The set goes from three-iron down to pitching wedge.

Hovland To Stand Out Again In JL Clothing

Viktor Hovland caused some head-turning at last year's Masters thanks to J Lindeberg's flowery clothing and more of the same will occur this year too. I am weirdly into this, the more loud attire the better in my opinion. The 2024 range has pink flowers, mixing with black and white colors too.

<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fjarvis-tour-golf-quarter-zip%2F2000000037334.html" data-link-merchant="pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io"" target="_blank">J.Lindeberg Jarvis Tour Mid Layer | Available at PGA TOUR Superstore

Now $155 Featuring an allover Azalea seasonal print, this Masters-inspired mid layer is constructed from a light mid fabric that screams Augusta National. <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1633439&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.golfposer.com%2Fj-lindeberg-golf-mid-layer-jarvis-tour-fz-azalea-print-su24&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - golfposer.com"" data-link-merchant="pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io"" target="_blank">Also available at Golf Poser

<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fj-lindeberg-kv-tour-golf-polo%2F2000000037330.html" data-link-merchant="pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io"" target="_blank">J.Lindeberg KV Tour Golf Polo | Available at PGA TOUR Superstore

Now $115 Another Azalea print features, this time on the KV Tour Golf Polo, which offers four-way stretch and J.Lindeberg logo across the back and shoulder. <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1633439&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.golfposer.com%2Fj-lindeberg-golf-shirt-kv-tour-reg-fit-azalea-print-su24&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - golfposer.com"" data-link-merchant="pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io"" target="_blank">Also available at Golf Poser

New Shoe From Skechers

A post shared by Skechers Performance (@skechersperformance) A photo posted by on

Matt Fitzpatrick will debut a new Go Golf Blade SE shoe at the 2024 Masters. The shoes may not be in traditional Augusta colors but it actually features custom graphic made from topographical map of Rae’s Creek and Augusta National which is very cool indeed.

<a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Fskechers-go-golf-blade-gf-slip-ins-golf-shoes-off-white-blue" data-link-merchant="carlsgolfland.com"">Skechers Go Golf Blade SE Shoes | Available from Carl's Golfland

Buy for $159.99 You can get these special edition shoes right now at Carl's Golfland. They feature exceptional comfort because let's face it, these are Skechers shoes, and the slip in design makes them very easy to get on or off.

Golf Pride Special Edition Grips

A post shared by Golf Pride (@golfpride) A photo posted by on

Not to be forgotten, Golf Pride always releases cool colors for their grips and 2024 is no exception thanks to The Honorary Starter grip, a commemorative version of the MCC Plus4.

“The first major championship of the season is here and we are proud to have been trusted by the hands of so many past champions in the event’s storied history,” says James Ledford, President of Golf Pride. “The legends who have chosen our grips over the past 60 years are a testament to the innovation, quality and longevity of our brand. The Honorary Starter pays tribute to the past while utilizing the modern technology that has made Golf Pride the most recognizable grip brand in the world.”

Stunning Tour Bags

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Callway and TaylorMade have unveiled two truly gorgeous Tour bags. Both models feature green and whit finishes and whilst Callaway has gone the flower route, TaylorMade have added lots of small details including a Georgia peach and reference to the 88th playing of The Masters.

1999 Putter In Sergio's Bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergio Garcia has also made a notable putter switch recently. Garcia asked Scotty Cameron to refurbish a Del Mar Prototype which is a putter he used as a rookie on the PGA Tour back in 1999. Garcia used the putter up against Tiger Woods in the 1999 PGA Championship and also in his first Ryder Cup.