13 Things You May Have Forgotten About The 2023 Masters
The 2023 Masters wasn’t short of talking points – here are 13 incidents you may have forgotten about the Major
The 2023 Masters will forever be remembered as the edition where Spaniard Jon Rahm claimed the Green Jacket for the first time on what would have been compatriot Seve Ballesteros’ 66th birthday.
That came at the end of four days of top-quality action at Augusta National, in which LIV Golf players competed alongside their counterparts from other circuits for the first time.
While the action was memorable, the tournament also had its fair share of unusual were incidents. Here are 13 moments you may have forgotten about the 2023 tournament.
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Doesn't Receive An Invite
A total of 18 LIV Golf players reached The Masters, but there was no place for its CEO Greg Norman, who didn't receive an invite to attend, much to his dismay. He told Telegraph Sport: “Funnily enough, I haven’t been invited. As a Major winner I always was before, but they only sent me a grounds pass last year and nothing, zilch, this time around. I’m disappointed because it’s so petty but of course I’ll still be watching.”
While LIV players had to make do without the presence of Norman, he also claimed if one of them won the tournament, the other 17 would be at the 18th green to celebrate.
"There’s talk in our teams all around here. There are 18 of us LIV guys at Augusta and if one of the guys, no matter who it is, they are all going to be there on the 18th green," stated Norman at the previous week's LIV Golf Orlando. "They are all going to be there, and that just gives me goosebumps to think about."
Although close, Norman's goosebumps were put on hold as Rahm took the title ahead of Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Phil Mickelson Stays Silent Throughout Masters Champions Dinner
Before the action got underway the time-honored tradition of the Masters Champions Dinner took place, with reigning champion Scottie Scheffler the host.
Before the occasion there had been debate as to how the attendance of former champions now with LIV Golf would be received by the other guests.
One of those supposed rebels was three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, who had opted not to even play in the 2022 edition as the dust settled on controversial comments he had made about the PGA Tour.
So, would the mercurial American’s attendance at the dinner spark more dissension before a ball had even been hit?
No, was the short answer. Instead, according to Fuzzy Zoeller, Mickelson 'didn't say a word.' The 1979 champion explained to Golfweek: “Nobody said a word about it [LIV Golf]. Phil sat near the end of the table and kept to himself. He didn’t speak at all.”
Rory McIlroy And Brooks Koepka Play Practice Round Together
At the 2023 tournament, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf were still bitter rivals, with the announcement that the powers-that-be at the top of the game were looking for a way to co-exist still two months away.
Rory McIlroy had been a consistent defender of the PGA Tour following LIV Golf’s arrival on the scene, and had made no secret of his disdain for the upstart circuit. Three months earlier, he had even been at the center of a dispute with LIV Golf player Patrick Reed at the Dubai Desert Classic.
So, how would he react to LIV golfers teeing it up at The Masters? Not bad at all, as it turned out. The four-time Major winner even played a practice round with LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka two days before the event.
DP World Tour Wins Legal Battle With LIV Golfers
No sooner did the opening day of The Masters come around that confirmation came that the DP World Tour had won its legal battle against LIV golfers. That left the DP World Tour careers of several LIV Golf players at the tournament, including 2018 champion Patrick Reed, in jeopardy.
Reed had even travelled to London for the hearing the previous February, but insisted his focus was on the matter at hand at Augusta National, saying: “I haven‘t been able to look at it. I was going to look at that and deal with all that after this week. My main focus this week is on this tournament.”
Another affected player was 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia. He was involved in a tetchy exchange after his first round, saying: “How can I talk about something I don't know? Obviously, I don't look at the news. So, I don't know what happened. I'm not going to talk about something without all the information that I need.”
Mike Weir Plays On His Own
While there was generally goodwill between LIV Golf players and those on the PGA Tour, for poor Mike Weir, the withdrawal of a player from the big-money circuit left him forced to play the back nine on his own in the first round.
Kevin Na needed to step away from the tournament after the opening nine holes due to illness, which left the 2003 champion to go it alone on his way to an opening round of 72.
Rory McIlroy Mic’d Up During Opening Round
Rory McIlroy headed into the tournament in confident mood after some solid recent performances and having finished runner-up the year before.
The four-time Major winner was in such excellent spirits he was even mic’d up during the ninth hole of his opening round, but that didn’t go down with everyone, with social media divided over whether he should have focused more on his efforts to claim his first Green Jacket.
In the end, it felt as though the doubters had a point as McIlroy was sent packing having missed the cut. McIlroy, who had also been mic’d up during his finish of third at the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play the previous month, has not repeated the experiment since his Masters exit.
Collin Morikawa's Viral Rules Incident
Morikawa was involved in a rules controversy on the sixth hole in his first round, where he moved his marker and ball on the putting surface after his ball rolled back when he addressed it with his putter.
He was cleared of any wrongdoing, but the moment quickly went viral, which caused the two-time Major winner some discomfort when he found out. After his round, he told the media when asked about the incident: “You guys are freaking me out here!"
Did Brooks Koepka’s Caddie 'Give Advice'?
The same day as the Morikawa incident, Brooks Koepka’s caddie Rickie Elliott was involved in a potential rules breach, with Elliott questioned by The Masters Committee.
After Koepka’s second shot on the 15th, Elliott appeared to say the word “five” to Gary Woodland’s caddie Brennan Little, potentially indicating the club Koepka had used. Not only that, but Koepka also appeared to indicate the same number with his hand while removing a glove. But was it a case of giving advice and therefore a breach of the rules? Not according to the Committee, who ultimately didn’t see an issue.
That baffled some, including Paul McGinley, who said he was “staggered” they had got away with it.
Sandy Lyle’s Eventful Masters Swansong
Sandy Lyle brought his Masters career to an end after 43 years, but it was certainly memorable for the 1988 champion.
After being grouped with LIV golfers Talor Gooch and Jason Kokrak, Lyle snapped a club in a nightmare start to his challenge.
Then, on Friday, Lyle was applauded by patrons as he took his final stroll up the 18th to take a 12-foot putt and bid farewell for good, only for play to be suspended before he could complete his round – a decision Kokrak wasn’t happy about. He told GOLF.com: “It’s chicken s**t. It could have been a really cool moment for Sandy Lyle, his family, the patrons, Augusta National, being the ’88 champion. Him and Larry being their last Masters.”
On Saturday morning, Lyle finally got to finish his round, and waited for 1987 champion Larry Mize afterwards, who was also bidding farewell to the event.
Frightening Moment As Trees Fall During Play
There may have been frustration as the threat of storms took Lyle and Mize’s swansongs in an extra day, but the caution taken over the weather concerns during the second round was justified when three pine trees fell near the 16th green close to patrons.
Mize was just off the 16th green when the trees came down, and said afterwards: "I've never seen anything like that on the golf course.” Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Fred Couples Becomes Oldest Player To Make The Cut
After talking points galore over the first two days of the event, there was another when 1992 champion Fred Couples became the oldest player to make the cut, aged 63 years, six months and six days.
That beat the record previously held by two-time winner Bernhard Langer, who achieved the feat in the 2020 Masters aged 63 years, two months and 17 days.
Couples eventually finished T50, ahead of Billy Horschel and Keith Mitchell, who also made the weekend, and the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy, who missed the cut.
Sam Bennett Stocks Up On Warmer Clothes
Sam Bennett, who had a tournament to remember and eventually won the Silver Cup as low amateur, was caught up in dismal weather during the third round, which forced a suspension of play.
Bennett had been particularly taken aback by the brutal conditions and low temperatures, but his new-found fame didn't bring much in the way of assistance for his problem. He ended up taking advantage of the break to head over to a local Dick’s Sporting Goods to pick up some warmer clothes for the action to come.
Phil Mickelson Finishes T2
It's safe to say Lefty hadn't been at his best since making the move to LIV Golf, with eighth at the 2022 LIV Golf Chicago his best finish.
Mickelson has frequently found some excellent form at The Masters over the years, though, and 2023 proved no exception. By the time the tournament came around, Mickelson was 52, but age wasn't a barrier as he shot a historic final round of 65 to take the clubhouse lead - the lowest score ever achieved by an over-50 at the tournament.
It wasn't enough to claim a fourth title, with Jon Rahm finishing four shots clear, but it was all the evidence you could need that you write off Mickelson at your peril - particularly when the Augusta National Major comes around.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
The 10 Comments You're Guaranteed To Hear In Every Golf Clubhouse Bar
Weather, bad luck, the state of the greens... you've probably heard and said them all during your time playing golf
By Michael Weston Published
-
I'm A PGA Pro And I Can Eliminate Your Golf Swing Takeaway Troubles With 3 Expert Tips And Drills...
Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Neil Marr shares his advice on how to cure your golf swing takeaway troubles...
By Neil Marr Published
-
Tiger Woods Has ‘Zero Mobility’ In Ankle - Close Friend Warns Before The Masters
Woods' long-time friend said that the 15-time Major champion had revealed earlier this year that his ankle "doesn't move" anymore
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Do Augusta National Women's Amateur Players Get Paid?
The Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA) has become one of the most coveted titles
By Michael Weston Published
-
8 LIV Golfers To Have Dropped Out Of The Masters Field From Last Year
There are 13 LIV Golf players at The Masters, but the 2024 tournament is missing eight who were in the field a year ago
By Mike Hall Published
-
A Reigning Major Champion And Two Ryder Cup Winners Headline List Of Masters Rookies
There will be 17 players teeing it up at Augusta National Golf Club for the first time in 2024 - let's take a look at who they are...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How To Watch The Masters: CBS, ESPN Timings, Schedule And Streaming Info
The first Major of the year is fast approaching – here are your options for catching the action at The Masters
By Mike Hall Published
-
Major Winner Matt Fitzpatrick Outlines The Most Important Factor In Scoring Well At The Masters (And It's Not Putting)
Off the back of a top-10 at Augusta in 2023, the former US Open champion shares which part of a player's game he thinks must be in peak condition to stand a chance of slipping on the famed Green Jacket
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
An Expert's Guide To The Augusta Solar Eclipse
The upcoming Augusta solar eclipse takes place during Masters week, with Augusta National Golf Club around 400 miles from the path of totality
By Ben Fleming Last updated
-
9 Big Names Missing The 2024 Masters
A number of big names from the PGA Tour, LIV Golf as well as past champions won't be in the field at Augusta this year
By Elliott Heath Last updated