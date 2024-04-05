13 Things You May Have Forgotten About The 2023 Masters

The 2023 Masters will forever be remembered as the edition where Spaniard Jon Rahm claimed the Green Jacket for the first time on what would have been compatriot Seve Ballesteros’ 66th birthday.

That came at the end of four days of top-quality action at Augusta National, in which LIV Golf players competed alongside their counterparts from other circuits for the first time.

While the action was memorable, the tournament also had its fair share of unusual were incidents. Here are 13 moments you may have forgotten about the 2023 tournament.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Doesn't Receive An Invite

Greg Norman was left out in the cold

A total of 18 LIV Golf players reached The Masters, but there was no place for its CEO Greg Norman, who didn't receive an invite to attend, much to his dismay. He told Telegraph Sport: “Funnily enough, I haven’t been invited. As a Major winner I always was before, but they only sent me a grounds pass last year and nothing, zilch, this time around. I’m disappointed because it’s so petty but of course I’ll still be watching.”

While LIV players had to make do without the presence of Norman, he also claimed if one of them won the tournament, the other 17 would be at the 18th green to celebrate.

"There’s talk in our teams all around here. There are 18 of us LIV guys at Augusta and if one of the guys, no matter who it is, they are all going to be there on the 18th green," stated Norman at the previous week's LIV Golf Orlando. "They are all going to be there, and that just gives me goosebumps to think about."

Although close, Norman's goosebumps were put on hold as Rahm took the title ahead of Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.

Phil Mickelson Stays Silent Throughout Masters Champions Dinner

Phil Mickelson reportedly stayed silent at the Masters Champions Dinner (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before the action got underway the time-honored tradition of the Masters Champions Dinner took place, with reigning champion Scottie Scheffler the host.

Before the occasion there had been debate as to how the attendance of former champions now with LIV Golf would be received by the other guests.

One of those supposed rebels was three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, who had opted not to even play in the 2022 edition as the dust settled on controversial comments he had made about the PGA Tour.

So, would the mercurial American’s attendance at the dinner spark more dissension before a ball had even been hit?

No, was the short answer. Instead, according to Fuzzy Zoeller, Mickelson 'didn't say a word.' The 1979 champion explained to Golfweek: “Nobody said a word about it [LIV Golf]. Phil sat near the end of the table and kept to himself. He didn’t speak at all.”

Rory McIlroy And Brooks Koepka Play Practice Round Together

There was no sign of animosity between the PGA Tour's Rory McIlroy and LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2023 tournament, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf were still bitter rivals, with the announcement that the powers-that-be at the top of the game were looking for a way to co-exist still two months away.

Rory McIlroy had been a consistent defender of the PGA Tour following LIV Golf’s arrival on the scene, and had made no secret of his disdain for the upstart circuit. Three months earlier, he had even been at the center of a dispute with LIV Golf player Patrick Reed at the Dubai Desert Classic.

So, how would he react to LIV golfers teeing it up at The Masters? Not bad at all, as it turned out. The four-time Major winner even played a practice round with LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka two days before the event.

DP World Tour Wins Legal Battle With LIV Golfers

The DP World Tour won its legal battle against some LIV Golf players who were taking part in The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

No sooner did the opening day of The Masters come around that confirmation came that the DP World Tour had won its legal battle against LIV golfers. That left the DP World Tour careers of several LIV Golf players at the tournament, including 2018 champion Patrick Reed, in jeopardy.

Reed had even travelled to London for the hearing the previous February, but insisted his focus was on the matter at hand at Augusta National, saying: “I haven‘t been able to look at it. I was going to look at that and deal with all that after this week. My main focus this week is on this tournament.”

Another affected player was 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia. He was involved in a tetchy exchange after his first round, saying: “How can I talk about something I don't know? Obviously, I don't look at the news. So, I don't know what happened. I'm not going to talk about something without all the information that I need.”

Mike Weir Plays On His Own

Mike Weir played on his own during the back nine of the opening round (Image credit: Getty Images)

While there was generally goodwill between LIV Golf players and those on the PGA Tour, for poor Mike Weir, the withdrawal of a player from the big-money circuit left him forced to play the back nine on his own in the first round.

Kevin Na needed to step away from the tournament after the opening nine holes due to illness, which left the 2003 champion to go it alone on his way to an opening round of 72.

Rory McIlroy Mic’d Up During Opening Round

Rory McIlroy was mic'd up during the opening round of The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy headed into the tournament in confident mood after some solid recent performances and having finished runner-up the year before.

The four-time Major winner was in such excellent spirits he was even mic’d up during the ninth hole of his opening round, but that didn’t go down with everyone, with social media divided over whether he should have focused more on his efforts to claim his first Green Jacket.

In the end, it felt as though the doubters had a point as McIlroy was sent packing having missed the cut. McIlroy, who had also been mic’d up during his finish of third at the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play the previous month, has not repeated the experiment since his Masters exit.

Collin Morikawa's Viral Rules Incident

Collin Morikawa was surprised to learn a moment during his first round had gone viral (Image credit: Getty Images)

Morikawa was involved in a rules controversy on the sixth hole in his first round, where he moved his marker and ball on the putting surface after his ball rolled back when he addressed it with his putter.

He was cleared of any wrongdoing, but the moment quickly went viral, which caused the two-time Major winner some discomfort when he found out. After his round, he told the media when asked about the incident: “You guys are freaking me out here!"

Did Brooks Koepka’s Caddie 'Give Advice'?

Brooks Koepka and Ricky Elliott were involved in a controversial incident during the first round (Image credit: Getty Images)

The same day as the Morikawa incident, Brooks Koepka’s caddie Rickie Elliott was involved in a potential rules breach, with Elliott questioned by The Masters Committee.

After Koepka’s second shot on the 15th, Elliott appeared to say the word “five” to Gary Woodland’s caddie Brennan Little, potentially indicating the club Koepka had used. Not only that, but Koepka also appeared to indicate the same number with his hand while removing a glove. But was it a case of giving advice and therefore a breach of the rules? Not according to the Committee, who ultimately didn’t see an issue.

That baffled some, including Paul McGinley, who said he was “staggered” they had got away with it.

Sandy Lyle’s Eventful Masters Swansong

Sandy Lyle had a memorable final Masters appearance - and not all of it good (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sandy Lyle brought his Masters career to an end after 43 years, but it was certainly memorable for the 1988 champion.

After being grouped with LIV golfers Talor Gooch and Jason Kokrak, Lyle snapped a club in a nightmare start to his challenge.

Then, on Friday, Lyle was applauded by patrons as he took his final stroll up the 18th to take a 12-foot putt and bid farewell for good, only for play to be suspended before he could complete his round – a decision Kokrak wasn’t happy about. He told GOLF.com: “It’s chicken s**t. It could have been a really cool moment for Sandy Lyle, his family, the patrons, Augusta National, being the ’88 champion. Him and Larry being their last Masters.”

On Saturday morning, Lyle finally got to finish his round, and waited for 1987 champion Larry Mize afterwards, who was also bidding farewell to the event.

Frightening Moment As Trees Fall During Play

There was a shocking moment during the second round when trees fell (Image credit: Getty Images)

There may have been frustration as the threat of storms took Lyle and Mize’s swansongs in an extra day, but the caution taken over the weather concerns during the second round was justified when three pine trees fell near the 16th green close to patrons.

Mize was just off the 16th green when the trees came down, and said afterwards: "I've never seen anything like that on the golf course.” Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Fred Couples Becomes Oldest Player To Make The Cut

Fred Couples became the oldest player to make the cut (Image credit: Getty Images)

After talking points galore over the first two days of the event, there was another when 1992 champion Fred Couples became the oldest player to make the cut, aged 63 years, six months and six days.

That beat the record previously held by two-time winner Bernhard Langer, who achieved the feat in the 2020 Masters aged 63 years, two months and 17 days.

Couples eventually finished T50, ahead of Billy Horschel and Keith Mitchell, who also made the weekend, and the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy, who missed the cut.

Sam Bennett Stocks Up On Warmer Clothes

Sam Bennett had to buy some warmer clothes during a break in play (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Bennett, who had a tournament to remember and eventually won the Silver Cup as low amateur, was caught up in dismal weather during the third round, which forced a suspension of play.

Bennett had been particularly taken aback by the brutal conditions and low temperatures, but his new-found fame didn't bring much in the way of assistance for his problem. He ended up taking advantage of the break to head over to a local Dick’s Sporting Goods to pick up some warmer clothes for the action to come.

Phil Mickelson Finishes T2

Phil Mickelson rolled back the years during the final round of the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's safe to say Lefty hadn't been at his best since making the move to LIV Golf, with eighth at the 2022 LIV Golf Chicago his best finish.

Mickelson has frequently found some excellent form at The Masters over the years, though, and 2023 proved no exception. By the time the tournament came around, Mickelson was 52, but age wasn't a barrier as he shot a historic final round of 65 to take the clubhouse lead - the lowest score ever achieved by an over-50 at the tournament.

It wasn't enough to claim a fourth title, with Jon Rahm finishing four shots clear, but it was all the evidence you could need that you write off Mickelson at your peril - particularly when the Augusta National Major comes around.