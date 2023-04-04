Rory McIlroy And Brooks Koepka Set For Masters Practice Round
McIlroy and LIV player Brooks Koepka are playing together on Tuesday at Augusta National
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Rory McIlroy may have fallen out with Sergio Garcia over LIV Golf but that doesn't mean he isn't still friends with other players that left for the Saudi-backed 54-hole circuit.
The Northern Irishman lives in Jupiter, FL, where many pros are based, and is playing a practice round with fellow Florida resident Brooks Koepka on Tuesday at Augusta National.
Koepka recently revealed that "no one is angry at anybody" and that he spent half an hour chatting to McIlroy recently in Jupiter about the newly proposed golf ball rollback.
It seems the pair are friends despite McIlroy being surprised by Koepka's LIV Golf move last year. “Am I surprised? Yes, because of what he said previously," McIlroy said last year, hinting that he believed Koepka was loyal to the PGA Tour.
"I think that's why I'm surprised at a lot of these guys because they say one thing and then they do another. I took them at their word and I was wrong," he said.
The pair, both former World No.1s and each with four Major titles under their belt, are playing nine holes together ahead of this week's tournament.
"I see some of these guys at home, I see Brooks a lot, I see DJ a lot, we sort of practice at the same place," McIlroy said.
"As you said, I think the more face time you get with some people, the more comfortable you become in some way. I'm going to go play nine holes here with Brooks in a little bit.
"And look, it's a very nuanced situation and there's different dynamics. You know, it's okay to get on with Brooks and DJ and maybe not get on with some other guys that went to LIV, right. It's interpersonal relationships, that's just how it goes.
"But this week and this tournament is way bigger than any of that, I feel, and it's just great that all of the best players in the world are together again for the first time in what seems to be quite a while."
McIlroy says he's going to play 9 holes with LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka today pic.twitter.com/Kvo6JK5gNvApril 4, 2023
The Northern Irishman also responded to Cameron Smith's comments that LIV players need to play well this week in response to claims that they don't play real golf. He thinks that the Aussie may be playing under more pressure this week because of that.
"I think that only puts more pressure on themselves that they are not just playing for themselves and they are playing for this cause," he said.
"That might help in some way, I don't know. But as I said before, I think this tournament is bigger than all of that. Look, it's a narrative and a storyline, but the Masters and the four Major championships sit above all that noise, and that's the way it should be this week."
McIlroy recorded his best ever Masters result last year, when he holed a bunker shot on the final green to card a 64 for a runner-up finish. He looks to claim his first Green Jacket once again this week as he attempts to complete the career grand slam.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'Holy S***!' - Young Amateur Wows With Big-Hitting Display In Masters Practice
Gordon Sargent was smashing balls beyond Max Homa and Justin Thomas during a Masters practice round
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Five Longshots Who Could Win the Masters
Below are five Masters longshots who we believe can contend at Augusta.
By Tom Jacobs • Published