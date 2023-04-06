Social Media Divided Over Rory McIlroy In-Round Masters Interview

Golf has been finding ways to give the fans as much insight as possible when it comes to live play and, rather amazingly, during the very first round of The Masters at Augusta National, Rory McIlroy played the ninth hole mic'd up as he walked the fairway.

Back in February, McIlroy seemed to enjoy the idea of being mic'd up, with the four-time Major saying, at the time: "I thought they were very good. It's very unobtrusive; you just put an AirPod in your ear and just have a chat with the guys in the studio. It would take a little bit of convincing for me. But given the last couple of weeks and how well I think it's been received; I'd certainly be open to it."

Just a month later, McIlroy donned the mic during the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play during his quarter-final match against Xander Schauffele, with the 33-year-old now wearing the air pods during the first round of The Masters.

Well this is pretty cool from Rory as he chats to the media WHILE playing at The Masters 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eLHSDofj1lApril 6, 2023 See more

For me, personally, I thought it was fantastic viewing and, as long as it wasn't distracting, then I don't see what the issue is as you would like to think that McIlroy would have had to agree to be mic'd up. During the process, he explained the uphill second shot to the ninth hole and, despite the approach landing a few yards short and spinning back, he still made par.

However, as is the case with most things, opinions were divided, with some loving the fact one of the best players in the world was commentating whilst playing, whilst others thought he should have stuck to his job of concentrating on getting the Green Jacket.

An array of golf fans from around the world voiced their views on it, with golf YouTuber, Peter Finch, tweeting: "Rory….absolute legend doing an on course commentary!! The kind of access and insight we NEVER get, especially at a major. Love it, love it, love it #themasters. @McIlroyRory"

Along with Finch, other users praised the move, with tweets including: "Brilliant. Sort of thing that massively improves the broadcast" and "he looked and sounded like a massive golf fan playing Augusta, having the time of his life, without a care in the world."

Others, though, were somewhat more negative. One user said: "He should be concentrating on the job in hand, not doing crazy interviews during a round" whilst another tweeted: "This is a precedent we don’t need. Unbelievable that Augusta ever allowed it to happen."

Check out just some of the many responses below:

Rory….absolute legend doing an on course commentary!! The kind of access and insight we NEVER get especially at a major. Love it, love it, love it #themasters @McIlroyRoryApril 6, 2023 See more

Brilliant. Sort of thing that massively improves the broadcastApril 6, 2023 See more

I honestly found it annoying. I think it would have been better if it was shorter, they dragged it out way too long and it just felt awkward and forcedApril 6, 2023 See more

Tremendous! Its a new era, would much prefer the best leading us into it & doing it properly.April 6, 2023 See more

He should be concentrating on the job in hand not doing crazy interviews during a round.April 6, 2023 See more

Whoa. Rory doing a Walk and Talk at the Masters. A little surreal?April 6, 2023 See more