Phil Mickelson 'Didn't Say A Word' At Masters Champions Dinner

Phil Mickelson makes his Masters return this week after skipping the tournament last year due to his high profile controversy around comments relating to the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia.

The LIV golfer took four months away from the professional sport, and limelight, but is back at Augusta National for 2023 to make his 30th Masters start, although he is remaining fairly coy.

Reports emerged that the six-time Major winner and 2004, 2006 and 2010 Masters champion declined a press conference this week and it seems that he didn't have much to say at the Champions Dinner, either.

“We’re just 33 past champions in a room, all trying to get along,” 1979 Masters champion Fuzzy Zoeller told Golfweek (opens in new tab). “Nobody said a word about it [LIV Golf]. Phil sat near the end of the table and kept to himself. He didn’t speak at all.”

Tommy Aaron, the 1973 Green Jacket winner, said similar. “I wished him good luck, but I couldn’t believe how quiet he was. Phil took a very low profile. He didn’t say a word," Aaron told Golfweek.

Despite not having a press conference, Mickelson has spoken to the media this week, briefly after his practice round on Tuesday.

"It's great. It's great to be back. It's fun to play. We had a good time," he said.

Mickelson won his first Green Jacket in 2004 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It is my favorite week, so being here and being a part of it, and being able to experience this great place and what it means is so fun because, as a kid, you grow up dreaming about being a part of this. You dream of winning it, being in contention, and then when you actually are a pro and you are playing here, you're like, wow, I want to be a part of this every year.

"That's the coolest thing about having won here is that you're a part of this event and part of the history. It's really, really special thing."

He also said fellow LIV player Cameron Smith did a great job when talking to the media, and responded to Fred Couples calling him a "nutbag" recently.

"Fred and I are longtime friends and we've had a lot of great experiences in the game of golf. I think the world of him, and I hope we have a chance to have more great experiences with him as well," Mickelson said.

There were fears that the dinner could become awkward with a number of LIV players having won The Masters previously, although three-time champion Sir Nick Faldo said it was "calm and cool," unlike the tortilla soup, which he described as "spicy hot."

Fuzzy Zoeller had the same views on the soup. “That soup was pretty damn spicy, but I enjoyed everything else," he told Golfweek.