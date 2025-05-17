'Me Going To LIV And Playing Worse In Majors Had Nothing To Do With Where I Was Playing Golf' - Jon Rahm Sends Out Major Form Message

Jon Rahm put himself into contention going into the final round of the PGA Championship on Saturday, with the Spaniard looking to claim a third Major title of his career.

Securing the US Open in 2021, Rahm then slipped on a Green Jacket at The Masters in 2023, before signing with the LIV Golf League at the end of that same year.

Since the move to LIV, Rahm has only registered one top 10 at a Major, the 2024 Open Championship, but the 30-year-old maintains his move to the circuit is not the reason for a drop in Major form.

"Me going to LIV and playing worse in Majors had nothing to do with where I was playing golf," stated Rahm, who carded a four-under 67 on Saturday to sit at six-under-par at the PGA Championship.

"My swing was simply not at the level it had to be for me to compete. It's easier to post a score on non-Major championship courses and venues, and I think when you get to the biggest stages like this one and these courses, those flaws are going to get exposed, and it did.

"There's been weeks where I was able to play better, like The Open last year. The Masters obviously wasn't a good start, but it got better as the week was on, and I'm still working and trying to get my swing to a better spot.

"But I would say even 2023, after winning the Masters, I did not play good at all until the Ryder Cup, right. So I think the problems began earlier than people think.

"But I'm now getting closer to a position of being comfortable. I think this week so far and this round has been a show of it."

Since moving to the LIV Golf League in December 2023, Rahm is yet to finish outside the top 10 in any of its events, aside from withdrawing from LIV Golf Houston after a foot injury.

What's more, the two-time Major winner claimed the League's individual title in 2024 after two victories in the final three events. That win also secured him the $18 million first prize.

However, although his LIV form has been superb, his Major form in 2024 struggled, with a T45 at The Masters, missed cut at the PGA Championship and a T7 at The Open meaning he was well back of the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele.

Rahm, though, did finish in a share of 14th at The Masters in April 2025 and, going into the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday, he will have the chance to win a first Major since April 2023.

A win would make Rahm the first Spaniard to win the PGA Championship. He would also be three-quarters of the way to the Career Grand Slam, with just The Open Championship needed to compete it.

"It's hard to express how hungry I may be for a Major, about as hungry as anybody can be in this situation," stated Rahm after his third round.

"Very happy to be in position again... Very happy with the state of my game. I think today was the round that I knew I was capable of. Those first two rounds felt very confident, and just did everything a little bit better.

"So just very excited again to be in this position and looking forward to hopefully having a good Sunday tomorrow."