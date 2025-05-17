'Me Going To LIV And Playing Worse In Majors Had Nothing To Do With Where I Was Playing Golf' - Jon Rahm Sends Out Major Form Message
The two-time Major winner remained adamant that a move to the LIV Golf League in 2023 isn't the reason for his poor run of results in recent Major championships
Jon Rahm put himself into contention going into the final round of the PGA Championship on Saturday, with the Spaniard looking to claim a third Major title of his career.
Securing the US Open in 2021, Rahm then slipped on a Green Jacket at The Masters in 2023, before signing with the LIV Golf League at the end of that same year.
Since the move to LIV, Rahm has only registered one top 10 at a Major, the 2024 Open Championship, but the 30-year-old maintains his move to the circuit is not the reason for a drop in Major form.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
"Me going to LIV and playing worse in Majors had nothing to do with where I was playing golf," stated Rahm, who carded a four-under 67 on Saturday to sit at six-under-par at the PGA Championship.
"My swing was simply not at the level it had to be for me to compete. It's easier to post a score on non-Major championship courses and venues, and I think when you get to the biggest stages like this one and these courses, those flaws are going to get exposed, and it did.
"There's been weeks where I was able to play better, like The Open last year. The Masters obviously wasn't a good start, but it got better as the week was on, and I'm still working and trying to get my swing to a better spot.
"But I would say even 2023, after winning the Masters, I did not play good at all until the Ryder Cup, right. So I think the problems began earlier than people think.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"But I'm now getting closer to a position of being comfortable. I think this week so far and this round has been a show of it."
Since moving to the LIV Golf League in December 2023, Rahm is yet to finish outside the top 10 in any of its events, aside from withdrawing from LIV Golf Houston after a foot injury.
What's more, the two-time Major winner claimed the League's individual title in 2024 after two victories in the final three events. That win also secured him the $18 million first prize.
However, although his LIV form has been superb, his Major form in 2024 struggled, with a T45 at The Masters, missed cut at the PGA Championship and a T7 at The Open meaning he was well back of the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele.
Rahm, though, did finish in a share of 14th at The Masters in April 2025 and, going into the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday, he will have the chance to win a first Major since April 2023.
A win would make Rahm the first Spaniard to win the PGA Championship. He would also be three-quarters of the way to the Career Grand Slam, with just The Open Championship needed to compete it.
"It's hard to express how hungry I may be for a Major, about as hungry as anybody can be in this situation," stated Rahm after his third round.
"Very happy to be in position again... Very happy with the state of my game. I think today was the round that I knew I was capable of. Those first two rounds felt very confident, and just did everything a little bit better.
"So just very excited again to be in this position and looking forward to hopefully having a good Sunday tomorrow."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Jon Rahm Strikes Fan With Errant Shot At PGA Championship
Rahm made a move up the leaderboard on Saturday at the PGA Championship, but it was a shot at the 11th hole at Quail Hollow that was the big-talking point of his round
-
PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
There’s a record purse to play for at the 2025 PGA Championship – here are the details
-
Jon Rahm Strikes Fan With Errant Shot At PGA Championship
Rahm made a move up the leaderboard on Saturday at the PGA Championship, but it was a shot at the 11th hole at Quail Hollow that was the big-talking point of his round
-
PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
There’s a record purse to play for at the 2025 PGA Championship – here are the details
-
How Much Does The Winning Caddie Earn At The PGA Championship?
The second men's Major of 2025 has released its prize money breakdown and, in terms of paychecks, it won't just be the players securing a handy payday
-
PGA Of America Issues Statement After Rory McIlroy's Non-Conforming Driver Report
The PGA of America has released a statement confirming some players' drivers were tested by the USGA before the PGA Championship
-
The Former College Prospect Who's Contending At The PGA Championship With Tiger Woods' Former Caddie
Michael Thorbjornsen is in contention going into the weekend at Quail Hollow, with his veteran caddie, Lance Bennett, playing a big part in the strong showing
-
'Replace It With A Non-US-Based World PGA Event' - Golf Fans Suggest How To Improve PGA Championship
A new format? A new location? Better courses? Move it around the world? Just a few of your comments as to what could make the PGA Championship a better event
-
The English Pro Leading Bryson In Strokes Gained Off The Tee And Outdriving Rory McIlroy
No one has driven the ball better than Marco Penge after the first two rounds of the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Follow
-
'The ESPN Guy Was A Bit Too In There Involved' - Shane Lowry Reveals Frustration At Reporter Over Rules Incident At PGA Championship
The Irishman suffered a bad break en route to missing the cut at Quail Hollow - but his real issue was with an ESPN reporter