'So Petty' - Greg Norman 'Disappointed' After Lack Of Masters Invite

Greg Norman may be dreaming of watching 18 of his LIV Golf stars celebrating one of them winning The Masters on Sunday, but he won’t be there to join in after not being invited to the tournament.

The two-time Major champion says he’s disappointed not to have been invited to Augusta National for the 2023 Masters having been so in previous years, describing it as a “petty” move by those in Green Jackets.

It’s of course the first Masters since LIV Golf split the sport in two, and although Augusta is allowing their players to take part in the first Major of the season, they’ve not even extended ground passes for its mastermind in chief.

“Funnily enough, I haven’t been invited,” Norman told Telegraph Sport. (opens in new tab) “As a major winner I always was before, but they only sent me a grounds pass last year and nothing, zilch, this time around. I’m disappointed because it’s so petty but of course I’ll still be watching.”

Norman came close to slipping on the Green Jacket on several occasions, losing in a playoff to Larry Mize and famously throwing away a six-shot lead as Nick Faldo claimed the 1996 Masters.

“You could say I came within touching distance on a few occasions and I suppose it stands out as the big absence on my CV,” the two-time Open winner said. “That’s part of why it would mean so much to see one of our LIV family in the Butler Cabin.

“I would be the happiest man in the world, the first to ring and congratulate and pay for what would be an incredible party.

Greg Norman threw away a six-shot lead at the Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

“But it’s not about me it’s about the players and I’m telling you they’re not going there as individuals, but as a team, backing each other, supporting and rooting for each other. I think that gives these great players an even greater chance next Sunday.”

Norman has said that if a LIV Golf player won the Masters then all 18 who have qualified would celebrate on the 18th green in a show of solidarity and to make an emphatic statement to the their critics.

Sadly for him, though, he won’t be walking around the Azaleas to see it, and the 68-year-old is bitterly disappointed in the snub.

“They’ve said that if one of them wins then the other 17 will hang around and be there to congratulate him around the 18th green,” he said. “Could you imagine what a scene that would be, all these players hugging the winner. You only see things like that in the Ryder Cup, although it’s happening in our events more and more”